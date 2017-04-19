Chicago Cubs

A World Series ring controversy and a Hall of Fame dispute? That's Cub

By Patrick Mooney April 19, 2017 12:10 AM

A ring controversy and a petty dispute with the Hall of Fame? That's Cub.

This is the franchise of the 108-year drought, a place where almost anything can go viral, from the constant turf battles with City Hall and neighborhood businesses, to the 400-pound "Cake Boss" creation for the Wrigley Field centennial that wound up in the garbage, to the Opening Night bathroom fiasco in 2015.

But after finally winning the World Series, are you surprised this is still where the Cubs — and the media covering the team — are at now?

"Um, can I get hit by a foul ball?" general manager Jed Hoyer said Tuesday, laughing during batting practice before a 9-7 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers. "I think it's just the nature (of it). There's a lot of focus and attention on us."

To be honest, this isn't really Hoyer's fight. It's not like his job description involves formulating IRS defense strategies or authenticating Kris Bryant's Adidas cleats or shipping Anthony Rizzo's game-worn gear to upstate New York.

But Hoyer is a good soldier and a good talker, a counterweight to baseball boss Theo Epstein and someone who can bring his two World Series rings from the Boston Red Sox into the conversation.

Hoyer disputed one key element to a Chicago Sun-Times report that said all employees — in order to receive their championship bling — must sign a document that gives the Cubs the right to buy back the ring for $1 if they ever decide to sell the jewelry. Players are exempted from signing that agreement, Hoyer said, and the Cubs are willing to find ways to pay down the taxes on the gifts.

"I signed that thing willingly," Hoyer said. "I know Theo did. Everyone except for the players signed it. I look at it like the Ricketts were so unbelievably generous in the cost of the ring and then the number (1,908) they gave out.

"When you're paying for the ring for a lot of people — and helping out with the taxes along with that — it just seems appropriate to say: 'I don't expect you to take the gift I'm giving you and run out to the market with it.' And I do think there's something a little bit different with the Cubs' 2016 ring, given how valuable it is and how long people waited."

Why would ownership even care when the franchise value has soared from $845 million after the 2009 purchase — including a stake in CSN Chicago and assorted Wrigleyville developments — to $2.68 billion in the latest Forbes rankings?

"I do think you devalue the ring for everyone if all of a sudden people are going to race to the market to see who can make some money off it," Hoyer said. "If you get a Heisman Trophy, they put that stipulation on it. If you win an Oscar, they put that stipulation on it. It's not a rare thing to be given a gift of something like that and also put those kind of stipulations on it."

But it's not like Ben Zobrist would feel any differently about his World Series MVP performance if a few behind-the-scenes employees eventually sold rings under pressure, responding to a medical emergency or dealing with a financial crisis or trying to send their kids to college.

It can be hard to square those worst-case scenarios and this altruistic spirit with some of the Ricketts family's right-wing politics and support of Republican hard-liners out to shred the social safety net. (Board member Todd Ricketts has yet to be confirmed as Donald Trump's deputy commerce secretary, while Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is listed as one of the team's limited partners.)

Credit chairman Tom Ricketts for hiring the right people to run baseball operations, having the patience and long-range vision to build a serial contender and securing the future of Wrigley Field. Estimates on the tiers of rings have ranged from $20,000 to $70,000.

"I certainly think in terms of the number of rings — and the cost of the rings — I'd be shocked if any professional sports team has ever spent more to take care of their employees," Hoyer said.

"Disparaging that, I feel like you're kind of taking a shot at what was really unprecedented generosity by the Ricketts. I think they went way above and beyond what other teams have done."

Maybe it's just a coincidence, but these two April 13 headlines from USA Today and The New York Times sure appeared to be sending a calculated message to 1060 W. Addison St. and Crane Kenney's business-operations department: "Baseball Hall of Fame Sorely Lacking Artifacts from Cubs' World Series Run" and "Cubs Fans Waited 108 Years. Cooperstown is Still Waiting."

"Honestly, I think the (delay's) been administrative, making sure you log everything," Hoyer said. "Certainly, there's no reason to hold out on Cooperstown. I think that's the biggest honor — to have a little display in Cooperstown about the team — so it's not a desire to not have it there.

"I just think it's cataloguing it and deciding what to send, but we'll be well-represented. It's kind of too bad that became a story, because obviously it's not about a lack of respect for Cooperstown, that's for sure."

After ToiletGate, Hoyer did another media scrum and talked about some of the growing pains while rebuilding an iconic ballpark: "Hopefully, we get all that stuff behind us and just focus on the players. And hopefully our team is what you want to talk about — not bathroom lines or porta-potties."

Two years later, that's still the organization's greatest asset, a spectacular collection of young talent and battle-tested veterans who won't be signing those promissory notes.

"Everyone knows the carriage of our guys and the quality of our team," Hoyer said. "In general, the stories are probably not going to be about controversies within that clubhouse, because I think we have a good group.

"Everyone knows they work hard and they're good guys, (but) there's always going to be little things that pop up."

Cubs look more like themselves in snapping four-game losing streak with comeback win over Brewers

By Patrick Mooney April 18, 2017 10:20 PM

The Cubs are back…to being a .500 team. Not that anyone in this clubhouse would ever show the signs of frustration this early into a World Series title defense, but this comeback win felt more like something out of that unforgettable 2016 season.
 
"Some days you win, some days you lose, and some days the offense picks your sorry ass up!" Brett Anderson posted on his Twitter account after Tuesday's 9-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a four-game losing streak and reenergized Wrigley Field.

Except for a bad Anderson start – and the scattered boos heard from the crowd of 39,026 – this looked more like the Cubs team you expected to see. 

"Tonight was a perfect example," new Cub Jon Jay said. "Guys didn't get down and kept on fighting, kept on fighting. The guys out here, they play all nine. They play hard."

A relentless lineup erased a 5-0 deficit, scored in bunches with two two-run homers from Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero and ultimately wore out the Brewers (8-7) with role players like Jay and Albert Almora Jr. 

A bullpen still trying to define roles got its act together, with five relievers combining to limit the Brewers to one run across the final five-plus innings and slow down Korea Baseball Organization sensation Eric Thames (3-for-5, two doubles off Anderson).

It didn't feel exactly like the playoffs, but the press box did shake a little bit in the sixth inning, when Almora smashed a pinch-hit, two-run single off third baseman Travis Shaw's glove to make it a 7-6 game. The crowd roared again when Jay hammered a Jared Hughes fastball off the right-center field wall for a game-tying triple – and then scored the go-ahead run on a Hughes wild pitch.

"It's early in the season," Jay said. "We got guys with track records and guys who've had big years, so it's all about staying in that routine and continuing to play."

The contributions from all over the roster bailed out Anderson, who had the reporters in the interview room cracking up after the Brewers hit him hard and knocked the injury-prone pitcher out in the fourth inning, though not because of the ball that drilled him "right in the fat part of my fat hamstring." 

"Yeah, it didn't feel great, but it didn't really effect me," Anderson said. "I tweaked a groin last start and got hit in the hamstring this start, so it wouldn't be a Brett Anderson start without some sort of athletic play.

"I'd like to have a start where I don't have to deal with something, but it comes with the territory of being super-athletic."

Can't relate, a beat writer said.

"Not many people can," Anderson said in his deadpan voice.

The 2016 Cubs didn't lose their seventh game until May 11, but this is still a new group trying to create a different identity, even if most of the names and faces are the same.

"We set the bar really high last year," Montero said. "We had a really good start last year. Whatever we're at right now, that doesn't mean that it's a really slow start. We're playing .500 now. We just got to worry about one series at a time, one game at a time."

Anthony Rizzo: Starling Marte’s PED suspension shows MLB needs more drug testing

By Patrick Mooney April 18, 2017 8:50 PM

Surrounded by reporters at his locker looking for a reaction to Tuesday's steroid bust, Anthony Rizzo flipped the question around: Why wouldn't Starling Marte take the risk? 

The Pittsburgh Pirates already handed Marte a six-year, $31 million contract before Opening Day 2014, plus two club options that could make the deal worth $53 million for the All-Star/Gold Glove outfielder. Major League Baseball suspending Marte for 80 games after testing positive for nandrolone will cost him roughly $2.5 million and the chance to play in the postseason this year.  

That doesn't sound like much of a deterrent to Rizzo, one of the faces of the world champion Cubs and a star player willing to speak his mind on certain issues.

"Is it a big risk if you're suspended 80 games and you got a guaranteed contract?" Rizzo said. "Do you take that risk to get the reward? That's the question you ask. For some guys, it is a big risk, for others, you get away with it, you get the big deal. But it's part of the game. And my opinion is we need to drug test a lot more."

Standing in the Wrigley Field clubhouse before a night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Rizzo said he hasn't been screened since the initial round of testing in spring training.

"Me, personally, I haven't been tested since the season started," Rizzo said. "It's been a solid two months now. It's a random drug test and I'll probably be drug-tested a week from now, because I'm saying this. But for me, it's 15 minutes. We should be getting drug-tested a lot more."

Marte – who hit .311, stole 47 bases and won a second Gold Glove last season to bump Andrew McCutchen out of center field – homered off Jake Arrieta during Pittsburgh's weekend sweep in Wrigleyville. 

"I don't look in the rearview mirror," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Yeah, you could go backward and get upset about moments like that. If they had done this sooner, would it have made a difference? I really don't know, so I don't live that way."

After dangling McCutchen in offseason trade talks, the Pirates pulled back a proud franchise player, while power-hitting infielder Jung Ho Kang is still dealing with the legal fallout from multiple drunk-driving incidents in South Korea. Marte's suspension leaves a small-market team trying to catch the Cubs with almost no margin for error.

"Is it perfect?" Maddon said. "Probably not, but I also believe when something like this occurs, as we continue to move forward, whatever is falling through the cracks eventually will not anymore. 

"In some ways, it's unfortunate for Pittsburgh. That really is devastating to the entire group, not just the individual himself. It's really a tough moment to be in.

"(But) it appears that the system is working. (And) if it's not 100 percent working, at least it's trending in the right direction."

Rizzo is also realistic enough to understand that kind of hit rate won't happen in what's become a booming $10 billion (and counting) industry.

"Any system that's in place, you're going to have people trying to beat it," Rizzo said. "No matter what you do for a living, people are going to try to beat the system. It's no different here. If there are loopholes, guys know about them. 

"(Marte) happened to get caught, but for sure there are other guys that are doing something very similar, because to get caught with something that aggressive in his system, there's obviously something wrong."

Rizzo also sounded disappointed on a different level. At the age of 28, Marte should be in the prime of his career, a worthy rival for the defending World Series champs. But now one of the more dynamic players in the game looks like a fraud. 

"I personally love playing against Starling Marte," Rizzo said. "Every time he gets on first, I like talking to him. We mess around a lot in-game. And then something like this comes along, it's just like: 'Man, anybody could be doing it.' It's unfortunate."

