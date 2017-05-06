Chicago Cubs

Yankees knock around Brett Anderson as another painful first inning sinks Cubs

By Vinnie Duber May 06, 2017 9:30 PM

The start of games seems to be the most difficult part for Cubs starters.

A disturbing trend of Cubs starting pitchers giving up first-inning runs — and a lot of them — continued Saturday night, as the visiting New York Yankees knocked around Brett Anderson for five first-inning tallies, effectively finishing this one as it started. Down in another big hole before they even stepped to the plate, the Cubs stumbled to an ugly 11-6 loss at Wrigley Field.

Joe Maddon spent the bulk of his pregame press conference Saturday detailing why his starting pitchers need to be pitching deeper into games, but he sure didn't get what he wanted out of Anderson, who followed up Monday's performance — in which he recorded just four outs against the Philadelphia Phillies — by surrendering five runs on six hits while throwing just 23 pitches to only seven batters before exiting with an injury and only one out on the board.

"No one feels worse than I do," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to have a quality start based on my last outing. I didn't get very deep into the game, obviously.

"Need to figure some things out, get healthy and get some more people out going forward. It's as simple as that."

That first inning was a hit parade for the Yankees, six of the game's first seven batters reaching via a base knock. Brett Gardner, Starlin Castro and Chase Headley all doubled off Anderson, the latter two driving in a combined three runs.

Cubs pitchers entered with an already oversized 10.24 first-inning ERA through the team's first 29 games. After five runs in the first inning of Game No. 30, that ERA is an even more grotesque 11.40.

Anderson entered with a 6.23 ERA and saw it jump up to 7.83 on Saturday night. Maddon said after the game that Anderson will likely head to the disabled list. Throughout his career, it's been injuries that have slowed Anderson down. This season, the on-field performance hasn't gone well, either.

"It's a combination of getting healthy and figuring out how to get people out again," Anderson said. "Right now, every ball that gets put in play seems like it's a hit, and every ball that's put in play seems like it's a run.

"Last two starts at home for me, personally, have been embarrassing."

But it wasn't just the starting pitching, as this was an all-around stinker for the Cubs. Anderson committed a throwing error that allowed the Yankees' first run to score. Two innings later, a ball bounced over Kris Bryant's glove at third base, and the Yankees crossed the plate for the sixth time.

Cubs relievers were tagged for six runs, five of them earned, with the Yankees showing a pair of pitchers called up in the last two days why they're called the Bronx Bombers. Castro blasted a two-run homer off Felix Pena in the fourth to make it 8-0. Rob Zastryzny, called up before Saturday's game in a bullpen-strengthening move that saw outfielder Matt Szczur designated for assignment, gave up a three-run homer to Aaron Hicks that made it 11-3 in the eighth.

In how bad of shape is the Cubs' bullpen right now? Miguel Montero pitched the ninth inning for the North Siders.

The Cubs' offense didn't do much against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed just three hits in his 6.2 innings of work.

It didn't mean Cubs hitters didn't score, though. But unfortunately for them it all came after the Yankees jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez came home on ground balls in the fifth, with Baez scoring thanks to a Didi Gregorius throwing error. In the seventh, Ben Zobrist chased home Jon Jay with a triple into the left-field corner. Baez plated Addison Russell with an RBI hit in the eighth, and two more runs scored when a Montero hit bounced off the glove of Rob Refsnyder at second base.

But for all of Maddon's chatting about his confidence that his starting staff will turn things around, the Cubs needed a whopping 8.2 innings out of their bullpen Saturday night. This at the end of an already taxing week for the relief corps.

"They need to get in the groove," Montero said of the starting rotation. "And I think the whole team needs to get in a groove right now. For the hitters, obviously we're putting a lot of pressure on them because for the most part this year we've been coming from behind because in the first inning (the opponents) score some runs. And it's hard to come back all the time, even though we have done it quite a few times this year. But it's not easy. And it's something we need to get better at in order to give us a chance early in the game. Put some zeroes on the board, and that way our hitters feel a little bit better going in to do some offense."

Jon Lester takes the hill Sunday night to try and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Yankees. He'll also try to become just the second Cubs starter this week to get out of the sixth inning.

Maddon, who preached patience during his pregame talk about the starting rotation, showed the same kind of stay-the-course approach after the game.

"Listen, we lost badly tonight," he said before shifting to the positives. "Last night, we were ahead for eight innings. And we just came off a three-game winning streak.

"The sky is not falling for me. We just had a bad night."

Cubs vs. Yankees: The differences Joe Maddon sees in Starlin Castro

By Patrick Mooney May 07, 2017 9:20 PM

Dale Sveum – the third of five Cubs managers Starlin Castro played for – once downgraded the All-Star shortstop as a “hit collector” and dropped him to eighth in the lineup for a 96-loss team in 2013. 

From the window to contend slamming shut on the win-one-for-Tribune-Tower group to Theo Epstein taking over baseball operations, Castro worked with at least seven hitting coaches between 2010 and 2015. Throughout that cycle of hiring and firing and laying the foundation for a championship team, Cubs officials tried to project Castro as an offensive force, hoping for sharper focus, some patience and more explosive power.

The New York Yankees believe certain players can handle the bright lights and the big city and will raise their game while wearing the pinstripes. That faith in Castro – plus the financial muscle to absorb $38 million guaranteed and the Cubs needing to make room at second base for future World Series MVP Ben Zobrist – drove the deal at the 2015 winter meetings.  

Always a streaky hitter, Castro woke up on Sunday – the seven-year anniversary of his 6-RBI debut in Cincinnati – leading the American League with a .381 average and living up to the batting-title potential he flashed as a rookie. The guy who never hit more than 14 homers in a season with the Cubs already has six after the Felix Pena pitch he launched on Saturday night landed near the top of Wrigley Field’s left-field bleachers.   

“He’s really inside the ball right now,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Even the home run, he just hit a hanging slider. If he was trying to hook that ball, he would not have kept that fair. He’s really staying inside the ball well. You saw a lot of balls up the middle, opposite field. That’s when he’s at his best. 

“He looks like he’s in better shape. He’s running really well. I like the guy a lot – not a little bit. I’m hoping that he sustains it all year. You’re seeing Starlin at the top of his game. 

“But I think, for me, physically, he looks better. He looks like he is in better shape. I don’t know if that’s true or not. He just looks better and he’s moving really well. And that’s, I think, part of why you’re seeing him swing the bat so well.”    

Castro will never become the type of grinding hitter who defined those old Boston Red Sox teams, but being a “hit collector” is still extremely difficult at a time of Big Data, defensive shifts, video libraries and specialized bullpens. Castro already has 15 multi-hit games this season, with at least one in 23 of his last 25 games.  
  
“He’s had a lot of big hits for us,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He loves to play the game. Those are the kind of things you can see sometimes from afar. But there’s a toughness there with Starlin that I’ve seen that impresses me.”

No doubt, all those experiences in Chicago shaped Castro, who hit cleanup on Sunday night in a Yankee lineup that led the AL in runs scored, homers, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. 

“They’re playing as good as they can right now,” Maddon said. “They have a lot of guys having a career year right now for the first month, guys that the back of their bubblegum card does not necessarily match up to what they’re doing right now. But that doesn’t say that they can’t sustain it. There are some really interesting players (who) have made adjustments at the plate.”

Mike Montgomery ready to stretch into Cubs’ rotation if needed

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 07, 2017 7:42 PM

While the Cubs haven’t committed to how they’ll address filling Brett Anderson’s spot in the starting rotation, Mike Montgomery feels ready to start if he gets the call. 

Montgomery threw 52 pitches over 3 2/3 innings May 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and 45 pitches over three innings against the Phillies May 4, giving him a solid runway to stretch out if he has to start against the Colorado Rockies or St. Louis Cardinals this week. 

“I feel good to go for as long as I’m keeping getting outs and feeling good,” Montgomery, who has a 1.29 ERA in 11 games, said. “I don’t really want to put a limit on something like that.”

The Cubs placed Anderson on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and recalled Justin Grimm from Triple-A Iowa, and could consider Montgomery or right-hander Eddie Butler to take Anderson's turns in the rotation. With off days on May 11 and May 15, though, the Cubs won't necessarily need a fifth starter soon. 

While Montgomery isn't thinking about a pitch or innings target if he does start, manager Joe Maddon figured the 27-year-old left-hander could “easily” throw 75-80 pitches given his recent workload. Montgomery threw that first extended outing this month in garbage time against the Phillies (the Cubs lost that game, 10-2), then pitched the 10th through the 12th innings in the Cubs’ 5-4 13-inning win three days later. 

That blowout loss to the Phillies fit Maddon’s explanation of how to get a reliever stretched out to start during the season: “Bad games,” he laughed. But Montgomery has done this before, briefly moving from the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen to starting rotation shortly before being traded to the Cubs last July and then for a few starts in August and September. 

Montgomery brought an urgent mentality — like the one he showed with two outs in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series — to those seven starts last year, which he said helped that transition, too. 

If anything, perhaps that approach could help the Cubs’ woeful first inning ERA, which sits at 11.03 after Jon Lester allowed a run in the opening frame of Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees. 

“I was able to take that into a starting role instead of saying, okay, it’ll take a few innings to get a feel or whatnot,” Montgomery said. “It’s, hey, I’m coming out guns blazing right away and I’m going to give them everything I got right away.”

