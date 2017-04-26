Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is playing at 70 percent fitness

Bastian Schweinsteiger has made a good early impression with the Chicago Fire, scoring two goals and registering an assist in four matches with his new club.
Apparently, he's also playing at only 70 percent fitness.
The German was the guest on Fire Weekly on Wednesday and said as much when Frank Klopas asked him how his match fitness is coming along.
"I would say around 70 percent," Schweinsteiger said. "It's still in the game you feel like you want to do something and you can't really do it because of the energy. I tried to of course play with my brain. My brain is 100 percent so that's working. I feel as a player if you are in a rhythm, you play 20 games in a row you have a better rhythm or feeling for the game."
Schweinsteiger dealt with injuries in his time with Manchester United and then was not selected for any Premier League matches this season.
"It's not easy for me because I was not playing so much in the past so I have to get my rhythm," Schweinsteiger said. "I try to improve myself more and more. I want to decide games, you know, so you need energy for that. I'm trying in every single training session to do a little bit more and to come to 100 percent, to reach that."
The Fire lost 3-1 at Toronto on Saturday, which was both Schweinsteiger's first road game in MLS and his first loss with the Fire. After the match he complained to the refs about some calls that were made and voiced more of that frustration also in the interview.
"Of course I don't like to lose so for me in Toronto I was not so happy about the result and some decisions which were made, but we still have to develop our game to ask for these kind of playoff spots or to be No. 1 maybe in the Eastern Conference," he said.
Schweinsteiger added that legendary German player Franz Beckenbauer, who played for the New York Cosmos in the old North American Soccer League, traveled with Bayern Munich for some Champions League games and told Schweinsteiger about playing in America.
"We had time to talk about life and soccer and everything," Schweinsteiger said of Beckenbauer. "He was telling me that his best time was actually when he was playing in America. So he was saying if you have a chance, do it. I have to say he was right."
Watch the full interview in the video below:
In other Schweinsteiger news, he also had some fun with Argentine teammate Luis Solignac. Schweinsteiger recorded a video on Solignac's phone saying the score of the 2014 World Cup final. Schwensteiger played in that game for Germany, which beat Argentina 1-0.
When you leave your phone unlocked and your German friend takes control🤦🏼♂️— Lucho Solignac (@LuchoSoli) April 25, 2017
Cuando dejas el celu desbloqueado y tú amigo alemán lo agarra pic.twitter.com/QLWhRvS8Br
Sorry, my friend 😉 https://t.co/hzs1HbpIg9— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 26, 2017