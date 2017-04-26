Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is playing at 70 percent fitness

Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is playing at 70 percent fitness

By Dan Santaromita April 26, 2017 8:20 PM

Bastian Schweinsteiger has made a good early impression with the Chicago Fire, scoring two goals and registering an assist in four matches with his new club.

Apparently, he's also playing at only 70 percent fitness.

The German was the guest on Fire Weekly on Wednesday and said as much when Frank Klopas asked him how his match fitness is coming along.

"I would say around 70 percent," Schweinsteiger said. "It's still in the game you feel like you want to do something and you can't really do it because of the energy. I tried to of course play with my brain. My brain is 100 percent so that's working. I feel as a player if you are in a rhythm, you play 20 games in a row you have a better rhythm or feeling for the game."

Schweinsteiger dealt with injuries in his time with Manchester United and then was not selected for any Premier League matches this season.

"It's not easy for me because I was not playing so much in the past so I have to get my rhythm," Schweinsteiger said. "I try to improve myself more and more. I want to decide games, you know, so you need energy for that. I'm trying in every single training session to do a little bit more and to come to 100 percent, to reach that."

The Fire lost 3-1 at Toronto on Saturday, which was both Schweinsteiger's first road game in MLS and his first loss with the Fire. After the match he complained to the refs about some calls that were made and voiced more of that frustration also in the interview.

"Of course I don't like to lose so for me in Toronto I was not so happy about the result and some decisions which were made, but we still have to develop our game to ask for these kind of playoff spots or to be No. 1 maybe in the Eastern Conference," he said.

Schweinsteiger added that legendary German player Franz Beckenbauer, who played for the New York Cosmos in the old North American Soccer League, traveled with Bayern Munich for some Champions League games and told Schweinsteiger about playing in America.

"We had time to talk about life and soccer and everything," Schweinsteiger said of Beckenbauer. "He was telling me that his best time was actually when he was playing in America. So he was saying if you have a chance, do it. I have to say he was right."

Watch the full interview in the video below:

In other Schweinsteiger news, he also had some fun with Argentine teammate Luis Solignac. Schweinsteiger recorded a video on Solignac's phone saying the score of the 2014 World Cup final. Schwensteiger played in that game for Germany, which beat Argentina 1-0.

Dax McCarty ready to 'soak in the moment' in his return to Red Bull Arena

Dax McCarty ready to 'soak in the moment' in his return to Red Bull Arena

By Dan Santaromita April 27, 2017 3:35 PM

When Dax McCarty was traded from the New York Red Bulls to the Chicago Fire in January it was the third time in his 12-year MLS career that he had been traded, but this was the one that affected him the most.

McCarty had been with the Red Bulls for five and a half years, the longest he had been with any team, and leaving New York was not easy for him even though he had been traded before. So when McCarty's new team, the Fire, visit the Red Bulls on Saturday, it won't just be an ordinary game for the 29-year-old midfielder.

"I'd say the Red Bulls meant more to me than any other team that I've been on so far," McCarty said. "In that sense it will probably be a little bit different, but I think the key to just trying to make it as normal as possible is just to treat it like another game, treat it like another three points that you have to try to win against a good team on the road. I just want to make sure that the game doesn't become too big about my return."

When McCarty was traded he had just gotten married and was immediately after headed to training camp with the U.S. national team. He was initially vocal about his frustration in how the Red Bulls handled the trade, but soon after that he didn't want to talk about that aspect of the trade anymore.

With Saturday's match marking his return to Red Bull Arena, the focus shifts back to McCarty and the trade. Now, he wants to focus on the personal side of the trade, the people that are no longer an everyday part of his life. He mentioned security guards, chefs and maintenance crew among the people he will be happy to see again.

"I don't think I got to say a proper goodbye to a lot of the guys on the team and I don't think I got to say a proper goodbye to the fans and the way that they treated me when I was in New York so I'll soak in the environment, I'll soak in the moment," McCarty said. "Hopefully I don't get too many boos.

"Whether we win, lose or draw I want to take in the time after the game to make sure the Red Bull fans know how much they meant to me in my time there. I'll try to go around the stadium and whatever few fans stick around after the game I'll wave and say thank you for supporting me during my time there."

He said his former Red Bulls teammates are some of his best friends and he keeps in touch with many of them. Going up against them and heading to the other locker room will be different.

"Those are guys I went to battle with for a long time and those are guys that I'll probably be friends for life with some of them," McCarty said. "Certainly seeing them on the other side, it will be weird, but it's going to be an enjoyable moment I think. Once the 90 minutes hits and once we step on the field it's going to be a dog fight."

McCarty's two previous trades, from Dallas to D.C. via Portland's expansion draft pick after the 2010 season and from D.C. to the Red Bulls in June of 2011, were very different. After spending five years in Dallas, he was traded by D.C. United after less than half a season.

"I'd say the only time it really was kind of a little bit surreal and kind of emotional was when I went back to Dallas because I was in Dallas for a really long time," McCarty said. "That club meant a lot to me. I wasn't really in D.C. for very long and we played New York so much. It was weird because I got traded from D.C. to New York and I think we played them two or three games after the trade and it was in the middle of the season so that was kind of just a whirlwind.

"Going back to Dallas for the first time, being back in the stadium and seeing the fans and going into the visitors' locker room, all that stuff that comes with it is definitely strange.

Despite his experience with being traded and returning to a former team, McCarty is still expecting it to hit him on Saturday.

"I'll say it's definitely going to be a strange feeling."

Fire Talk Podcast: Dax McCarty returns to his old home

dax-427.jpg
USA TODAY

Fire Talk Podcast: Dax McCarty returns to his old home

By Dan Santaromita April 27, 2017 1:10 AM

In this episode of the Fire Talk Podcast, Dan Santaromita and Shane Murray (MLSsoccer.com) recap the Fire's 3-1 loss at Toronto and look ahead to the game at the New York Red Bulls.

Dax McCarty, a former Red Bulls player, returns to his former home. Hear him talk about returning home in an interview after practice on Tuesday.

Also, Dan and Shane talk about the release of player salaries by the MLS Players Union and Bastian Schweinsteiger's visit to Fire Weekly.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

Load more