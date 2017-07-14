Chicago White Sox

20/20 vision: Dreaming of roster for White Sox next World Series contender

20/20 vision: Dreaming of roster for White Sox next World Series contender

By Scott Krinch and Alex Shapiro July 14, 2017 3:45 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Burdi's injury a tough reminder to rebuilding White Sox

Why Todd Frazier is 'best option' for the Red Sox

20/20 vision: Dreaming of roster for White Sox next World Series contender

Be afraid, baseball world. Be very afraid.

While "Winter is coming" in this weekend's Game of Thrones series opener, the White Sox version of the iconic phrase from one of television's most popular shows will be coming to a baseball diamond near you in a few years.

The White Sox farm system has gone from worst to first in the span of 15 months.

And it's only going to continue to get stronger as the White sox have a few more trade chips to sell off and they'll have a Top 5 draft pick in 2018. The organization will also have a few briefcases stuffed with cash to toss around to the loaded 2019 free agent class.

As most White Sox fans pick their jaws up from the floor when looking at MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list, we've done our best to construct the optimal White Sox lineup for the 2020 season.

LINEUP

1. Yoan Moncada (2B)

The top prospect in MLB is a five-tool talent who possesses the on-base skills (.385 in Triple-A) and speed (16 stolen bases in 2017) to set the table for the White Sox for the next decade.

2. Manny Machado (3B)

If the White Sox are going to throw big money at a free agent in 2019, Machado could be the guy. His age (27) when he hits the open market is right around the White Sox window of contention.

3. Eloy Jimenez (LF)

Some scouts believe Jimenez could be better than Moncada. His power and ability to hit for a high average make him an ideal candidate to hit No. 3 for the White Sox in 2020.

4. Jose Abreu (DH)

Abreu's leadership will still be imperative for the White Sox when they're ready to contend.

5. Luis Robert (CF)

Robert is the ultimate wild card in the White Sox system as he's yet to show off his skills in the United States. Another five-tool talent, Robert's upside is off the charts.

6. Avisail Garcia (RF)

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Garcia could be an integral part of the White Sox future or the team could sell high on his 2017 season for more high-end young talent.

7. Zack Collins (C)

Collins low batting average (.220) and high strikeout numbers (90) in Single-A are alarming, but he's still only 22 years old, and his defensive abilities behind the plate have improved immensely since the White Sox drafted him. 

8. Jake Burger (1B)

Burger's advanced bat and power will have him moving up the pipeline. It wouldn't be surprising to see him shift from third base to first base by the time he's ready to join the majors.

9. Tim Anderson (SS)

The first piece of the rebuild has gotten off to a bad start in 2017, but he's still an important part of the young core.

BENCH

Nicky Delmonico (OF), Adam Engel (OF), Yolmer Sanchez (IF), Kevan Smith (C), Gavin Sheets (1B)

Engel is a must-have on the bench for the White Sox as he could be an important late-inning defensive replacement at any position in the outfield. Delmonico's left-handed bat and pop give him the nudge over a few other White Sox minor league outfielders. Sanchez can play all over the diamond and would be the perfect utility infielder for a contender. Smith and Sheets round out the rest of the White Sox bench.

ROTATION

1. Carlos Rodon

2. Michael Kopech 

3. Alec Hansen

4. Lucas Giolito

5. Dane Dunning

While he hasn't shown consistency thus far in the majors, Rodon — the only holdover from the current White Sox rotation — has the dynamite stuff to be the ace. Kopech, who has topped out at 105 MPH, has the highest upside of any pitching prospect in the minors and if his command continues to improve he could challenge Rodon for the top spot in the rotation. The last three spots in the rotation could be a toss up because the White Sox have about 15 arms that are worthy of a starting spot. No matter how it shakes out, the White Sox project to have a strong starting five. Hansen, Giolito and Dunning — our projected No. 3, 4 and 5 starters for the 2020 South Siders — have the upside of being No. 2 starters if they were on a handful of other clubs. 

BULLPEN

Zack Burdi (closer), Andrew Miller (SU), Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease, Carson Fulmer, Bernardo Flores

Burdi possesses an 80-grade fastball (the highest possible rating) and a potential wipeout slider. If Burdi can bounce back from potential Tommy John Surgery, he'll likely still be the White Sox closer of the future. Instead of inserting one of their young pitchers in the setup role, the White Sox will throw some money at the best reliever in baseball, Andrew Miller, because why the hell not? Lopez' fastball which can reach 100 and plus-curveball would be devastating in a 7th inning role before the White Sox turn the ball over to Miller and Burdi. Cease and Fulmer round things out.

Zack Burdi’s possible Tommy John surgery a tough reminder that prospects aren’t guaranteed

Zack Burdi’s possible Tommy John surgery a tough reminder that prospects aren’t guaranteed

By JJ STANKEVITZ July 14, 2017 5:29 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Burdi's injury a tough reminder to rebuilding White Sox

Why Todd Frazier is 'best option' for the Red Sox

20/20 vision: Dreaming of roster for White Sox next World Series contender

While Rick Hahn and the White Sox front office basked in the praise from their third rebuilding megadeal, they received some sobering news: Flamethrowing right-hander Zack Burdi, a 2016 first-round draft pick, likely will need Tommy John surgery.

Burdi was removed from Triple-A Charlotte’s game July 9 after feeling something in the back of his elbow, general manager Rick Hahn said. Burdi was in Chicago on Friday to have his arm examined by team doctors, and Hahn said the initial prognosis is that the Downers Grove native has a tear in the Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right arm. 

Burdi will visit Dr. James Andrews next week to confirm the prognosis, and if he does need Tommy John, his target return to the White Sox would be spring training of 2019. 

While Hahn framed Burdi’s injury as not necessarily affecting his timeline, that he struck out 33 percent of the batters he faced in Triple-A — a level he rose to shortly after being drafted out of Louisville — suggests he could’ve been ready for the major league bullpen before 2019. So while the White Sox are fully committed to a total rebuild, Hahn said Burdi’s injury is a reminder that not all prospects are guaranteed to work out. 

“That certainly crossed our mind around here today as we got that news,” Hahn said. “It shows you can make the best laid plans and sometimes the baseball gods laugh. 

“But certainly part of what we’re trying to accomplish here is accumulate as much talent as possible knowing that things happen. Players get hurt, some guys don’t develop quite as quickly or as well as you anticipate, and fortunately at the other end of the spectrum you get some pleasant surprises. So one way to insulate yourself against the unpleasant surprises is having a critical mass of options in the system and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

This is why volume often is so important to the success — or failure — of a rebuild. The White Sox, in acquiring Eloy Jimenez (No. 8) and Dylan Cease (No. 63), now have nine of MLB.com’s top 100 prospects (all, actually, are in the top 68). Burdi isn’t in that group, but is ranked by MLB.com as the 10th-best prospect in the White Sox system. 

It’s unlikely that every one of the White Sox top 10 prospects will pan out, given the nonlinear nature of player development. And there’s the idea of TINSTAAPP (There’s No Such Thing As A Pitching Prospect), which was coined by Baseball Prospectus founder Gary Huckabay to illustrate the often difficult nature of developing pitchers. 

So for now, even with the Quintana trade, the White Sox are still in the mode of accumulating as much young talent as possible. And that Burdi looks likely to undergo major surgery serves as a stark reminder of why the White Sox can’t afford to stop stockpiling minor leaguers yet. 

“Once we get to a point where we start seeing some of the impact talent develop the way we anticipate or hope, and contributing at the higher levels of the minors, we’ll have a better sense about what a championship team will ultimately look like,” Hahn said. “They’ll be holes. We might not have found an answer at a specific position internally and will have to go out and either deal from a position of strength to acquire via trade or be aggressive in free agency when the time comes. But at this point, we’re still in the first stages of this process, and that’s talent accumulation.” 

Why Todd Frazier is 'best option' for the Red Sox

Why Todd Frazier is 'best option' for the Red Sox

By Dan Hayes July 14, 2017 4:54 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Burdi's injury a tough reminder to rebuilding White Sox

Why Todd Frazier is 'best option' for the Red Sox

20/20 vision: Dreaming of roster for White Sox next World Series contender

More trades are coming. White Sox players know it. Todd Frazier could be next.

Eager to begin the second half on Friday, White Sox players paid their respects to now former teammate Jose Quintana ahead of an afternoon workout. White Sox players described the difficulty in moving on from Quintana, one of the most popular players in the clubhouse because of his easygoing persona off the field and dogged nature on it.

They also know another popular teammate (Frazier) could be gone soon. Frazier’s stock has risen the past six weeks with improved production and a field of options thinned out by parity. Perhaps his strongest suitor is the Boston Red Sox, who are moving on from Pablo Sandoval. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Friday morning that Sandoval had been designated for assignment. One baseball source said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Boston move quickly to fill its void at third.

“In some ways, Frazier is the best option out there,” the source said, noting “the combination of limited financial commitment and productivity.”

“Knowing Dave, it will be sooner than later.”

White Sox players expect that Quintana’s deal is only the tip of the iceberg as a number of talented individual pieces remain. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has the same feeling about some of his current teammates as the club’s rebuild has reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet. What began in earnest with the December trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton has only gained more elevation over the past two months. The White Sox made a bold move in May when they spent $52 million to sign 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. Thursday’s blockbuster with the Cubs saw the White Sox rid themselves of their last enormous chip when they dealt Quintana.

“I won’t be surprised if there are a few more moves,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “We are buying into this process and you know that’s going to be a few situations in there. But this is a process.”

It’s a process general manager Rick Hahn is eager to continue. Hahn addressed the media again on Friday and noted his club is still in the first stage of its rebuild and wants to continue accumulating talent.

“We are very much open for business,” Hahn said.

Where that leaves Frazier, David Robertson and a series of other players is in a state of limbo. Quintana told Hahn on Thursday he had been bothered by the constant trade rumors that involved him since last December. Try as they may, White Sox players will have to continue to focus on anything but the constant chatter that will surround many of them until at least July 31 and perhaps the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline.

From his own experience in Cincinnati, Frazier said on Saturday that he suspected things could be a little weird in the White Sox clubhouse when assets started to get traded. He also noted that he recently had improved at deflecting those distractions — thinking about trades or his impending free agency — and thought it helped him overall.

Since June 1, Frazier has a .923 OPS in 142 plate appearances with nine homers and 21 RBIs. The market for available third baseman has also been reduced by the recent hot play of the Kansas City Royals, who appear to no longer have interest in moving All-Star Mike Moustakas.

The Red Sox are in serious need of someone to man the hot corner with Sandoval DFA’d. Boston has a future third baseman in top-10 prospect Rafael Devers. But, Devers hasn’t yet played above Double-A and the Red Sox don’t sound as if they’re intent upon rushing him to the majors as they did last season with Yoan Moncada.

Those factors could make Frazier, who’s owed a little less than $6 million the rest of the season, extremely attractive to first-place Boston. Frazier, who told a trade knock-knock joke in his media session to “keep things light”, said he hasn’t recently spoken with Hahn about his situation.

“Now I’m like, control what you can control,” Frazier said last week. “Same thing about being traded, too. There’s nothing you can do about it until that time comes around. So just keep on working hard, keep understanding what you’re good at and keep working on the things you’re not good at even harder.

“Goodbyes are tough, but you understand it’s a business.”

Load more