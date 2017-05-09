After rough major league debut, Jacob May slowing things down in Triple-A

INDIANAPOLIS — Jacob May is back in Triple-A and feels like he has a better idea of what it takes to stick with the White Sox.

The 25-year-old got his first career hit April 22 but wasn’t able to do much in his month in the major leagues, in which he had two hits in 36 at-bats and was sent down May 1 with a .206 OPS. May said one of the toughest parts of his first stint in the majors was “trying to catch my breath a little bit,” but explained that processing all the information available to him was a challenge, too.

“There's so much to gain and learn from up there, as far video goes and information and the teammates you can learn from,” May said. “That's probably one of the toughest parts, is being able to slow it down a little bit and get comfortable. It's kind of hard to really know what it's like until you're there.”

May went hitless in his first 30 trips to the plate with the White Sox, putting a considerable weight on his shoulders during April. Having all those scouting reports and video clips might not’ve helped May alleviate the pressure of trying to get his first career hit.

Last year, May had 301 plate appearances in Triple-A, so he’s felt comfortable in his return to the level this month. This is the first time May has repeated a minor league level for an extended period of time — he went from rookie ball and Single-A Kannapolis in 2013 to advanced Single-A Winston-Salem in 2014, then Double-A Birmingham in 2015 and Triple-A Charlotte in 2016.

May hit .266/.309/.352 with 19 stolen bases in 27 attempts with Charlotte last year, and likely will have to improve on those numbers in his second go-around here to make it back to the major leagues.

But May is confident he’ll eventually get back to the White Sox.

“I don't think — if I didn't believe that I should be wearing a uniform anymore,” May said. “I’ve got to get better, that's for sure, in all aspects of the game. You've got to continue to grow and improve, even up there. You've got to get better every day. I believe in myself. I believe I'll put in the work that it takes. If it's meant to be I think it will be.”