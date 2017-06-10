Alen Hanson hopes comfort with White Sox translates to big league success

CLEVELAND -- Alen Hanson surveyed the White Sox clubhouse on Saturday and realized he knew more players than he didn’t.
The newest member of the White Sox already has found some comfort after several days in which his career was in limbo. Claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Hanson said Saturday that he thinks he’s found a good opportunity after joining his new club.
“The last few days were kind of tough for me because I didn’t know what to expect,” Hanson said through an interpreter. “I didn’t know the whole process of what’s going on. At the end I just was praying to God whatever he wants me to be, it will be good for me. And at the end was this team who picked me and I’m just glad to be here.
“This is a new place, but I know a few of the guys and that makes me feel more comfortable. That’s all that you want, especially when you are here for the first time.”
All the White Sox want is an extended look at the tools -- great speed and gap power -- that made Hanson rated as high as the No. 54-overall prospect in baseball back in 2013. The White Sox aren’t yet sure what they have in Hanson, who has played all over the infield and also saw some time in the outfield. Hanson has struggled to hit in the majors, producing a .205/.239/.261 slash line with three extra-base hits in 92 plate appearances.
“Hopefully this move will make him, a change of scenery will help and he’ll be able to provide some different assets,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He can run well, he’s got a good arm, and there are some things we’re going to have to work on. But as we get to know him we move forward and see what happens.”
Renteria spoke with Hanson early Saturday and the 24-year-old made a good first impression. Hanson then went into the clubhouse and found former teammate Willy Garcia, who previously had been released by Pittsburgh. Hanson also said he knows Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez well, among others.
“I felt from the first moment that I walked in, I went to the manager’s office and he welcomed me and I started to talk to some of the guys here I know,” Hanson said. “I feel like this is my team. There are a few guys I don’t know yet, but most of them I’ve had contact with them.”