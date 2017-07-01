Chicago White Sox

Avisail Garcia about ready to return to White Sox lineup, will AL All-Star lineup soon follow?

By Vinnie Duber July 01, 2017 12:10 PM

Sunday, Avisail Garcia will learn whether he’s a part of the American League All-Star team. The White Sox are hoping he’ll be back in their lineup by then.

Both Garcia and manager Rick Renteria said ahead of Saturday’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers that the outfielder should be back in the White Sox lineup either Sunday or Monday.

“Let’s see what the plan is. I have to talk with (trainer Herm Schneider). Tomorrow or Monday for sure. For sure Monday, but maybe tomorrow. We’ll see what happens,” Garcia said. “Since it’s the knee, we’ll see what happens.”

“That’s good news, that’s accurate,” Renteria said. “I think we’re just taking it a little slow. He feels good, he said he felt good. I saw him this morning. At the earliest tomorrow, and hopefully at the latest the beginning of the series in Oakland.”

Garcia sat out of White Sox wins on Thursday and Friday night and wasn’t in Saturday’s lineup, either. He injured his knee sliding during Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

While injury is no sort of desired scenario, the few days off might be useful for Garcia, who despite still ranking fifth in the AL in batting average and in the top 20 in on-base percentage and slugging percentage has just one hit in his last 25 trips to the plate. His OPS, at 1.010 on May 20 and .936 on June 22, is down to .875 on the first day of July.

But the recent rough patch shouldn’t damage Garcia’s All-Star candidacy, and while he’s not counting any chickens before they hatch, he’s excited about being in the mix for a spot on the team.

“Excited. It’s painful, but we’ll see what happens,” Garcia said. “It hasn’t happened yet.”

The turnaround has been an impressive one for Garcia, who in his first few seasons with the White Sox found results elusive. In his first three full seasons after being traded from the Detroit Tigers, Garcia batted .250 with a .308 on-base percentage and a .380 slugging percentage with 32 home runs and 139 RBIs in 314 games. This season, he’s slashing .318/.362/.512 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs in 75 games.

The newfound success has at the very least changed the perspective of fans and observers, who now consider him to perhaps be a part of the White Sox long-term rebuilding plans.

“It’s still three months left, but I’m in a better position right now because I’ve been learning. I’m still learning,” Garcia said. “We’re still working, and I’m going to try to get better every year, every day.”

Garcia also praised the role Renteria has played in that turnaround, joining the likes of Rick Hahn and Hawk Harrelson, who have declared Renteria the right man for the job in the thick of this rebuild.

“For me? A lot. He means a lot for me. A great manager, a great person,” Garcia said. “I think everybody loves him and we appreciate everything he does for us and especially for me. I’m just thankful that he’s with us.

“With Renteria being here right now, it’s working. It’s going to get way better soon. We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep hustling and play hard every day. In the future, we’re going to have a great team.”

If Garcia becomes All-Star Avi on Sunday, he could very well be a big part of that future.

In 'intense' showdown with former team, Derek Holland's ex-mates get bragging rights

By Vinnie Duber July 01, 2017 5:35 PM

Derek Holland was excited to pitch against his old team, the franchise with which he spent the first eight seasons of his big league career.

Surely, though, things played out a little differently than he had hoped.

Holland was chased by the visiting Texas Rangers after 5.1 innings of work Saturday afternoon, tagged for five runs in what turned out a 10-4 loss for the White Sox on the South Side.

“It was intense,” Holland said. “I mean, obviously you know they want to hit the home runs off me and they want to crush me just like I want to strike them out. I thought everything was there. Just a few things got away. Nothing to kind of beat myself up over. I felt like I did a good job of attacking, just a little upset with too many pitches that cost me.”

Things started promising enough, Holland punching out Delino DeShields to start the game, getting longtime teammate Elvis Andrus to groundout and striking out Nomar Mazara for a 1-2-3 first inning.

That earned a little “chirping,” as Holland put it, from his former mates in the Rangers’ dugout.

“They were chirping me, they were chirping me,” Holland said. “I want to say it was (Adrian) Beltre who said, ‘Throw that again.’ And I did. I threw the same pitch, and when I struck him out I immediately made sure I made some contact with him. It was fun.”

That was about as good as it got for Holland, though. He loaded the bases with nobody out in the second but got out of it with only one run’s worth of damage on the scoreboard. After two more scoreless frames, the big blow came in the fifth, when the aforementioned Andrus blasted a two-run homer to cap a three-run fifth inning.

Bragging rights secured.

“I know I’m going to hear about that one,” Holland said. “The only thing I can say is thank god that wind was behind it. I thought it was a routine fly ball, and it’s one of those things. A home run is a home run whether he crushes it or he doesn’t. When it shows up on the sheet you don’t know where it’s actually at.

“Give the man credit, he hit the ball. I made the pitch. It’s just the way it goes.”

Holland was credited with one more run when Rougned Odor scored on Mike Napoli’s two-run homer off Michael Ynoa. All in all, a less-than-ideal outing featuring five runs, five hits and a pair of walks in fewer than six innings.

It’s been an up-and-down summer thus far for Holland after a spectacular first two months in a White Sox uniform. In his first 10 starts in April and May, Holland posted a 2.37 ERA, with opposing hitters hitting just .227 against him. But in his last six starts in June and now one in July, he’s got a 9.00 ERA with batters hitting .364. He’s surrendered at least five earned runs in four of his last six outings.

Still, this one might have to be considered an outlier, regardless of what the result was, because of the emotional element of Holland facing the Rangers for the first time.

“I think they knew what was coming,” Holland said. “I’ve been with them for pretty much 10 years. I know they were ready for me to come inside. It was just one of those things. You've got to battle with those guys. They know you, you know them. Just didn’t come out on top. That’s the big thing. Tried everything I could.”

Preview: White Sox host Rangers in rubber match Sunday on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk July 01, 2017 4:02 PM

The White Sox take on the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.37 ERA) vs. Tyson Ross (1-1, 6.14 ERA)

