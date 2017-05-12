Chicago White Sox

Back in Chicago, former Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur finally a consistent starter

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 12, 2017 4:30 PM

When the Cubs designated Matt Szczur for assignment, Joe Maddon said he simply deserved at-bats. Now he's getting that chance with the Padres, who acquired the former Cubs outfielder on Monday.

Back in Chicago for a three-game set on the South Side against the White Sox, Szczur will be starting in his third consecutive contest and earned himself a shot as the leadoff hitter tonight. He had only four starts with the Cubs during the first month of the season. 

Szczur, who was drafted by the Cubs in the fifth round of 2010, went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his first start for San Diego on Wednesday. He's 4-for-9 (.444 batting average) across three games, and owns an OPS of 1.000.

You can catch Szczur and his new club battle the White Sox on CSN Plus tonight, beginning with Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m.

Matt Szczur makes presence felt in Chicago return, taking full advantage of opportunity with Padres

By Paul Roumeliotis May 12, 2017 11:50 PM

Matt Szczur made his presence felt early in his return to the Windy City.

Back in Chicago for the first time since being traded by the Cubs last Monday, Szczur crushed a 431-foot homer to left field off Miguel Gonzalez on the first pitch of Friday’s White Sox-Padres series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and it happened to be the first pitch,” said Szczur, who finished 1-for-5 in San Diego’s 6-3 win to hand the White Sox their sixth straight loss. “I’m aggressive. These guys here push aggressiveness so it’s good for me.”

It’s been an emotional roller coaster ride for Szczur, who admitted to being shocked yet relieved after being dealt to San Diego.

“I didn't see that coming at all because we had eight pitchers in the bullpen already,” he said prior to Friday’s game. “So I was kind of caught off guard. But I was relieved. Because it was tough, you know, where I was wasn't helping my career out. So for me it was a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders to be honest with you.”

A loaded Cubs roster prevented Szczur from being anything more than a utility player on a World Series contender. In four seasons with the Cubs, Szczur hit .243 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 202 games.

Last weekend, the 27-year-old outfielder was put into limbo when he was designated for assignment days before being traded, which Joe Maddon called “excruciating.” The Cubs had a week to trade him before risking losing him for nothing on waivers.

Drafted by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2010 draft, Szczur said one of the hardest parts about leaving Chicago was leaving his teammates and the bond they had developed throughout his tenure.

“Those are guys that I grew up with throughout the system,” Szczur said. “(Anthony) Rizzo's been my lockermate for probably five years now. That was the tough part for me, is leaving the guys. For my career, I know I needed to move on and it was just bound to happen.”

Though he won’t be playing in Chicago anymore, Szczur stays in touch with Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Jon Jay and Jason Heyward regularly via texts. And that won’t stop.

“Those guys are my family,” Szczur said. “They're always going to be.”

Departing from Chicago brings up a lot of emotions for Szczur, who spent his first four major league seasons on the North Side.

“I pretty much learned how to play baseball here,” Szczur said. “I came up as a football player. A lot of the coaching staff, a lot of the coaches really helped me and helped me develop a swing, and how to play in the outfield and the knowledge of the game.

“I'll always have tremendous respect for everyone in the organization.”

Before being traded, Szczur had four hits in 19 at-bats this season with the Cubs. With his new team, he has five hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in 14 at-bats through four games. He has started in three straight – including Friday at center field.

The best part for him is that he’s getting a chance to start on a consistent basis, and he plans to take full advantage of it.

“I mean it’s great,” Szczur said. “I have an opportunity to be in the lineup every day. It’s what I’ve needed my whole career and I’m lucky that I was able to fall in the place because this kind of opportunity doesn’t happen too often.

“It’s definitely a good feeling and these guys have faith in me. It’s a good ball club to be a part of.”

Leury Garcia homers twice, but White Sox fall to Padres

By Dan Hayes May 12, 2017 10:37 PM

Where would the White Sox have been without Leury Garcia on Friday night?

Aside from the first two-home run game of the utility man’s career, the White Sox offense was otherwise nonexistent again. Garcia homered twice but it wasn’t enough to prevent a sixth straight White Sox loss as they fell to the San Diego Padres 6-3 in front of 24,194 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Garcia reached base in all four plate appearances for the White Sox, who dropped to 15-18.

“We’ve been struggling the last couple of games,” Garcia said. “We keep battling. We keep playing hard and we know that they are going to turn it around.”

That the White Sox offense was led by a hitter who entered the 2017 season with a .462 career OPS instead of one of its big veteran hitters says plenty about the current state of the unit.

Not to take anything away from Garcia. He’s been outstanding through the first fifth of the season.

Playing more than ever, Garcia has excelled in part because of a drastic reduction in his strikeout rate. From 2013 to 2016, Garcia struck out in 33.1 percent of his plate appearances (102 of 308). This season, he has whiffed 13 times in 99 trips to the plate — a 20 percent drop.

After he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and was hit by a pitch on Friday, Garcia is hitting .304/.343/.489.

He provided the White Sox with a jolt of energy in the third inning, ripping a two-run homer off Jhoulys Chacin to get them within 3-2. Garcia’s seventh-inning solo shot also kept the White Sox within two runs (5-3) and knocked Chacin out of the game.

But the White Sox were otherwise unimpressive yet again.

The team’s bats have collectively gone cold after a torrid stretch that ran from late April into early May. The White Sox looked outstanding over that 11 games as they produced 65 runs during the stretch. But over the other 22 games they have played, the White Sox have scored 67 runs.

Friday’s performance was the 18th time in 33 games that they’ve scored three or fewer runs in a contest.

A huge factor hindering the White Sox season is they simply haven’t had many chances to score runs. The team’s .297 on-base percentage ranks 27th in the majors. And while it isn’t the bottom of the barrel — the Kansas City Royals’ OBP is .280 — the lack of chances isn’t helping, either.

Done in by Chacin — who allowed seven hits and three runs with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings — and four relievers, the White Sox dropped to 3-15 in contests in which they score three or fewer runs.

“I just tell them tomorrow is another day,” said manager Rick Renteria, who met with his coaches for 20 minutes after Friday’s loss. “Things that you might identify as being an issue you might just try to clean it up a little bit and try to find the solution. It’s the only way you can do it is if you hit it straight on and you talk about it and hopefully we’ll continue to kind of chip away at some of things we need to correct and we’ll move forward.

“I thought Chacin did a nice job.”

Miguel Gonzalez wasn’t as effective.

He walked four batters, including two in the first inning. Matt Szczur ripped Gonzalez’s first pitch of the night for a solo home run and Gonzalez never really recovered.

Austin Hedges’ two-out double in the third inning put the Padres ahead 3-0. Hedges hit a solo homer in the fourth in the fifth inning to give San Diego a 4-2 lead and Allen Cordoba singled in another run.

Gonzalez gave up five earned runs and eight hits in five innings and walked four.

“I was just off,” Gonzalez said. “Just felt tight. Wasn’t as loose as other times when I was out there. Just thinking too much in between pitches. Next time go out there and have fun. That’s what it’s all about. Today I was just thinking a little too much on the mound and that’s what happens. You fall behind hitters and they capitalize when you make bad pitches. And that’s what it was, I was just one pitch away from a quality start and it just didn't happen.”

