Breaking down Derek Holland's recent struggles with White Sox

DENVER — Derek Holland just can’t seem to get out of his rut.
The White Sox starting pitcher lasted only four innings in Friday night’s series opener at the Colorado Rockies and now has a 10.16 ERA in his last seven starts. The White Sox dropped the contest 12-4 to Colorado.
A free agent after this season, Holland allowed four first-inning runs. He also later yielded a pair of home runs and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits.
Holland — who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million in December — has struggled since the start of June. Over his last seven starts, Holland has allowed 35 runs (all earned) and 50 hits in 31 innings. He has walked 14 batters and struck out 26.
For comparison, Holland allowed only 16 earned runs across 60.2 innings in April and May while striking out 52 batters to 24 walks.
The left-hander entered Friday with the third-worst ERA among pitchers with at least 25 innings since June 1. Holland had a 9.33 ERA in his previous six starts. Only Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (9.69 ERA) and Toronto’s Marco Estrada (9.46) have higher ERA’s.
“The most frustrating thing is being inconsistent,” Holland said. “You have a good start and then you have two bad ones. Today was flat out embarrassing. I don’t even know where to begin.
“I’m not doing my job. I need to be a lot better than I was this start and last start.
"I’ve just got to watch more video, see what I’m doing. Everything was good — me and Coop were talking about it — in the ‘pen. And then come out and, excuse my language, (crap) the bed. It’s not helping the cause.”
The White Sox said that prospect Luis Robert would miss at least seven games after he suffered a minor injury to his left meniscus earlier in the week.
One of five White Sox prospects to make BaseballAmerica.com's top-100 prospects midseason list, Robert injured himself Tuesday while attempting to steal home in a Dominican Summer League contest. The team said it intends to keep Robert out of the lineup for a minimum of seven games while he receives treatment.
Robert, who turns 20 next month, received a $26 million signing bonus from the White Sox in May and has played in the DSL since reporting. He’s rated the No. 45 prospect in baseball by Baseball America and is No. 23 overall, according to MLBPipeline.
Robert has produced a .255/.479/.392 slash line with one home run and four RBIs in 73 plate appearances this season. He has walked 17 times and struck out 14.
DENVER -- Avisail Garcia is sidelined yet again, but thinks he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Free and clear of the knee injury that sidelined him for five days, the White Sox outfielder said Friday that he plans to return to the lineup by Sunday after he jammed his finger during his second at-bat on Wednesday. Garcia said he has some inflammation but only believes he’ll be out Friday and Saturday.
“I’m playing Sunday,” Garcia said. “I will be fine. Sunday for sure. I can't grab my bat because of a little inflammation, but I will be OK though.
“My knee feels good. Now it’s my finger. That’s baseball. You have to get better (Friday) and (Saturday) and play Sunday.”
The team’s lone All-Star representative, Garcia said he “100 percent” expects to play in Tuesday’s exhibition in Miami. Garcia has been excited all week after he learned Sunday he was selected for the All-Star Game. He’s hitting .313/.356/.502 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 317 plate appearances.
Manager Rick Renteria thinks Sunday would be the worst case for the return of Garcia, who had missed five of seven games entering Friday. He’s excited for Garcia’s All-Star trip.
“He deserves it,” Renteria said. “A little exclamation point to what he’s done to this point. We’re looking forward to seeing him there.”
Ironically, this latest malady was announced at Coors Field, the site of Garcia’s devastating shoulder injury that wiped out most of his 2014 campaign. He dove for a short fly ball in the April 9 contest and suffered a torn left labrum and an avulsion fracture. Though he briefly mentioned it to Renteria, Garcia -- who missed time last week with a knee injury -- said he doesn’t want to spend too much time thinking about an injury that sidelined him for more than four months.
“I don’t want to remember anything,” Garcia said. “I just know I got injured here. … But it’s the past. I don’t want to talk about the past.”