Breaking down Derek Holland's recent struggles with White Sox

DENVER — Derek Holland just can’t seem to get out of his rut.

The White Sox starting pitcher lasted only four innings in Friday night’s series opener at the Colorado Rockies and now has a 10.16 ERA in his last seven starts. The White Sox dropped the contest 12-4 to Colorado.

A free agent after this season, Holland allowed four first-inning runs. He also later yielded a pair of home runs and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits.

Holland — who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million in December — has struggled since the start of June. Over his last seven starts, Holland has allowed 35 runs (all earned) and 50 hits in 31 innings. He has walked 14 batters and struck out 26.

For comparison, Holland allowed only 16 earned runs across 60.2 innings in April and May while striking out 52 batters to 24 walks.

The left-hander entered Friday with the third-worst ERA among pitchers with at least 25 innings since June 1. Holland had a 9.33 ERA in his previous six starts. Only Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (9.69 ERA) and Toronto’s Marco Estrada (9.46) have higher ERA’s.

“The most frustrating thing is being inconsistent,” Holland said. “You have a good start and then you have two bad ones. Today was flat out embarrassing. I don’t even know where to begin.

“I’m not doing my job. I need to be a lot better than I was this start and last start.

"I’ve just got to watch more video, see what I’m doing. Everything was good — me and Coop were talking about it — in the ‘pen. And then come out and, excuse my language, (crap) the bed. It’s not helping the cause.”