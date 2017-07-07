Chicago White Sox

Brewers reportedly interested in Jose Quintana, which could spell doom for the Cubs

By Tony Andracki July 07, 2017 9:14 AM

Well, it appears the Milwaukee Brewers will be ready to buy at the trade deadline after all.

The Brewers were supposed to be in the midst of a rebuilding year, but instead sit at 48-40 after blowing out the Cubs Thursday afternoon at Wrigley. The Brew Crew now has a 4.5 game lead over the defending champs and are assured to head into the All-Star Break in first place.

But given that their contention window arrived ahead of schedule, there was some question if the Brewers would go all-in at this upcoming deadline.

Friday morning, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said he's hearing from sources the Brewers are working on adding more pitching and White Sox ace Jose Quintana is among their targets:

Chuck Garfien proposed the idea of Quintana fitting with the Brewers on this week's WhiteSoxTalk Podcast.

Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season, but has struck out 99 batters in 99 innings and carries a 2.34 ERA in six starts since the end of May.

The 28-year-old southpaw is on an extremely team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2020 season with team options. He is owed $30.85 million from 2018-20, a serious bargain for a guy with a career 3.51 ERA.

Entering the season, the Brewers' main weakness was their pitching staff, but they enter play Friday sitting eighth in baseball with a 4.10 ERA, ahead of the Washington Nationals, Cubs and a host of other contenders. Milwaukee's starting rotation has the seventh-best ERA in baseball (4.09).

Quintana taking his talents 90 miles north of Chicago would not bode well for the Cubs, as the defending champs are already struggling to find consistency and the deeper into the season it gets, the less likely it appears the Cubs will go all-in on a rental or short-term player to make a charge for this year. 

The Brewers just placed four players Baseball America's midseason Top 100 prospect list released Friday morning:

16. Lewis Brinson - OF
43. Brandon Woodruff - RHP
60. Josh Hader - LHP
66. Luis Ortiz - RHP

Prior to the season, MLB.com ranked the Brewers' farm system fifth in baseball, two spots behind the White Sox. After the MLB Draft, Bleacher Report placed the Brewers' system fourth.

If the Brewers are able to acquire a guy like Quintana or Sonny Gray who are under team control for a while, their window of contention could remain open for the next few years, even if they have to part with several of their top prospects.

White Sox well represented on Baseball America's midseason prospect ranking

By Tony Andracki July 07, 2017 1:27 PM

Baseball America released its midseason Top 100 prospect ranking Friday morning and the White Sox are well represented with four names on the list:

1. Yoan Moncada - 2B
20. Michael Kopech - RHP
45. Luis Robert - OF
59. Reynaldo Lopez - RHP
75. Lucas Giolito - RHP

BA originally forgot to include Robert on the list after the Cuban outfielder signed with the White Sox just this season. Robert, 19, has played 17 games in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .255 with a .479 on-base percentage and .872 OPS, walking 17 times against only 14 strikeouts and stealing eight bases with one home run.

All five players were not a part of the White Sox organization even a year ago as the top two (Moncada and Kopech) came over from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade while Lopez and Giolito were a part of the Adam Eaton deal with the Washington Nationals.

This is quite a different list from BA's preseason rankings that had five Sox players on it:

2. Moncada
25. Giolito
31. Lopez
32. Kopech
56. Zack Collins - C

Moncada is now the top prospect with Andrew Benintendi graduating. Kopech has risen 12 spots, but Lopez and Giolito have seen preciptous dips in the rankings and Collins has fallen off completely.

Collins is hitting only .214 this season, but has drawn a ton of walks (.369 on-base percentage) and has 11 homers in 75 games with Advanced Class-A Winston-Salem. But he has also struck out 86 times after whiffing 46 times in 39 games last year.

Lopez, 23, is 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with Triple-A Charlotte, striking out 85 batters in 87 innings. He made 11 appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals last year, posting a 4.91 ERA in six starts and five relief appearances.

Giolito, 22, was formerly the top pitching prospect int he game prior to the 2016 season, but he has an ugly 2-8 record to go with a 5.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with Charlotte. He has struck out 87 batters in 83.1 innings, but has allowed 85 hits and 15 homers in that same span.

Moncada, meanwhile, is off to a good start in Triple-A, hitting .278 with a .378 on-base percentage and .448 slugging (.826 OPS). The 22-year-old infielder has 11 homers and 16 stolen bases plus 53 runs scored in 72 games.

In Double-A, the 21-year-old Kopech is 4-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 78.1 innings.

White Sox designate former top prospect for assignment

By Scott Krinch July 06, 2017 1:44 PM

Maybe a third team will be the charm for a pitcher who was once one of MLB's top prospects.

The White Sox designated pitcher Michael Ynoa for assignment on Thursday afternoon, becoming the second team that has parted ways with the once promising prospect.

Ynoa, 25, had a 5.90 ERA and 1.724 WHIP with 22 walks in 29 innings with the White Sox this season.

In two seasons with the White Sox, Ynoa had a 2-0 record with a 4.42 ERA and 1.475 WHIP. Ynoa was acquired by the White Sox in 2014 along with Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics for Marcus Semien, Josh Phegley, Chris Bassitt and Rangel Ravelo.

Ynoa originally signed with the A's in 2008 for a then-record $4.25 million. He was ranked by Baseball Prospectus as the No. 20 prospect in 2009.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox reinstated closer David Robertson from the paternity list.

