Brewers reportedly interested in Jose Quintana, which could spell doom for the Cubs

Well, it appears the Milwaukee Brewers will be ready to buy at the trade deadline after all.

The Brewers were supposed to be in the midst of a rebuilding year, but instead sit at 48-40 after blowing out the Cubs Thursday afternoon at Wrigley. The Brew Crew now has a 4.5 game lead over the defending champs and are assured to head into the All-Star Break in first place.

But given that their contention window arrived ahead of schedule, there was some question if the Brewers would go all-in at this upcoming deadline.

Friday morning, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said he's hearing from sources the Brewers are working on adding more pitching and White Sox ace Jose Quintana is among their targets:

Sources: #Brewers are prepared to buy at Trade Deadline and have begun background work on Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and other starters. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 7, 2017

Chuck Garfien proposed the idea of Quintana fitting with the Brewers on this week's WhiteSoxTalk Podcast.

Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season, but has struck out 99 batters in 99 innings and carries a 2.34 ERA in six starts since the end of May.

The 28-year-old southpaw is on an extremely team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2020 season with team options. He is owed $30.85 million from 2018-20, a serious bargain for a guy with a career 3.51 ERA.

Entering the season, the Brewers' main weakness was their pitching staff, but they enter play Friday sitting eighth in baseball with a 4.10 ERA, ahead of the Washington Nationals, Cubs and a host of other contenders. Milwaukee's starting rotation has the seventh-best ERA in baseball (4.09).

Quintana taking his talents 90 miles north of Chicago would not bode well for the Cubs, as the defending champs are already struggling to find consistency and the deeper into the season it gets, the less likely it appears the Cubs will go all-in on a rental or short-term player to make a charge for this year.

The Brewers just placed four players Baseball America's midseason Top 100 prospect list released Friday morning:

16. Lewis Brinson - OF

43. Brandon Woodruff - RHP

60. Josh Hader - LHP

66. Luis Ortiz - RHP

Prior to the season, MLB.com ranked the Brewers' farm system fifth in baseball, two spots behind the White Sox. After the MLB Draft, Bleacher Report placed the Brewers' system fourth.

If the Brewers are able to acquire a guy like Quintana or Sonny Gray who are under team control for a while, their window of contention could remain open for the next few years, even if they have to part with several of their top prospects.