Chicago White Sox

Cardinals, White Sox reportedly leading the chase for Luis Robert

Cardinals, White Sox reportedly leading the chase for Luis Robert

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 19, 2017 9:30 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Video pitch helps White Sox sign potential cornerstone Luis Robert

Report: White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal

Morning Update: White Sox win in extras; Cubs lose

Short three draft picks, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make a big push for Cuban prospect Luis Robert.

The Cardinals and the White Sox are getting most of the attention from media reports regarding Robert's possible destination. The 19-year-old old outfielder will be eligible to sign on Saturday and is expected to sign that day.

Ben Badler of Baseball America mentioned those two teams as the favorites for Robert in a report on Thursday.

"The club that signs Robert will be the team with the owner who is willing to write the biggest check," Badler wrote. "There’s a chance one of the other teams already over their pool could sign Robert, but right now, the evidence points to the Cardinals and White Sox as the favorites."

The Cardinals may be more desperate to write that big check and land a prospect of Robert's status considering they are already down their first three picks in the June draft. Signing Dexter Fowler from the Cubs cost the Cardinals their first-round pick. They also forfeited two picks in the as a penalty for the Astros database scandal. The Cardinals first pick in the draft will be at No. 94.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! also reported that the Sox and Cards are the two favorites. Passan included information about the money being spent, reporting that the bids are expected to be more than $20 million. Current White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada signed for $31.5 million when he signed with the Red Sox.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn previously said the chase for Robert was going to be "robust bidding." The White Sox were among the teams that held a private workout for Robert.

Video pitch helps White Sox sign potential cornerstone Luis Robert to loaded farm system

Video pitch helps White Sox sign potential cornerstone Luis Robert to loaded farm system

By Dan Hayes May 20, 2017 3:11 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Video pitch helps White Sox sign potential cornerstone Luis Robert

Report: White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal

Morning Update: White Sox win in extras; Cubs lose

The White Sox have reportedly already added a first-round draft pick and it isn’t even June.

According to multiple reports, the team’s rebuild added a potential cornerstone as Cuban free agent outfielder Luis Robert has agreed to sign a deal that would force the White Sox to heavily exceed their 2016-17 international signing bonus pool.

Believed to be the equivalent of a high first-round draft pick, Robert, 19, reportedly has accepted a deal worth more than $25 million from the White Sox. Another key addition to the team’s ongoing rebuild, Robert likely would be the No. 3 prospect in an extremely talented White Sox farm system behind Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.

It is believed that the other team vying for Robert, 19, the St. Louis Cardinals, offered the outfielder more money.

While Robert’s deal is reportedly worth $25-30 million, the club’s cost will be double whatever the final amount is as they must pay an equivalent tax to Major League Baseball for going over their allotted amount.

By exceeding their pool, the White Sox also would forfeit the ability to sign any international amateurs for more than $300,000 in each of the next two years. But the thinking is that few international players in those upcoming classes would have the same sort of potential impact as quickly as Robert, who is more advanced than normal international prospects.

[MORE: Report - White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal]

In many cases, international prospects are signed when they’re 16 or 17 years old, which means they still have a growth period left and are harder to project. At 19, Robert already stands at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He also is experienced, having played four seasons in the Cuban National Series. Last year, Robert his .401/.526/.687 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 232 plate appearances for Ciego de Avila.

While word of the signing didn’t leak until around 1 p.m. CST, Robert had signaled his intentions in the final hours that he indeed was headed to the White Sox. The prospect changed the avatar on his Instagram account to a new picture with him wearing a White Sox hat.

It is believed that Robert was extremely impressed by the White Sox, who made a presentation to accompany his live workout for the team. General manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Kenny Williams attended the workout. But the team also presented Robert with a video narrated in Spanish by manager Rick Renteria that included testimonials from fellow Cubans Jose Abreu and Moncada urging Robert to join them in Chicago.

Robert is yet another talented addition to a White Sox farm system that has rocketed up the rankings, according to Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB Pipeline, among others.

The team added Moncada and Kopech as well as No. 8 prospect Luis Basabe in a 4-for-1 deal for Chris Sale in December. A day later, the White Sox added top prospects Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez as well as Dane Dunning (who is expected to move up the charts) in exchange for Adam Eaton.

The trades netted the White Sox seven prospects and came on the heels of what looks to be a strong 2016 draft class. The White Sox added catcher Zack Collins, reliever Zack Burdi, outfielders Alex Call and Jameson Fisher, and starter Alec Hansen in the first four rounds. Before the December trades, all five were listed among Baseball America’s top-10 White Sox prospect list.

Report: White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal

Report: White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 20, 2017 2:05 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Video pitch helps White Sox sign potential cornerstone Luis Robert

Report: White Sox, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert agree to $25 million deal

Morning Update: White Sox win in extras; Cubs lose

The Luis Robert sweepstakes have generated plenty of attention and hype in the past few weeks, and it appears the saga will be ending with the Cuban teenager heading to the White Sox.

According to Fox Sports MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, the #White Sox are closing on a deal with Robert.

Baseball America's Ben Badler, who had linked the White Sox to Robert for quite some time, provided a report on what kind of player the South Siders are getting in Robert.

The 19-year-old Robert had a .401/.526/.687 slash line with 12 home runs and 40 RBI in his final season in the Cuban National Series in 2016.

Robert joins fellow countrymen Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu in the White Sox organization.

Stay with CSNChicago.com for more on this developing story.

Load more