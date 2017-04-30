Chicago White Sox

Charlotte 3B Nick Delmonico could provide White Sox an 'interesting' option

4-30_nick_delmonico_charlotte_observer.jpg
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte 3B Nick Delmonico could provide White Sox an 'interesting' option

By Dan Hayes April 30, 2017 3:35 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Road Ahead: White Sox get set to battle Royals, Orioles

White Sox six-game winning streak snapped

Nick Delmonico could provide Sox an 'interesting' option

Though he isn’t listed among MLBPipeline.com’s top 30 White Sox prospects, Nick Delmonico’s improved bat should help him reach the majors sometime this season.

Aided by a large reduction in strikeout percentage, the Triple-A Charlotte third baseman is off to a nice start.

Delmonico entered Sunday hitting .301/.363/.458 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 91 plate appearances. He only has struck out in 13.2 percent of his plate appearances this season, down from 21.5 percent for his career. The more pertinent question seems to be whether or not Delmonico can defend well enough to stick at third base. MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis described Delmonico as more of a “bat-only” prospect who was pushed off the prospect list by the club’s slew of acquisitions this offseason.

“You could definitely argue him on a White Sox top-30 list,” Callis said. “I just went for guys who have a little more upside. But he’s been pretty good for them since they’ve gotten him and he was a dude coming out of high school. He got paid a pretty hefty bonus coming out of high school.

“He’s some kind of prospect, I’m just not exactly sure what he is."

The White Sox also played Delmonico, 24, at first base this spring to improve his versatility. But he’s mostly stuck to third during the regular season with only one appearance at first so far. A sixth-round pick out of high school in 2011 who received a $1.525 million signing bonus, Delmonico has the ability to make dazzling plays at third. He made made a falling grab on top of the tarp in an April 22 contest and later started a 5-4-3 double play with a diving stop. But Delmonico also has room for improvement as he’s made six errors in 52 chances this season.

“He’s a solid defender out there,” Charlotte manager Mark Grudzielanek said. “He’s gonna be a really good big leaguer. He’s shown why he is. He has all the ability …

“He’s one of those guys. He’s an everyday guy. He puts the barrel on the ball. He gets it done at the plate. He’s going to give you a quality at-bat every night out. It’s fun. He’s an exciting player out there and can leave the park at any time. He’s been getting it done.”

The bat and personality drew Delmonico rave reviews from the White Sox major league coaching staff this spring. Delmonico’s 72 spring plate appearances was second on the team and he hit .266/.347/.594 with five homers and 13 RBIs. He also struck out only 12.5 percent of the time.

“Can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” manager Rick Renteria said in late March. “Gives you good at-bats. There’s something to him about his personality and the way he carries himself, which is infectious, which we like. I think he’s made a great impression in camp.”

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets right here]

Delmonico has carried over the enthusiasm he showed in spring training to Charlotte. He said he’s put an emphasis on defense and wants to stay at third.

“I feel really comfortable,” Delmonico said. “That’s my favorite position and I’ve been working hard at it.

“Everyday I want to be the best I can be over there. It’s not every day you’re going to hit, but every day you’re going to have a chance to make a play to help out your team. For me defense is most important.”

If he makes up enough ground, Delmonico gives the White Sox another potential third baseman. Even if he doesn’t, his left-handed bat should give Renteria another option with pop.

“Is he an everyday player?” Callis said. “I’d like to see a little more before I believe that. He’s interesting. I just don’t know what to make of him.”

Honda Road Ahead: White Sox get set to battle Royals, Orioles

Honda Road Ahead: White Sox get set to battle Royals, Orioles

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 30, 2017 4:39 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Road Ahead: White Sox get set to battle Royals, Orioles

White Sox six-game winning streak snapped

Nick Delmonico could provide Sox an 'interesting' option

Siera Santos, Dan Hayes and Bill Melton discuss the White Sox upcoming games in this week's Honda Road Ahead, sponsored by Chicagoland and NW Indiana Honda dealers. 

Winners of six of the last seven games, the White Sox look to stay scorching when they open up a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Royals, who struggled at the plate in April, will be looking for revenge after being swept on the south side last week. 

Following their matchup with the Royals, the Sox wrap up their extended road trip against the Baltimore Orioles. 

The White Sox have been an early suprise in the A.L. Central. As of Sunday, they sit a half-game back of the Cleveland Indians for first place. 

Watch the panel break down the upcoming slate of games in the video above. 

 

White Sox six-game winning streak snapped with series finale loss to Tigers

4-30_miguel_gonzalez_ap.jpg
AP

White Sox six-game winning streak snapped with series finale loss to Tigers

By Associated Press April 30, 2017 3:57 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Road Ahead: White Sox get set to battle Royals, Orioles

White Sox six-game winning streak snapped

Nick Delmonico could provide Sox an 'interesting' option

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out five and gave up one homer.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-1) allowed seven runs on a career-high 14 hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one as the White Sox lost their six-game winning streak.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Melky Cabrera singled with two outs and Jose Abreu followed with a triple off the out-of-town scoreboard in deep right-center.

Justin Upton's fifth homer tied the game in the second. He then led off the fourth with a single, moved to second on Alex Avila's hit and scored on Jim Adduci's double to left-center field.

John Hicks made it four straight hits with an RBI single off Gonzalez to make it 3-1, and Adduci scored when Iglesias grounded out. Nick Castellanos finished the inning with an RBI single to make it a four-run game.

Cabrera answered with an RBI single in the fifth, pulling the White Sox within 5-2, but Iglesias' two-run double in the bottom of the inning put the Tigers up by five.

Todd Frazier led off the sixth with a long homer, bringing Blaine Hardy in from the Detroit bullpen.

Detroit's bullpen has struggled all season, but the White Sox couldn't get any closer against Hardy and three other relievers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia left the game in the fifth inning with tightness in his left groin. He's day-to-day. ... RHP James Shields, on the disabled list for the first time in his career, threw on Saturday and reported no problems with his strained right lat. After playing light catch for about 40 throws, he said that the way his arm reacts will determine if he will need a rehab start before joining the White Sox.

Tigers: CF JaCoby Jones went 1 for 7 in a rehab doubleheader for Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Jones, who went on the disabled list on April 23 after being hit in the mouth by a pitch, was making his first rehab appearances.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (0-1, 6.91) faces Kansas City LHP Jason Vargas (3-1, 1.40) in the first of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox swept the Royals earlier this week in Chicago.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (1-2, 4.71) takes on Indians RHP Trevor Bauer as Cleveland comes to Comerica Park for four games.

Load more