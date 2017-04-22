Chicago White Sox

Dan Hayes tours White Sox farm system to catch closer look at prospects

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 22, 2017 7:20 PM

Where in the world is CSNChicago.com's Dan Hayes? Well, just follow the White Sox prospects to find out. 

Hayes has been on a tour of the Sox farm system teams, making stops in Delaware, Tennessee and Charlotte, where he got a closer look at Yoan Moncada in action. 

Ahead of the Charlotte Knights' game on Saturday, Hayes said that the Sox want to see more from Moncada in the field. 

"I think what they really want to see is more refined second base play," Hayes said. 

If this sick play Moncada made on Saturday is any sign, the top prospect may be up on the south side soon:

Watch Hayes' full interview with White Sox Pregame and Postgame Live host Chuck Garfien in the video above. 

 

 

White Sox snap skid by forcing, capitalizing on Indians' mistakes

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 23, 2017 4:25 PM

The White Sox quickly ended their 23-inning streak of offensive futility and didn't look back. 

A three-run first inning propelled the White Sox to avoid getting swept with a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in front of 24,444 at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday afternoon. 

Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first with a double, and after Tyler Saladino dribbled a ground ball through the left side, he came around to score on Melky Cabrera's sacrifice fly. The White Sox last run before that came in the fourth inning of their 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday. 

After Cabrera's flyout, Indians right fielder Abraham Almonte made a mess of Jose Abreu's line drive single, allowing it to skip past him to the wall. That error brought Saladino home and allowed Abreu to reach third, and Abreu later scored on Leury Garcia's two-out single to tag a third run on Cleveland starter Danny Salazar. 

Salazar was shaky over his five innings, striking out nine but allowing seven hits and issuing three walks. The White Sox struck again in the fifth inning when Avisail Garcia launched an RBI double off the top of the center field wall. 

Cleveland's inability to catch the ball helped the White Sox push across another run in the sixth inning. After Omar Narvaez drew a leadoff walk, Jacob May put down a sacrifice bunt and hustled to first, where second baseman Michael Martinez — covering for charging first baseman Carlos Santana — had to awkwardly stretch for Santana's underhand toss. Martinez dropped the ball, allowing May to reach.

Following strikeouts by Anderson and Saladino, Cabrera lined a single to left, and Narvaez was aggressively waved home (a common practice with two outs in an inning). Brandon Guyer's throw easily beat Narvaez to the plate, but Indians catcher Roberto Perez dropped it, allowing Narvaez to score the fifth run of the game.

Another Indians defensive miscue led to the White Sox sixth run in the eighth, when an Abreu ground ball kicked off Santana's spikes and into center field, allowing May to score.  

White Sox starter Derek Holland was solid in his six innings, allowing only a solo home run to Francisco Lindor with three walks and six strikeouts. His toughest test came in the top of the fifth, when he issues a two-out walk to Santana to load the bases but struck out Lindor to end the frame. Holland lowered his ERA to 1.99 with his six innings of one-run ball Sunday. 

The Indians tacked on a late run when David Robertson threw a wild pitch that allowed Lonnie Chisenhall to score with two out in the ninth.

Sick bay: White Sox not worried about Zach Putnam, Melky Cabrera back in lineup

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 23, 2017 12:53 PM

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Zach Putnam theoretically is available to pitch in Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians, but he’s unlikely to use him after the right-hander left Saturday’s game with right elbow tenderness. 

Putnam was initially listed as being day-to-day, and nothing changed on that overnight.

“He’s available but would I use him? Probably not,” Renteria said. 

Melky Cabrera, who jammed his wrist chasing down a foul ball Saturday night, was back in the White Sox lineup at designated hitter on Sunday. 

Left-hander Carlos Rodon was spotted saying hi to teammates in the White Sox clubhouse before Sunday’s game, and is being evaluated as the team figures out what the next step in his recovery process from bursitis in his left biceps. 

Right-hander Jake Petricka was around the clubhouse on Sunday, too, as he works his way back from a strained right lat. 

“He’s been getting worked on inside there,” Renteria said. “We still have to see where he’s at. I don’t know what he’s going to do on the field yet. That’s to be assessed.”

