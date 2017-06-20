Chicago White Sox

Derek Holland gets hit hard as White Sox lose opener to Twins

By Dan Hayes June 20, 2017 10:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Offense was everywhere at Target Field on Tuesday night.

The pitching was not as prevalent.

Derek Holland was hit hard early and the White Sox never fully recovered despite big nights at the plate from Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia. The White Sox lost their second straight, falling 9-7 to the Minnesota Twins in front of 26,095. Abreu reached base five times, falling only a triple shy of the cycle while Garcia went 3-for-4 with a homer, walk and two RBIs.

“It wasn’t (Holland’s) day today,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He missed his spots, left some pitches out over the plate that they were able to do some damage with. That’s about as much as I can give you because we didn’t leave him out there that long.

“I think he left a few pitches over the middle of the plate and you’ve got a few guys over there who can really drive the ball.”

The pitching offered up by both teams in this one was so bad that even Saul Goodman couldn’t mount a strong defense.

Holland struggled from the outset and didn’t escape the third inning. He surrendered a two-run homer to Miguel Sano in the first inning, a 425-foot laser to center to give Minnesota an early lead. Then a third-inning White Sox rally was undone by Holland in the bottom half as the Twins scored five times.

Holland walked Sano ahead of singles by Robbie Grossman and Joe Mauer, which reduced the White Sox lead to 4-3. Kennys Vargas then obliterated a 1-1 changeup from Holland, blasting it 483 feet into left-center field for a three-run homer. Holland would surrender two more singles before he exited. He allowed seven earned runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, his second shortest start of the season.

“These guys put some runs up and the worst part is I didn’t do my job,” Holland said. “It was a really embarrassing performance and to let it slip like that is unacceptable. Too many guys working as hard as they did and putting runs on the board back for me it’s my job to shut that down but I didn’t.

“It was just everything. We try to expand out rather than in and everybody I was doing was coming back to the middle. These guys are made to hit mistakes and hit the ball. I gave out a few souvenirs and didn’t do what I was supposed to do. I have to be better than that. It’s really unacceptable.”

White Sox relievers only surrendered two earned runs but walked five batters in 5 1/3 innings.

Minnesota pitcher Ervin Santana wasn’t much better, though he qualified for the victory.

Santana had men in scoring position in the first two innings before the White Sox rallied for four runs in the third to pull ahead. Melky Cabrera and Abreu doubled to make it a 2-1 game. Garcia’s two-run homer put the White Sox up by a run and Matt Davidson’s solo shot made it a 4-2 game. It was Garcia’s 11th homer and Davidson’s team-leading 16th.

“We’ve got to keep fighting,” said Garcia, who produced his 11th three-hit game of the season. “We have to fight to win every inning and score runs for the pitcher.

“We’ve faced (Santana) this year a couple of times. We made the adjustment and we just tried to do our best, don’t do too much and try to do our job.”

Though they battled to the end, the White Sox couldn’t finish the job. They got back within 7-6 in the fifth when Yolmer Sanchez followed walks of Garcia and Tim Anderson with a two-out, two-run triple. But Santana struck out Adam Engel to strand the tying run. Santana allowed six earned runs and 10 hits in five innings with two walks.

Twins relievers allowed six hits and walked two in four innings but limited the damage to one run. Abreu’s homer in the sixth got the White Sox within 8-7 but Kevan Smith lined out with the bases loaded to end the inning. The White Sox also had the tying run on third base in the seventh and eighth innings but couldn’t pull even as Matt Belisle, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

“We had the guys come in to pick up Dutch and kind of kept us there,” Renteria said. “We kept battling back. We weren’t obviously able to overcome the deficit but they gave us a chance. We had a chance to win the ballgame.”

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 20, 2017 11:41 PM

The White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 7 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: David Holmberg (1-0, 2.63 ERA) vs. Jose Berrios (6-1, 2.74 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

By Dan Hayes June 20, 2017 10:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Though he spent many days being chased down by Division I defensive lineman, the biggest hit Kevan Smith ever endured was on the diamond.

Smith was behind the plate for Single-A Kannapolis playing at Hagerstown in 2012 when outfielder Keenyn Walker’s throw to the plate was slowed down by the high grass. Next thing he knew, Smith was down and out after a serious collision. The White Sox catcher said he eventually landed on the disabled list.

A day after Anthony Rizzo’s controversial play at the plate resulted in an early exit for San Diego catcher Austin Hedges, both White Sox backstops and manager Rick Renteria said they’re pleased with the overall response to and safety provided by Rule 7.13.

Implemented in 2014, the rule prevents runners from plowing into catchers, who no longer may block the runner’s path to the plate without the ball. Since it was instituted, the rule has resulted in fewer massive injuries like the ones previously suffered by Buster Posey and Carlos Santana. But it wasn’t soon enough for Smith, who said he’s landed on the DL twice in his career as a result of collisions at the plate.

“I remember this big guy, like 245 pounds, Matt Skole, hit me, and I thought he broke my damn neck,” Smith said. “Now I don’t have to worry about it. But then I went to get the ball, and as soon as I turned, his shoulder ran right into my face. I blacked out. After that day, I was like, I don’t want to sound soft, but it was such an eye-opening moment for me because I honestly thought I broke my neck. I was like, ‘Man, we are helpless.’ Regardless of how big I am, a 180-pounder can take me out because I’m just standing there flat-footed.”

Neither Smith nor catcher Omar Narvaez had seen Rizzo’s controversial slide as the White Sox enjoyed their first day off in two weeks on Monday.

On the play in question, replays showed Rizzo diverting his route and heading inside the baseline before he plowed into Hedges, who held on for the final out of the inning.

Late Monday night, Padres manager Andy Green described the play as a “cheap shot” while Rizzo and Joe Maddon defended the effort and suggested Rizzo’s actions were legal.

The Cubs first baseman told reporters Tuesday he’d heard from league officials that he would not be punished but learned he had violated Rule 7.13.

While the rule was at first confusing to almost everyone involved when it was implemented, three-plus seasons of usage have provided clarity. Renteria said his understanding is that no deviation is allowed by the base runner and that’s what he has taught players to do since the rule went into place. However, Renteria understands the quick timing involved in the play won’t always produce a smooth result.

“You go straight to the plate,” Renteria said. “It doesn’t say if the plate is being blocked that you can’t go through the guy. It just says if there is no lane you can’t deviate. Everybody kind of looks at every play at the plate to make sure nobody is going offline. Again, it’s a split-second decision everybody has to make. The player, the catcher receiving the ball trying to come back and make the tag, and the runner on his way to the plate.”

Narvaez said the biggest uncertainty involves inaccurate throws home because the catcher has to move off his position in front of the plate. But otherwise Narvaez — who once thought he sustained a broken knee because of a collision is Rookie ball — thinks the rule has benefitted all.

“It definitely has,” Narvaez said. “It’s good for the runner and the catcher because we don’t get that collision. Before that rule I was trying to get myself out of the way and try to tag him and get out of the way. But now I try to tag him like an infielder.

“We both should know the rules.”

Both catchers prefer the current system. While they must always remain alert for a possible collision, they also know that should only happen in rare instances. Smith thinks that’s much better than the alternative, one he didn’t have to worry about as much when he played quarterback for the Pitt Panthers.

“(Then you’d) start to learn how to protect yourself,” Smith said. “You start to learn how to take that guy out. It’s like, now we’re making that guy vulnerable to get hurt. Then you’re taking about some guys who are multi-multi-million dollar players, and you’re really risking it. Football guys can brace up. Guys have pads. These baserunners don’t have pads. I have what you want to call pads, but not really. I mean, I think it’s good.”

