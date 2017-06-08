Chicago White Sox

Derek Holland hit hard as White Sox fall to Rays, drop series

By Dan Hayes June 08, 2017 9:09 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The White Sox starting rotation could use James Shields in the worst way right about now.

Derek Holland was the latest White Sox starting pitcher to get hit hard when he got roughed up on Thursday night. Holland allowed three home runs and put the White Sox in a huge hole from with which they could not climb out of against the Tampa Bay Rays. Avisail Garcia blasted a three-run homer, but it was too late for the White Sox, who fell 7-5 to the Rays in front of 8,971 at Tropicana Field. Holland allowed six earned runs for the White Sox, whose starting pitchers have a 7.90 ERA in six games on the team’s current 1-5 road trip.

“Whatever the opposition does, we just have to counter it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s hard to do that in the big leagues every single day, but they’ll get better. Our starting rotation is better than it has shown over the last seven or eight days. We’ll continue to make improvements, no doubt about it, but we have to keep pushing. We have to keep playing. We can’t quit. It’s a long season.”

Holland retired the side in order in the first inning, but it was the only easy frame he had all evening. The lefty issued a one-out walk in the second inning to Tim Beckham and Kevin Kiermaier doubled him in to make it 1-0. The inning might have been worse if it weren’t for Tampa’s poor base running. Kiermaier was thrown out in a run down on Daniel Robertson’s fielder’s choice and Robertson also got cut down trying to race to third while the White Sox tracked down the lead runner.

Derek Norris belted his first homer of the night to lead off the third inning and put the Rays ahead 2-0. Three more singles later, including Evan Longoria’s dome-aided pop up to right, put Tampa up by three runs.

Norris stretched the lead to 5-0 when he belted a two-run shot off Holland in the fourth inning and Peter Bourjos followed with a solo homer to stretch the lead to six.

It was the second straight rough turn for Holland, who gave up eight runs in Detroit on Friday.

Collectively, White Sox starting pitchers have yielded 25 runs (24 earned) and 40 hits in 27 1/3 innings since leaving Chicago. Starters have also walked 14 and struck out 17.

“No excuse,” Holland said. “I have to pitch better than that. Too many walks is the most frustrating thing and if you make a mistake, these guys will capitalize. A very frustrating day for me. I’m not happy with that.”

Thursday was the second rehab outing for Shields, who allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Triple-A Charlotte. Prior to heading out on his rehab assignment, Shields said he hoped he’d need only two starts before he could return to the White Sox.

Much like they have all season, the White Sox didn’t give in despite the deficit. Todd Frazier said Renteria held an in-dugout pep talk in the fifth inning. Frazier led off the inning with a single and Tim Anderson walked, but the White Sox didn’t score.

But they did in the sixth as Garcia followed consecutive singles by Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu in the sixth inning with a colossal three-run blast to center (446 feet) to make it a 6-3 game. Garcia — who’s hitting .330/.368/.553 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs — singled in the eighth inning and Frazier (three hits) followed with a two-run shot off the left-field foul pole to get the White Sox within a run. Anderson doubled and stole third base but was left stranded.

Colby Rasmus gave the Rays a two-run cushion with a solo homer off Gregory Infante in the eighth inning.

“That’s how we’ve been playing all year and Ricky kind of got in us a little bit in the dugout, saying ‘We’re professionals, let’s go. Pick it up a little bit,’ ” Frazier said. “Kind, that was right before I got the single so we kind of kick-started ourselves a little bit to play the game, keep playing. We fought our way back. We had a chance to tie it or win it. True grit, that’s how we’ve been playing. We’ve got to do that a little earlier and a little more often.” 

By Dan Hayes June 08, 2017 5:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The offbeat nature that makes Melky Cabrera one of the most popular White Sox players is headed for a TV screen near you soon.

Adorned in a cowboy outfit similar to one that has made the rounds on social media the past few years, Cabrera recently filmed a commercial to promote Country Music Night on June 23. Cabrera stepped to the plate wielding a guitar instead of a bat and swings at a pitch and connects, which shatters the guitar. Manager Rick Renteria also made a cameo in the commercial.

While he likes to be the clubhouse “clown,” Cabrera said he has no post-career acting plans. The free agent-to-be said he merely enjoys keeping things loose in the clubhouse in order to help teammates relax.

“I like to do funny things and be kind of a clown because that’s the way you can make the guys happy and create a relaxed atmosphere,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “This is a very long season and of course it’s our job, but it’s also a game to enjoy. You have to have some kind of joy in the long season and there are some rough moments you’re going to pass through. That’s why you always have to do something else, try something different, something funny to make your teammates relaxed and loose.”

Cabrera’s style is extremely effective.

Ask a player or coach about Cabrera’s antics and the first reaction is usually laughter. The team’s unofficial drama king routinely makes faces or embellishes the difficulty he has making a routine catch. He also runs the post-victory celebration in which the player of the day is awarded a replica championship wrestling belt — Todd Frazier described Cabrera’s selection process as a “dictatorship.”

“He’s just Melky,” said closer David Robertson, who also played with Cabrera in New York. “He’s relaxed. He’s always having a good time. You never see him angry other than times when everyone else is angry. He’s just a loose guy and keeps the clubhouse that way.”

Previously the focus on the popular Melk Man T-shirt promotion, Cabrera has yet to see the completed commercial, which the White Sox tweeted out for the first time on Thursday afternoon. He’s seen pictures and had fun shooting the commercial. But Cabrera said his foray into acting will end there.

“That’s something I like to do inside the team,” Cabrera said. “Once I retire, I just want to spend time with the family. … I’m just going to spend time with my family, stay home and enjoy life.”

How smooth transition to White Sox played role in Michael Kopech earning All-Star nod

By Dan Hayes June 08, 2017 4:00 PM

Michael Kopech earned a starting assignment in the upcoming Southern League All-Star Game.

The White Sox prospect learned Thursday he’d get the nod as the starting pitcher for the North Division squad in the June 20 contest in Pensacola, Fla.

The No. 12 prospect in baseball, Kopech is 4-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings at Double-A Birmingham. Thursday’s news is just another highlight in what Kopech has described as a smooth transition to Double-A and to a new organization. Kopech is one of four players acquired by the White Sox from the Boston Red Sox in the trade for Chris Sale.

“It has been pretty easy, honestly,” Kopech said via phone last week. “I’ve had great camaraderie in every clubhouse I’ve been in so far, big league spring training, minor league spring and now in Birmingham. I’ve worked well with Jose Bautista so far this year. He’s helped me with key adjustments, not necessarily anything big mechanically, but he’s worked well with me on a lot of keys to tweak something every now and then. I’ve had a lot of fun working with him so far. It really has been about as smooth of a transition as you can ask for. I’ve been excited about that.”

