Despite absence from trade rumors, Melky Cabrera showing why he should be on contenders' wish lists

There’s no shortage of trade candidates this July on the South Side.

With the White Sox in rebuild mode, a last-place team looking to collect minor league assets, producing veterans are expected to make a mass exodus out of Guaranteed Rate Field's home clubhouse.

The sell-off started earlier this week, when All-Star starting pitcher Jose Quintana was traded to the Cubs. Plenty more is expected to come. Todd Frazier’s name has been prominently featured in trade rumors over the past couple days, with the baseball world almost making it a foregone conclusion that he’ll end up getting dealt to the Boston Red Sox, who have a big-time need at third base. Out in the bullpen, David Robertson, Anthony Swarzak and Tommy Kahnle have all been mentioned as potential trade pieces before the deadline at the end of the month.

But what about Melky Cabrera?

The veteran outfielder’s name has been conspicuously absent from rumors, a head-scratcher considering his production of late. If contenders looking for a bat — or an arm — need convincing they just need to look at Saturday night’s game.

Yeah, it was a 4-3 loss for the White Sox against the visiting Seattle Mariners. But Cabrera put on a show, recording his major league leading eighth outfield assist in the first inning before going 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a couple of runs scored.

On the season, Cabrera isn’t shockingly impressive with his .283/.329/.411 slash line. But he’s shaken a poor start. Heading into Saturday’s game, he was slashing .324/.367/.497 over his last 45 games, numbers that will jump up after Saturday’s four-hit performance.

But for the consistent Cabrera, who’s hit just a shade under .300 over his last seven major league seasons, he insists he’s just going about things the way he always has.

“I’ve just been doing my routine. I haven’t changed anything,” he said. “I think it’s just a matter of keep playing hard, take advantage of the opportunity that (manager Rick Renteria) has given me to play every day. I think the results are there. I haven’t changed anything.

“Good results, bad results, I come here every day to try to do my best and try to work hard and help the team to win games.”

That sounds like the kind of player contending teams would want to trade for, right?

With his hefty contract coming off the books at the end of the season, it would seem to make perfect sense for Cabrera to be a midseason trade candidate, a pennant-run rental for a contending club. What Cabrera’s brought to the White Sox this season would seem to be desirable on the trade market.

“I know he kind of started out slow at the beginning of the season. But just the consistency I think he’s demonstrated probably most of his career. And it doesn’t matter who's throwing,” Renteria said. “I think he gives you from both sides of the plate an opportunity to either get on base, strike the ball and do some damage.

“Whatever the case might be, it’s been pretty fun to watch. It's been fun to watch him on both ends of the ball, with him having another assist today with a very accurate, strong throw to the bag. He continues to be the pro that he is. Very solid and at times shows to be an exemplary MLB player.”

While he might not be hearing his own name, Cabrera and his teammates have to face the reality that the clubhouse could look a lot different a few weeks from now. Dealing with all the trade buzz will be a constant challenge for a group of players whose front office has made it well known they’re not shy about selling and selling top players, like it did with Quintana earlier this week.

“They (the front office) are the ones that know what decisions to make,” Cabrera said. “From my standpoint, I can handle what I can handle and that’s just to play baseball and play baseball hard and to come here every day and do my job. They are the ones who know what is the best decision to make.”

And what about if he does start hearing his name? What’s the mindset then?

“I don’t think about it. My focus is just to play baseball, come here every day and play baseball the best way that I can do it. I would like to stay here, but that’s not a decision for me to make.”

Conventional wisdom would lead a regular observer to believe that Rick Hahn’s phone should be ringing with inquiries about Cabrera, who’s hitting well and dispelling the notion that he’s a defensive liability with an octet of outfield assists.

Will Melky be on the move? Time will tell. But with an aggressive White Sox front office that shocked the baseball world with the Quintana trade, nothing will be a surprise anymore.