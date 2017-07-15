Chicago White Sox

Despite absence from trade rumors, Melky Cabrera showing why he should be on contenders' wish lists

By Vinnie Duber July 15, 2017 10:50 PM

There’s no shortage of trade candidates this July on the South Side.

With the White Sox in rebuild mode, a last-place team looking to collect minor league assets, producing veterans are expected to make a mass exodus out of Guaranteed Rate Field's home clubhouse.

The sell-off started earlier this week, when All-Star starting pitcher Jose Quintana was traded to the Cubs. Plenty more is expected to come. Todd Frazier’s name has been prominently featured in trade rumors over the past couple days, with the baseball world almost making it a foregone conclusion that he’ll end up getting dealt to the Boston Red Sox, who have a big-time need at third base. Out in the bullpen, David Robertson, Anthony Swarzak and Tommy Kahnle have all been mentioned as potential trade pieces before the deadline at the end of the month.

But what about Melky Cabrera?

The veteran outfielder’s name has been conspicuously absent from rumors, a head-scratcher considering his production of late. If contenders looking for a bat — or an arm — need convincing they just need to look at Saturday night’s game.

Yeah, it was a 4-3 loss for the White Sox against the visiting Seattle Mariners. But Cabrera put on a show, recording his major league leading eighth outfield assist in the first inning before going 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a couple of runs scored.

On the season, Cabrera isn’t shockingly impressive with his .283/.329/.411 slash line. But he’s shaken a poor start. Heading into Saturday’s game, he was slashing .324/.367/.497 over his last 45 games, numbers that will jump up after Saturday’s four-hit performance.

But for the consistent Cabrera, who’s hit just a shade under .300 over his last seven major league seasons, he insists he’s just going about things the way he always has.

“I’ve just been doing my routine. I haven’t changed anything,” he said. “I think it’s just a matter of keep playing hard, take advantage of the opportunity that (manager Rick Renteria) has given me to play every day. I think the results are there. I haven’t changed anything.

“Good results, bad results, I come here every day to try to do my best and try to work hard and help the team to win games.”

That sounds like the kind of player contending teams would want to trade for, right?

With his hefty contract coming off the books at the end of the season, it would seem to make perfect sense for Cabrera to be a midseason trade candidate, a pennant-run rental for a contending club. What Cabrera’s brought to the White Sox this season would seem to be desirable on the trade market.

“I know he kind of started out slow at the beginning of the season. But just the consistency I think he’s demonstrated probably most of his career. And it doesn’t matter who's throwing,” Renteria said. “I think he gives you from both sides of the plate an opportunity to either get on base, strike the ball and do some damage.

“Whatever the case might be, it’s been pretty fun to watch. It's been fun to watch him on both ends of the ball, with him having another assist today with a very accurate, strong throw to the bag. He continues to be the pro that he is. Very solid and at times shows to be an exemplary MLB player.”

While he might not be hearing his own name, Cabrera and his teammates have to face the reality that the clubhouse could look a lot different a few weeks from now. Dealing with all the trade buzz will be a constant challenge for a group of players whose front office has made it well known they’re not shy about selling and selling top players, like it did with Quintana earlier this week.

“They (the front office) are the ones that know what decisions to make,” Cabrera said. “From my standpoint, I can handle what I can handle and that’s just to play baseball and play baseball hard and to come here every day and do my job. They are the ones who know what is the best decision to make.”

And what about if he does start hearing his name? What’s the mindset then?

“I don’t think about it. My focus is just to play baseball, come here every day and play baseball the best way that I can do it. I would like to stay here, but that’s not a decision for me to make.”

Conventional wisdom would lead a regular observer to believe that Rick Hahn’s phone should be ringing with inquiries about Cabrera, who’s hitting well and dispelling the notion that he’s a defensive liability with an octet of outfield assists.

Will Melky be on the move? Time will tell. But with an aggressive White Sox front office that shocked the baseball world with the Quintana trade, nothing will be a surprise anymore.

yoan.jpg
Knights

By CSN Staff July 15, 2017 5:44 PM

We're all in for the Charlotte Pitmasters promotion. 

Saturday night, the Knights celebrated their delicious barbeque history by changing their name for a day. The White Sox Triple-A affiliate went with the Pitmasters, complete with a sick jersey and hat. 

That pulled pork sandwich logo may need to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. 

Along with the uniforms, Charlotte hosted a BBQ battle at BB&T Ballpark, proving that the Sox tradition of killer food applies to their minor league teams as well. 

If the game - which you can catch on CSN - goes well, we're suggesting Charlotte goes Pitmasters for good. Make it happen, Yoan. Make it happen. 

Also, merch that jersey or hat before it's too late. 

Amid constant trade buzz, Rick Renteria says White Sox players handling rumor mill well

By Vinnie Duber July 15, 2017 4:50 PM

We all know that Ricky’s boys don’t quit.

Apparently, they don’t flinch, either.

According to the South Side skipper, the players whose names keep popping up in an endless stream of July trade rumors are handling all that buzz quite well.

“Yesterday we actually talked as a group. We all know that there are certain things you’re going to be able to control, that’s what they’re trying to do,” Rick Renteria said. “They know that regardless of how things change, the game still keeps going and you have got to keep going after your business.”

While Renteria’s media session ahead of Saturday night’s game with the visiting Seattle Mariners was light on specifics, third baseman Todd Frazier is the one who’s been the topic of the most-discussed rumors of the day.

Just two days after the White Sox sent starting staff ace Jose Quintana to the other side of town for yet another huge prospect haul, Frazier is the baseball world’s odds-on favorite to be the next to go. The Boston Red Sox have a hole at the hot corner after designating Pablo Sandoval for assignment, and Frazier has been mentioned as a logical fit, with Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal saying Saturday that a deal between the two teams involving Frazier “seems almost inevitable.”

But there Frazier was in the White Sox lineup for Saturday’s game. And there he was putting on his White Sox uniform in the home clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field. And there he was taking batting practice and infield practice like it was any other day.

That’s what Renteria finds so impressive, about the way Frazier is acting and everyone else involved in these rumors and reports.

“I’m very impressed,” he said. “From a day-to-day operations type of stance, they’ve been really good. I don’t think they make it an issue amongst each other or with anybody here in terms of the coaching staff or the front office. They go about doing their business. I think they’re carrying themselves as true professionals of which I have a tremendous amount of respect for all those guys.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty. I think they’re doing a great job of handling all those things and trying to do the best they can as professionals for the Chicago White Sox.”

What is a near certainty is that other moves will follow this week’s blockbuster crosstown swap involving Quintana. In addition to Frazier, high-performing veterans like David Robertson, Anthony Swarzak and Melky Cabrera could all be trade targets for contending teams. The White Sox, meanwhile, are a last-place club looking to keep stocking the farm system in the first stage of their much-anticipated rebuild.

The fact of the rebuild alone entering this season had to make this deluge of midseason rumors seem like more than just a possibility, not only to fans and observers but to the players, as well.

But even with that knowledge coming into 2017 and even with the professional attitude Renteria’s players are bringing, dealing with the fact that you could be traded at any moment isn’t an easy task.

“I think that’s a natural consequence of the business that we’re in, the uncertainty sometimes of the way things are, how the landscape ends up being laid out,” Renteria said. “They try to concentrate on the things they can control, prepare to do what they’ve got to do every single day. And I think in the end, the best thing for all of us to do is concentrate on what we have in front of us at this particular moment.

“Maybe that eases it a little bit. They have other waking moments in which they’re probably talking about it or thinking about it. I’m sure they have people that contact them and wonder also what’s going on. But I think they try to remove themselves from the fray, and they remain composed and focused on what they have to do at the present time.”

