Even after trading him away for Chris Sale, Red Sox know Yoan Moncada is 'going to have success'

Even after trading him away for Chris Sale, Red Sox know Yoan Moncada is 'going to have success'

By Vinnie Duber May 30, 2017 6:30 PM

Tuesday night is about Chris Sale and his return to the South Side.

But in the big picture, the White Sox are hoping the return for Sale — not by him — will be the defining part of the trade with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.

Dealing Sale jumpstarted the team’s rebuilding process, bringing in a huge haul of highly ranked prospects headlined by Yoan Moncada, who on the day Sale pitches for the first time against his former team is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

Moncada, it might be easy for White Sox fans to forget, has already had a taste of Major League Baseball. It was mighty brief, just 20 plate appearances in eight games last season in Boston, and it wasn’t very successful — he had four hits compared to 12 strikeouts — but it was enough give the Red Sox a glimpse at the kind of player he is.

“Special, talented young guy,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said Monday. “You look at the skills that he has, the athleticism is as good as you’re going to find. And he made his way pretty quick through the system to come up to us last year, and he was thrust into a pennant race.

“We were looking for a little bit of an uptick in performance at third base, he’s thrown right into it. I think he handled the situation as best possible. There were some challenges that any young player are going to go through, but there’s no denying the physical abilities that he has. A caring kid, thrown into a change in culture, a really aggressive challenge as far as on the field.

“Everything up to the point of coming up to the big leagues last year was handled all very well. And then I think he quickly found out that the big leagues is a little bit of a different animal.”

While that brief bit of big league exposure didn’t go the way anyone wanted, the Red Sox obviously saw big things coming from Moncada. They’re the ones who gave him a record signing bonus worth more than $31 million, and they launched him through their farm system, promoting him to the bigs without any time at Triple-A. He played 81 games in Low-A in 2015, then 61 games at High-A and 45 at Double-A in 2016 before the cup of coffee in the majors.

An almost identical trajectory was taken by Andrew Benintendi, currently a Red Sox outfielder with similarly high hopes as a prospect in that organization. He played at all those same levels over the past two seasons, skipping Triple-A, too. He had and has continued to have much more big league success than Moncada did in that handful of games. But the two rocketed through the minors together, and Benintendi has an up-close knowledge of the guy White Sox fans will see on the South Side.

“He’s extremely talented,” Benintendi said Tuesday. “He’s fast, he can hit, play defense. Good teammate, just a good all-around player.

“In High-A last year, he hit a ball over the scoreboard at our home stadium (in Salem, Va.). The ball doesn’t carry there at all, and he cleared the scoreboard. So that was kind of like, ‘Man, this guy’s got some pop.’”

Much like Farrell’s assessment, Benintendi talked about how well Moncada fit in on the big league team — Benintendi beat Moncada to the majors by a month — despite his struggles to produce.

“I think he fit in well, and I think coming into this clubhouse, it's easier to feel comfortable right off the bat,” Benintendi said. “He just went about his business, did his early work, things like that. I know he struggled a little bit, but I think that was just getting a little too excited or whatever it may have been. But he’s going to have success.

“(Going back to the minor leagues) kind of just get back to the basics and try not to do too much. I felt like when I came up, everybody was preaching don’t try to do too much, to keep being the same player and that’s what I did. So going back down and kind of figuring out his routine again and just sticking with that will help him a lot.”

Moncada and Benintendi were two of the top five prospects in baseball in 2016. And after splitting them up with that blockbuster Sale trade, maybe the White Sox and Red Sox are setting up a longtime rivalry between the two organizations in the American League.

Benintendi, for one, is looking forward to the day he next faces his old teammate — maybe as soon as the Red Sox next visit to the South Side — as long as Moncada doesn’t treat him like he did during All-Star Weekend last season in San Diego.

“I hope one day we’ll be able to play against each other,” Benintendi said. “The one time I did play against him was in the Futures Game. He kind of took away a hit from me. Hopefully that’s the one and only time he can do that.”

White Sox fans are obviously hoping that’s not the case.

By Tim Goldrick May 30, 2017 7:59 PM

If there's anyone qualified to compare Jose Quintana and Chris Sale, it's White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper. 

Coop presided over both pitchers' rise from prospects to All-Stars, and before the two aces went toe-to-toe at Guaranteed Rate Field, he dropped by SportsTalk Live to measure them up. 

"Chris Sale's got three to four miles an hour at least on the fastball," Cooper, who has led the pitching staff on the south side since 2002, said. "Chris Sale's got a harder, sharper breaking ball. Chris Sale's changeup is better. 

"But Jose's whole package, Quintana's whole package is good. He can locate his fastball as good, if not better, than Chris Sale." 

What do the two have in common? According to Coop, they both pound the zone regularly.

"They both pour strikes in," Cooper said. "The best pitchers I've ever had or the best pitchers I've seen pitch against us - forget about if they throw 98 or 88 - they pour their stuff in the zone."

The 60-year-old then couldn't help but bring a third lefty who donned a Sox jersey into the equation. 

"(Mark Buehrle) dominated the game differently than Chris Sale does," he said. "Chris Sale does it with strikeouts. He's sexier, he gets a lot of strikeouts. Mark Buehrle did it by contact, changing speeds and hitting spots."

One thing is clear: Don Cooper and the Sox have had success with southpaws. 

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 30, 2017 7:39 PM

Chris Sale spent seven season with the White Sox and was an All-Star in five of those so it's no surprise the response he got from White Sox fans when he returned to the South Side with an opposing jersey on.

After Jose Quintana pitched a scoreless top of the first against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Sale took off his jacket and headed for the mound.

White Sox fans gave him a standing ovation when Sale entered for his final warmups before facing his former team for the first time.

Watch in the video above or in the embedded tweet below:

