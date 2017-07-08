Chicago White Sox

'Failure' with Rockies set Tommy Kahnle up for success with White Sox

'Failure' with Rockies set Tommy Kahnle up for success with White Sox

By Dan Hayes July 08, 2017 6:54 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox continue 'slow' approach with Jones' rehab

'Failure' with Rockies set Kahnle up for success with White Sox

Breaking down Holland's recent struggles

DENVER — He’s glad to be back where it all began but that doesn’t mean Tommy Kahnle forgets the ups and downs he experienced with the Colorado Rockies.

A Rule 5 selection by Colorado in 2014, Kahnle has had a stellar 2017 season with the White Sox despite not breaking with the team out of camp. Kahnle, 27, spent two seasons with Colorado before the White Sox acquired him after the 2015 season. The right-hander said he thinks he has much better sense of how to be a big leaguer than he did with the Rockies after enduring a tough 2015 campaign.

“Failure,” Kahnle said. “This is definitely where I experienced (that). You’ve got to work hard. You can’t just show up every day. Here helped me set up for the future because I failed a lot. But I also pitched well my first year. I was basically good the whole year until that last month. It really did help to open my eyes to, ‘Hey, you’ve got to make some changes.’”

Kahnle appears to have taken those lessons to heart.

Heading into Saturday, Kahnle has 56 strikeouts and seven walks in 33 innings to go with a 2.45 ERA. He has walked just 1.9 batters per nine innings this season after issuing 5.50 in the first 129 1/3 innings of his career.

It was his 90 games in Colorado where Kahnle started to realize the importance of getting ahead in the count, something that finally kicked in late in the 2016 season with the White Sox. Last year, Kahnle walked 14 batters and struck out seven in his first 11 1/3 innings with the White Sox. Over his final 16 frames, Kahnle struck out 18 and walked only six.

“Here I was always falling behind hitters,” Kahnle said. “Was never really in the zone. I always had to rely on my changeup. That never really worked because you can’t rely on one pitch in the big leagues. It really taught me a lot. It helped.”

Kahnle didn’t always struggle with the Rockies. He posted a 2.62 ERA in his first 58 1/3 innings through the end of July. But he also walked 24 batters, which eventually caught up to him, and struggled the rest of the way, finishing the season with a 4.19 ERA. Kahnle didn’t return to the Rockies until part way through the 2015 season and finished that season with a 4.86 ERA. And of course there’s the now highly publicized spat with LaTroy Hawkins.

But overall, Kahnle said he has good memories of his Rockies experience.

“It’s nice to see all the guys I played with, a couple coaches and all the staff,” Kahnle said. “It’s cool. I haven’t seen them in a few years. It was good to see some of my friends.” 

White Sox continue 'slow' approach with Nate Jones' rehab

White Sox continue 'slow' approach with Nate Jones' rehab

By Dan Hayes July 08, 2017 7:49 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox continue 'slow' approach with Jones' rehab

'Failure' with Rockies set Kahnle up for success with White Sox

Breaking down Holland's recent struggles

DENVER — While it’s an encouraging sign he traveled on the road trip it doesn’t sound as if Nate Jones is quite over the hump.

The White Sox are still in cautious mode with Jones, who has been on the disabled list since early May with neuritis in his right elbow. Jones played catch on Friday but could be slowed down through the All-Star break, according to his manager.

“We’re going to continue to take it slow with Jonesy and see what we have to do going into the break,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “It might be a good thing just to relax a little bit and continue to get treatments and what have you, and coming out of the break we’ll reevaluate where he’s at.”

Meanwhile, reliever Jake Petricka is slightly ahead of Jones. Petricka, who went on the 10-day DL with right elbow inflammation last month, said he has continued to make progress. He’ll throw over the break and if he stays on target will throw a bullpen session when the second half begins on Friday.

Renteria said outfielder Avisail Garcia (sprained middle finger) has also improved. He thought Garcia would be available on Sunday and could even appear as a pinch hitter on Saturday night.

Breaking down Derek Holland's recent struggles with White Sox

Breaking down Derek Holland's recent struggles with White Sox

By Dan Hayes July 07, 2017 10:30 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox continue 'slow' approach with Jones' rehab

'Failure' with Rockies set Kahnle up for success with White Sox

Breaking down Holland's recent struggles

DENVER — Derek Holland just can’t seem to get out of his rut.

The White Sox starting pitcher lasted only four innings in Friday night’s series opener at the Colorado Rockies and now has a 10.16 ERA in his last seven starts. The White Sox dropped the contest 12-4 to Colorado.

A free agent after this season, Holland allowed four first-inning runs. He also later yielded a pair of home runs and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits.

Holland — who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million in December — has struggled since the start of June. Over his last seven starts, Holland has allowed 35 runs (all earned) and 50 hits in 31 innings. He has walked 14 batters and struck out 26.

For comparison, Holland allowed only 16 earned runs across 60.2 innings in April and May while striking out 52 batters to 24 walks. 

The left-hander entered Friday with the third-worst ERA among pitchers with at least 25 innings since June 1. Holland had a 9.33 ERA in his previous six starts. Only Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (9.69 ERA) and Toronto’s Marco Estrada (9.46) have higher ERA’s.

“The most frustrating thing is being inconsistent,” Holland said. “You have a good start and then you have two bad ones. Today was flat out embarrassing. I don’t even know where to begin.

“I’m not doing my job. I need to be a lot better than I was this start and last start.

"I’ve just got to watch more video, see what I’m doing. Everything was good — me and Coop were talking about it — in the ‘pen. And then come out and, excuse my language, (crap) the bed. It’s not helping the cause.”

Load more