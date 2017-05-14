Fast Break Morning Update: White Sox rally to beat Padres, Cubs lose in St. Louis

The White Sox start a series with the Angels tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get reaction and analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (0-3, 5.21 ERA) vs. Jesse Chavez (2-5, 4.29 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch

Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes