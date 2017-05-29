Fast Break Morning Update: White Sox win, Cubs drop fourth straight

Chicago White Sox

By CSN Staff May 29, 2017 11:44 PM

Here are some of Monday's top stories in Chicago sports:

Preview: Chris Sale faces Jose Quintana, White Sox Tuesday on CSN

Preview: Cubs-Padres Tuesday on CSN+

Melky Cabrera's big game sparks White Sox comeback win

Chris Sale has 'no hard feelings' as he returns to face White Sox

Anthony Rizzo insists 'We got urgency' after Cubs fall to .500: 'It’s not all peachy right now'

A history of the Bears who served during World War II

Joe Maddon thinking shake-up for Cubs? ‘I have no idea what that would be’

Finally getting a little luck, Kevan Smith comes up huge in White Sox comeback win

How Kris Bryant became the face of the never-panic Cubs

Jose Quintana on Tuesday opponent Chris Sale: 'He was the best teammate I ever played with'

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 29, 2017 9:54 PM

The White Sox take on the Red Sox on Tuesday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.82 ERA) vs. Chris Sale (5-2, 2.34 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Chris Sale returns to Chicago

By CSN Staff May 29, 2017 7:00 PM

In this episode of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, Mark Carman (WGN Radio), Chris Hine (Chicago Tribune) and Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) join Mark Schanowski on the panel.

Chris Sale is back in town. Do the White Sox miss their old ace?

Meanwhile, Jake Arrieta’s agent defends his client’s velocity drop. Does he have a point?

Plus LeBron James talks about his legacy, Tiger Woods’ fall from grace continues and the panel remembers legendary sportswriter Frank Deford.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

