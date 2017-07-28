Frustrated Derek Holland disappointed by 'unprofessional' umpire

The frustration Derek Holland has felt the past two months boiled over on Friday night in a rant against plate umpire Bill Welke after the White Sox fell 9-3 to the Cleveland Indians.
Holland said he was particularly upset with how the crew chief flinched as if he would call a strike in the top of the fourth inning (it was called a ball) and then informed the pitcher he intended to show him up for the response to the no-call.
Down a run with two on and one out, Holland threw what appeared to be a strike to Brandon Guyer on the first pitch. Holland and Welke both reacted after the pitch, which brought White Sox manager Rick Renteria out of the dugout to have a discussion with Welke. Holland allowed a run in a fourth inning further delayed by a Don Cooper visit to the mound. Cooper also spoke with Welke on the way out. Holland was knocked out after he yielded four more runs in the fifth inning. The left-hander has a 9.46 ERA over his last 10 starts and said the combination of Welke’s actions and the frustration of losing set him off. The White Sox have lost 13 of 14 overall and dropped to 39-61.
“The thing that really stands out I think and is disappointing is the way that I got shown up by the umpire,” Holland said. “I didn’t say anything. I kept my voice as calm as possible. I thought it was unprofessional to basically walk out and tell me he was going to show me up. I didn’t do anything and the only thing I said was, ‘Don’t flinch like that. You can’t do that. It’s showing me that’s a strike.’
“The way he handled it was very unprofessional, coming out. It stands out as those guys aren’t accountable for some of those things. We get charged for the wins and losses, the strikeouts, the walks, everything, and we have to face that.
“I felt it was very disrespectful. You’re supposed to be professional about it. I get it if I raised my voice or showing him attitude. I definitely did not. I did not deserve that. I’ve always been nice to him. I’ve always gone up to every single one of them. Always asking ‘where have you got that pitch?’ because I have to adjust to them. As a pitcher we’re supposed to execute our pitches, adjust to what they do. I just feel that was a huge let down, unfortunately for me, and I’m the one who suffers from that.”
Holland continued a season-long trend by the rotation of not getting deep into games. The team’s starters have completed seven innings only nine times in 100 contests this season. Last season the White Sox have 50 starts of at least seven innings.
White Sox starters have a 5.09 ERA overall. The team’s 528 1/3 innings are the third-fewest in the majors. Only the rotations of the Cincinnati Reds (511) and the Miami Marlins (517) have fewer innings pitched this season than the White Sox.
“I have to pitch better,” Holland said. “We have 20 straight games. I have to be able to go the distance a little bit longer than I have. That’s what’s frustrating. The way I pitched tonight was unacceptable on my part. I have to do a better job. I’ve got to go longer than that. We’re using our bullpen too hard.
“My execution is what killed me. That’s what takes me out of the game. I’m frustrated with the way I’m pitching. I have to do better. This is killing our bullpen. If I’m going to point fingers, I’d rather point them at me. I’ve killed that bullpen for the past few starts and I have to step my s--- up. This is unacceptable. Sorry for cursing.”