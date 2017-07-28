Chicago White Sox

Frustrated Derek Holland disappointed by 'unprofessional' umpire

By Dan Hayes July 28, 2017 11:17 PM

The frustration Derek Holland has felt the past two months boiled over on Friday night in a rant against plate umpire Bill Welke after the White Sox fell 9-3 to the Cleveland Indians.

Holland said he was particularly upset with how the crew chief flinched as if he would call a strike in the top of the fourth inning (it was called a ball) and then informed the pitcher he intended to show him up for the response to the no-call.

Down a run with two on and one out, Holland threw what appeared to be a strike to Brandon Guyer on the first pitch. Holland and Welke both reacted after the pitch, which brought White Sox manager Rick Renteria out of the dugout to have a discussion with Welke. Holland allowed a run in a fourth inning further delayed by a Don Cooper visit to the mound. Cooper also spoke with Welke on the way out. Holland was knocked out after he yielded four more runs in the fifth inning. The left-hander has a 9.46 ERA over his last 10 starts and said the combination of Welke’s actions and the frustration of losing set him off. The White Sox have lost 13 of 14 overall and dropped to 39-61.

“The thing that really stands out I think and is disappointing is the way that I got shown up by the umpire,” Holland said. “I didn’t say anything. I kept my voice as calm as possible. I thought it was unprofessional to basically walk out and tell me he was going to show me up. I didn’t do anything and the only thing I said was, ‘Don’t flinch like that. You can’t do that. It’s showing me that’s a strike.’

“The way he handled it was very unprofessional, coming out. It stands out as those guys aren’t accountable for some of those things. We get charged for the wins and losses, the strikeouts, the walks, everything, and we have to face that.

“I felt it was very disrespectful. You’re supposed to be professional about it. I get it if I raised my voice or showing him attitude. I definitely did not. I did not deserve that. I’ve always been nice to him. I’ve always gone up to every single one of them. Always asking ‘where have you got that pitch?’ because I have to adjust to them. As a pitcher we’re supposed to execute our pitches, adjust to what they do. I just feel that was a huge let down, unfortunately for me, and I’m the one who suffers from that.”

Holland continued a season-long trend by the rotation of not getting deep into games. The team’s starters have completed seven innings only nine times in 100 contests this season. Last season the White Sox have 50 starts of at least seven innings.

White Sox starters have a 5.09 ERA overall. The team’s 528 1/3 innings are the third-fewest in the majors. Only the rotations of the Cincinnati Reds (511) and the Miami Marlins (517) have fewer innings pitched this season than the White Sox.

“I have to pitch better,” Holland said. “We have 20 straight games. I have to be able to go the distance a little bit longer than I have. That’s what’s frustrating. The way I pitched tonight was unacceptable on my part. I have to do a better job. I’ve got to go longer than that. We’re using our bullpen too hard.

“My execution is what killed me. That’s what takes me out of the game. I’m frustrated with the way I’m pitching. I have to do better. This is killing our bullpen. If I’m going to point fingers, I’d rather point them at me. I’ve killed that bullpen for the past few starts and I have to step my s--- up. This is unacceptable. Sorry for cursing.”

Why red hot Jose Abreu might best understand Tim Anderson's struggles

By Dan Hayes July 28, 2017 8:38 PM

Something to consider when evaluating Tim Anderson’s rough 2017 season — Jose Abreu was similarly in a bad way one year ago.

Finally clear of his own personal strife, the veteran first baseman has put together a fantastic campaign for the White Sox, well above his performance of a year ago when his mind was occupied with more than balls and strikes.

Abreu belted two home runs on Thursday night and currently is hitting .297/.352/.521 with 18 homers, 63 RBIs and a wRC+ of 130. At the same point last season, Abreu was hitting .274/.333/.426 with 11 homers and 55 RBIs and a wRC+ of 100.

While Abreu’s turnaround doesn’t guarantee anything about Anderson’s future, it provides a strong example of how much life away from the field can interfere with the one on it.

Whereas in 2016 Abreu not only longed to be reunited with his son, Dariel, he also dealt with the arrest of trainer and close friend, Julio Estrada. Abreu received immunity this March to testify in a federal alien smuggling and conspiracy trial against Estrada and agent Bart Hernandez. The slugger said Friday he can see similarities between himself and Anderson, who has struggled to cope with the May shooting death of close friend, Branden Moss.

“We’re human beings and all the things that are happening in our lives off the field are going to affect in one way or another in your performance on the field,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “You always try to be as professional as you can and endure the situation you’re passing through. But people have to understand that we are human beings and there are things that are going to have some kind of effect on us at any moment.”

As if his numbers didn’t indicate it, Abreu was out of it at this point in the 2016 season. Through 99 team games, Abreu qualified as a league average hitter. He had difficulty laying off outside breaking balls and Abreu didn’t drive the ball with any regularity.

While the White Sox always believed Abreu would rebound, they collectively let out a sigh of relief when he snapped a 32-game homerless stretch on Aug. 4 and hit .340/.402/.572 with 14 round-trippers the rest of the season.

“In all candor, you like seeing the performance match what you're projecting and we've certainly seen that over the last six weeks,” general manager Rick Hahn said last September.

Abreu attributed the uptick in performance to being reunited with his then 5-year-old son, who is currently visiting him once again. Prior to August, Abreu had only seen the boy one time in the 2 1/2 years since he had left Cuba. But having his son around again helped Abreu refocus on the positive things in his life and he quickly re-established himself as an offensive force.

“That was the turning point because everything started going better once my son arrived here,” Abreu said.

Part of Abreu’s frustration with his four-month slump derived from his inability to work harder to do something about them. A tireless worker, Abreu thought more time in the gym and the cage could help him rebound.

On the contrary, it didn’t.

“It’s tough,” Abreu said. “You know you’re doing all you can do to do your job the best way that you can and when you are seeing the results aren’t there then you can get frustrated. That’s when you have to take a step back, take a deep breath and try to go again and do your thing. But it’s not something easy.”

Anderson’s difficulties with the death of Moss have admittedly bothered him. He’s repeatedly said it’s the roughest period of his life.

Anderson entered Friday hitting .239/.261/.356 with nine home runs and also has committed a league-high 22 errors. The White Sox thought there’d be some potential for a sophomore slump from Anderson. But they think real life has played a big role in his current struggles and believe Anderson will rebound in the future.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a player in my time with the club that’s been as affected by off-the-field occurrences as Timmy has this year,” Hahn said earlier this week. “We knew as a young player still adjusting to the major leagues that there was going to be some fits and starts in his development. Everything he’s had to deal with, both with the league adjusting to him and the off-the-field issues that he’s had to endure, has made it a tough year for him. But the talent is still there, we still think he’s going to continue to improve each year with more and more repetition and very much view him as being an important part of our future.”

The hope is that Abreu’s case is a model for Anderson. Abreu said he felt like a weight had been lifted in March when he returned from testifying in the trial.

“I think he is in a better place,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he's more comfortable in his own skin and everything that's been going on.

“He's able to compartmentalize and separate things outside of the field.”

Of course, Abreu couldn’t be much happier with life away from the field. His son is in town and his wife, Yusmary, is due with the couple’s first child in October. Abreu thinks his clear head has played a large role in his success.

“I think I’m just blessed with health, I’ve been healthy the whole year, and I’m blessed because of my family and all the stuff that happened to me,” Abreu said. “I’m just blessed.”

Why Yoan Moncada's slow start with White Sox could soon be a thing of the past

By JJ STANKEVITZ July 27, 2017 10:45 PM

Yoan Moncada wrapped up his first Crosstown Series — in front of the closest thing to a playoff atmosphere he’ll experience in, likely, a while — with an 0-4 showing in the White Sox 6-3 loss to the Cubs on Thursday. 

The 22-year-old had mixed results facing the defending World Series champions, striking out four times in five at-bats on Monday and hitting his first career home run off Jake Arrieta on Wednesday. His final numbers for these four Crosstown games: 17 plate appearances, two hits, two walks, two runs, eight strikeouts and one hit by pitch. 

Moncada is off to a slow start in his second stint in the majors, but he’s drawing plenty of walks (12.5 percent) and probably has been victimized by some bad luck (a .118 batting average on balls in play which, to say the least, is exceedingly low). 

Manager Rick Renteria, though, likes Moncada’s even-keeled demeanor and his ability to handle the ups and downs of the day-to-day grind of the regular season. 

“What he’s going to be able to do is minimize how much he gets wrapped up in frustration, as opposed to taking the at-bat, the last at-bat, going through pitch by pitch and trying to figure out what it was he wrapped in his approach,” Renteria said. “Younger players usually get very, very frustrated and lose that moment to gain some knowledge. Failure is not in and of itself a bad thing. It’s actually something that can produce a lot of positives. The thing is to try to get them to understand as quickly as possible so they can take those moments and gain information. 

“That’s why his even-keeled approach and even-keeled attitude (will help). He’s got fire. It’s not that he doesn’t care. That’s where people — for a lot of players who are calm or even-keeled, they have fire, they have desire, but they know how to compartmentalize and separate those things and try to gain something from every moment, positive or negative.”

Moncada already took that clear-eyed approach to self-evaluation in the minor leagues, and said that hasn’t changed now that he’s at baseball’s highest level. 

“I’m just keeping the same routine that I was using in the minors,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “And the whole year, I’m just keeping with the things that have been giving me results.”

There’s not much of a common thread between Moncada’s brief call-up with the Boston Red Sox last September and his first few games with the White Sox. Moncada was overmatched in his 2016 debut, striking out 12 times in 20 plate appearances and only drawing one walk. He had four hits, though, so his way-too-small-sample-size BABIP was .571. 

Moncada looks like a different player this year, carrying over his strong Triple-A walk rate (13.6 percent) to his nascent tenure with the White Sox. Eventually, the hits are likely to start falling as long as he doesn’t get out of the approach that got him here — and made him baseball’s biggest prospect in the process. 

“He’s been doing all the work that he has to do to adjust to this level,” first baseman Jose Abreu said through an interpreter. “He’s been doing his same routine from Triple-A and I think that’s something good because you have to stick with the things that are giving you good results.” 

