Honda Road Ahead: White Sox head west for 10-game road trip

CSN's Chuck Garfien and Bill Melton preview the White Sox upcoming games in the latest Honda Road Ahead, presented by Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Honda dealers.

Another week, another long road trip for the White Sox.

After back-to-back thrilling victories gave the South Siders a series win over the Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team is again packing up for a 10-game excursion. This stretch marks the third time over the opening two months that the Sox will play 10 straight ballgames away from home.

On the bright side, Rick Renteria's club has been solid as visitors. They currently hold a 9-10 mark, which includes series wins over the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

The upcoming trip, which begins Monday, is comprised of west coast opponents. First, the White Sox will face Mike Trout's Angels, which is never an easy task.

Then the Sox get set to battle the Seattle Mariners for four games and finish with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prepare for some late nights.