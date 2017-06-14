Chicago White Sox

James Shields returns to White Sox, but liked what he saw in Triple-A

By JJ STANKEVITZ June 14, 2017 5:59 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

James Shields is back with the White Sox and will come off the disabled list to start Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The 35-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches in his third rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and said Wednesday he’s “ready to rock.” Shields was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 21 (retroactive to April 18) with a strained right lat. 

“I’m still getting my arm back in shape and I feel like it’s pretty good right now, but as of right now I feel pretty solid to go,” Shields said. 

Shields spent about a week and a half with the Knights during his first trip to the minor leagues since 2006. He enjoyed a bit of nostalgia while riding the bus on a road trip, but more importantly, he had an opportunity to observe and spend time with some of the White Sox prized young minor league arms. 

Shields saw Lucas Giolito throw well in two starts, totaling 16 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, six walks, 11 hits and one home run. Reynaldo Lopez threw seven innings of three-run ball June 6, while Carson Fulmer threw five shutout innings June 9, with both of those starts coming in front of Shields. 

So it’s no wonder he came away with a positive impression of the talented Knights’ rotation. But those guys also picked Shields’ brain, taking advantage of having a longtime veteran in their clubhouse. 

“They asked me a lot of questions, they wanted my opinion on some of their games,” Shields said. “Giolito threw two heck of ballgames when I was up there, I think he had 11 strikeouts in one game, threw really well in Gwinnett. He works hard, he’s looking really good. Fulmer, same way. Lopez pitched a great game as well. 

“That pitching staff is doing really good down there. They’re all working hard and I’m sure they’re biting at the bit to get up in the big leagues.”

The White Sox wrapped up their 2017 MLB Draft on Wednesday by drafting, among others, an alum of the team’s ACE program and the sons of legendary news anchor Larry King and former Indiana basketball coach Tom Crean. 

Riley Crean, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from Bloomington, Ind., was a 35th round pick; Chance King, a right-hander from Beverly Hills, Calif., was a 39th round pick and Angelo Smith, a left-hander from Harold L. Richards High School in Calumet Park, were among the 30 players drafted by the White Sox in rounds 11-40. Those three aforementioned players are high schoolers and aren’t expected to sign, though it’s nonetheless an honor to be picked. 

“Riley is 86 to 90 (miles per hour), good breaking ball at 78,” Hostetler said. “There's a lot of projection on Riley, 6-foot-4. Tom has become a close friend of mine, we've talked in detail about it. Riley is going to go to school but he was also on our Area Code team. 

“The breaking ball shows us, because how hard he throws it, there's projection with the fastball. It was an exciting time. I had a chance to call him and they sent me a video they had taken, it pulls at my heartstrings to watch a kid get drafted, the excitement of the family and the parents and everybody.”

Some of Wednesday’s earlier picks were singled out by director of amateur scouting Nick Hostetler as being intriguing prospects, including:

— 11th round Indiana State right-hander (and Riverside, Ill. native) Will Kincanon, who “is a big power arm righty from Indiana State that we were excited to get,” Hostetler said.  
— 14th round South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino, who Hostetler said has “big power” and was at one point on the White Sox draft board as a potential third-rounder. 
— 16th round Louisville center fielder Logan Taylor is, on the 20-80 scale, a 70 runner, Hostetler said. 

The White Sox drafted 22 pitchers (14 right-handers, eight left-handers), two catchers, nine infielders and seven outfielders in a draft skewed far more toward college players (34) than high school (six). While the team’s top picks — first-rounder Jake Burger and second-rounder Gavin Sheets — will deservedly garner most of the attention, Hostetler wrapped up the 2017 draft feeling optimistic about the newest additions to the White Sox farm system. 

“We added high-impact, power, middle of the order bats that really control the strike zone,” Hostetler said. “That was our key. We started adding some guys who can run today and we had some big power arms. Hopefully a few of those develop into starters but we definitely got some solid big time bullpen pieces today.”

The White Sox went with a heavy dose of productive college players on the first two days of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Sam Abbot, a first baseman out of Curtis High School, is the only preps player the White Sox have selected during the first 10 rounds of the draft.

With final day of the draft underway, CSNChicago.com is tracking all the players the White Sox add to their farm system Wednesday afternoon:

Round 11: Will Kincanon (RHP), Indiana State

The Chicagoland native went 5-5 with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP with 93 strikeouts in 14 starts with the Sycamores this season.

Round 12: Justin Yurchak (3B), SUNY-Binghampton

After transferring from Wake Forest, Yurchak had a slash line  of .320/.474/.442 with a 41/12 K/BB ratio in 2017.

Round 13: Tate Blackman (2B), Ole Miss

In his junior season at Ole Miss, Blackman had nine homers and 30 RBI. He also added nine stolen bases.

Round 14: Alex Destino (OF), South Carolina

Destino belted 26 homers with 135 RBI during his three years with the Gamecocks.

Round 15: Tyler Frost (CF), Gonzaga

Frost had a .284/.372/.442 slash line with nine homers and 39 RBI in 2017.

Round 16: Logan Taylor (CF), Louisville

Taylor becomes the third player the White Sox have selected out of Louisville in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Round 17: Blake Battenfield (RHP), Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-3 right-hander made 22 appearances for the Cowboys in 2017 and had a 5-4 record with a 4.91 ERA.

Round 18: Hunter Kiel (RHP), LSU

No relation to former Notre Dame quarterback Gunner Kiel or D2: The Mighty Ducks star Gunnar Stahl.

Round 19: Anthony Herron (RHP), Missouri State

Before transferring to Missouri State, Herron had a 15-4 record with a 2.41 ERA and 219 strikeouts at Jefferson College.

Round 20: David Cronin (2B), UIC

The Sandburg High School graduate batted .313 and had six home runs and 32 RBI for the Flames.

Round 21: John Parke (LHP), South Carolna

The 6-foot-3 left-hander had an 8.53 ERA in 14 appearances with the Gamecocks this season.

Round 22: Joseph Benitez (LHP), South Carolina Aiken

Benitez was named PBC Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team all-league selection in 2017.

Round 23: Mikey Duarte (SS), UC Irvine

Duarte had a .320/.395/.448 slash line with a 19/19 K/BB ratio in 2017.

Round 24: Vince Arobio (RHP), Pacific

In 24 appearances, Arobio had a 3.86 ERA with 44 strikeouts.

Round 25: Jose Garcia (OF), Texas Rio Grande Valley

Garcia led the Vaqueros with seven homers and was third on the club with 33 RBI.

Round 26: Michael Staudinger (OF), Azusa Pacific

Staudinger batted .359 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI.

Round 27: JJ Muno (SS), UC Santa Barbara

Muno had 31 stolen bases in his three years with the Gauchos.

Round 28: Laz Rivera (IF), Tampa

After transferring from Chipola College, Rivera had four home runs and 32 RBI in his first season with the Spartans.

Round 29: Joe Mockbee (LHP), Michigan State

The Ohio native made 28 appearances out of the Spartans bullpen had a 5.15 ERA in 2017.

Round 30: Ryan Erickson (LHP), Iowa

Erickson started 12 games for the Hawkeyes in 2017 and had a 3.00 ERA in 75 innings.

Round 31: Parker Rigler (LHP), Kansas State

Parker made Wildcats history this season when he tossed the program's first no-hitter since 1991 in a 14-0 victory over Eastern Illinois in March.

Round 32: Greg Minier (LHP), Washington

Minier had a 3.53 ERA with 41 strikouts out of the Huskies bullpen

Round 33: Kevin George (LHP) Menlo College

Can't confirm, but there's a chance he could be a distant relative of Curious George.

Round 34: Michael McCormick (RHP), Eastern Illinois

McCormick had a 1-6 record with a 7.45 ERA in 12 starts last season.

Round 35: Riley Crean (RHP), Bloomington High School

Riley Crean is the son of former Indiana basketball head coach Tom Crean.

Round 36: Alex Widmer (RHP), Norwayne High School

The right-handed pitcher is committed to play baseball at Malone University. 

Round 37: Ted Andrews (RHP), Tulane

Andrews had a 6.06 ERA in 15 appearances for the Green Wave in 2017.

Round 38: Dylan Horvitz (C), New Trier

Horvitz helped the Trevians to a 4th place finish in Illinois.

Round 39: Chance King (RHP), IMG Academy

Chance King is the son of television personality Larry King (from his eighth marriage).

Round 40: Angelo Smith (LHP), Richards

Smith was on the pitching staff at Richards High School in the Chicagoland area.

