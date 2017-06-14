James Shields returns to White Sox, but liked what he saw in Triple-A

The White Sox went with a heavy dose of productive college players on the first two days of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Sam Abbot, a first baseman out of Curtis High School, is the only preps player the White Sox have selected during the first 10 rounds of the draft.
With final day of the draft underway, CSNChicago.com is tracking all the players the White Sox add to their farm system Wednesday afternoon:
Round 11: Will Kincanon (RHP), Indiana State
The Chicagoland native went 5-5 with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP with 93 strikeouts in 14 starts with the Sycamores this season.
Round 12: Justin Yurchak (3B), SUNY-Binghampton
After transferring from Wake Forest, Yurchak had a slash line of .320/.474/.442 with a 41/12 K/BB ratio in 2017.
Round 13: Tate Blackman (2B), Ole Miss
In his junior season at Ole Miss, Blackman had nine homers and 30 RBI. He also added nine stolen bases.
Round 14: Alex Destino (OF), South Carolina
Destino belted 26 homers with 135 RBI during his three years with the Gamecocks.
Round 15: Tyler Frost (CF), Gonzaga
Frost had a .284/.372/.442 slash line with nine homers and 39 RBI in 2017.
Round 16: Logan Taylor (CF), Louisville
Taylor becomes the third player the White Sox have selected out of Louisville in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Round 17: Blake Battenfield (RHP), Oklahoma State
The 6-foot-3 right-hander made 22 appearances for the Cowboys in 2017 and had a 5-4 record with a 4.91 ERA.
Round 18: Hunter Kiel (RHP), LSU
No relation to former Notre Dame quarterback Gunner Kiel or D2: The Mighty Ducks star Gunnar Stahl.
Round 19: Anthony Herron (RHP), Missouri State
Before transferring to Missouri State, Herron had a 15-4 record with a 2.41 ERA and 219 strikeouts at Jefferson College.
Round 20: David Cronin (2B), UIC
The Sandburg High School graduate batted .313 and had six home runs and 32 RBI for the Flames.
Round 21: John Parke (LHP), South Carolna
The 6-foot-3 left-hander had an 8.53 ERA in 14 appearances with the Gamecocks this season.
Round 22: Joseph Benitez (LHP), South Carolina Aiken
Benitez was named PBC Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team all-league selection in 2017.
Round 23: Mikey Duarte (SS), UC Irvine
Duarte had a .320/.395/.448 slash line with a 19/19 K/BB ratio in 2017.
Round 24: Vince Arobio (RHP), Pacific
In 24 appearances, Arobio had a 3.86 ERA with 44 strikeouts.
Round 25: Jose Garcia (OF), Texas Rio Grande Valley
Garcia led the Vaqueros with seven homers and was third on the club with 33 RBI.
Round 26: Michael Staudinger (OF), Azusa Pacific
Staudinger batted .359 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI.
Round 27: JJ Muno (SS), UC Santa Barbara
Muno had 31 stolen bases in his three years with the Gauchos.
Round 28: Laz Rivera (IF), Tampa
After transferring from Chipola College, Rivera had four home runs and 32 RBI in his first season with the Spartans.
Round 29: Joe Mockbee (LHP), Michigan State
The Ohio native made 28 appearances out of the Spartans bullpen had a 5.15 ERA in 2017.
Round 30: Ryan Erickson (LHP), Iowa
Erickson started 12 games for the Hawkeyes in 2017 and had a 3.00 ERA in 75 innings.
Round 31: Parker Rigler (LHP), Kansas State
Parker made Wildcats history this season when he tossed the program's first no-hitter since 1991 in a 14-0 victory over Eastern Illinois in March.
Round 32: Greg Minier (LHP), Washington
Minier had a 3.53 ERA with 41 strikouts out of the Huskies bullpen
Round 33: Kevin George (LHP) Menlo College
Can't confirm, but there's a chance he could be a distant relative of Curious George.
Round 34: Michael McCormick (RHP), Eastern Illinois
McCormick had a 1-6 record with a 7.45 ERA in 12 starts last season.
Round 35: Riley Crean (RHP), Bloomington High School
Riley Crean is the son of former Indiana basketball head coach Tom Crean.
Round 36: Alex Widmer (RHP), Norwayne High School
The right-handed pitcher is committed to play baseball at Malone University.
Round 37: Ted Andrews (RHP), Tulane
Andrews had a 6.06 ERA in 15 appearances for the Green Wave in 2017.
Round 38: Dylan Horvitz (C), New Trier
Horvitz helped the Trevians to a 4th place finish in Illinois.
Round 39: Chance King (RHP), IMG Academy
Chance King is the son of television personality Larry King (from his eighth marriage).
Round 40: Angelo Smith (LHP), Richards
Smith was on the pitching staff at Richards High School in the Chicagoland area.