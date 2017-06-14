James Shields returns to White Sox, but liked what he saw in Triple-A

James Shields is back with the White Sox and will come off the disabled list to start Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches in his third rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and said Wednesday he’s “ready to rock.” Shields was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 21 (retroactive to April 18) with a strained right lat.

“I’m still getting my arm back in shape and I feel like it’s pretty good right now, but as of right now I feel pretty solid to go,” Shields said.

Shields spent about a week and a half with the Knights during his first trip to the minor leagues since 2006. He enjoyed a bit of nostalgia while riding the bus on a road trip, but more importantly, he had an opportunity to observe and spend time with some of the White Sox prized young minor league arms.

Shields saw Lucas Giolito throw well in two starts, totaling 16 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, six walks, 11 hits and one home run. Reynaldo Lopez threw seven innings of three-run ball June 6, while Carson Fulmer threw five shutout innings June 9, with both of those starts coming in front of Shields.

So it’s no wonder he came away with a positive impression of the talented Knights’ rotation. But those guys also picked Shields’ brain, taking advantage of having a longtime veteran in their clubhouse.

“They asked me a lot of questions, they wanted my opinion on some of their games,” Shields said. “Giolito threw two heck of ballgames when I was up there, I think he had 11 strikeouts in one game, threw really well in Gwinnett. He works hard, he’s looking really good. Fulmer, same way. Lopez pitched a great game as well.

“That pitching staff is doing really good down there. They’re all working hard and I’m sure they’re biting at the bit to get up in the big leagues.”