Chicago White Sox

James Shields, White Sox not overly worried about 'very mild' lat strain

James Shields, White Sox not overly worried about 'very mild' lat strain

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 22, 2017 4:47 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

May gets 'Harambe' off his back with first hit

Sox scoreless streak hits 23 innings in loss to Indians

Back on the South Side, Dye always happy to relive memories of 2005

While James Shields was disappointed to land on the disabled list for the first time in his 12-year career, the 35-year-old right-hander didn't sound overly concerned about the strained right lat muscle that led to him being sidelined on Friday. 

Shields said he felt the strain during his start April 16 against the Minnesota Twins, but was able to pitch through it and deliver six innings of one-run ball. But he didn't want to risk having the injury turn into something more significant during what would've been his scheduled start Saturday. 

"This is just something that normally I fight through it and pitch with it," Shields said. "But this is one of those things where I don't want to hinder the team by me going out there. If anything happened in the first inning I would tax our bullpen. There's a lot of intangibles that went into it. 

"I tried to make it all the way to the last day and it just wasn't feeling good yesterday."

The White Sox placed Shields on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to April 18, and only expect him to miss two or three turns in the rotation. Shields pitched well in his first three starts of 2017, posting a 1.62 ERA with 16 walks, 10 strikeouts and three home runs allowed in 16 2/3 innings. 

"Certainly never want to see anybody wind up on the disabled list but we didn't want to really take the chance with him skipping a start and perhaps moving guys up and trying to run them back up here in five days," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Let's take the opportunity here to get him right before we put him back out there. Hopefully he can build off the good start."

Still, having to hit the disabled list and miss his spot in the rotation is a tough break for Shields, who's started 354 games and thrown 2,311 innings in his career with the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and White Sox. 

"Nobody wants to go on the DL, especially me," Shields said. "I'm not that guy. I want to make my start as much as I possibly an and I did everything I possibly could to try to make this start. It's tough for me. But again, a 12-season run of not being on the DL is pretty good." 

Jacob May gets 'Harambe' off his back with first career hit

Jacob May gets 'Harambe' off his back with first career hit

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 22, 2017 10:34 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

May gets 'Harambe' off his back with first hit

Sox scoreless streak hits 23 innings in loss to Indians

Back on the South Side, Dye always happy to relive memories of 2005

Jacob May earned his first career hit on Saturday night when he singled up in the middle against Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, ending an 0-for-26 start to his major league career. That lengthy stretch without a hit put a weight on May's back heavier than a monkey, as the cliché usually goes.

Instead, that weight felt like America's favorite deceased silverback gorilla. 

"It was kind of like having Harambe on my back," May, a Cincinnati native, said. "I was in a chokehold because I couldn't breathe as well. Now that he's gone, hopefully I can have a lot of success and help this team win.

In all seriousness, May felt an extraordinary relief when he reached first base. He said first base coach Daryl Boston looked at him and said, "Finally," when he reached first base, and when he got back to the dugout, he was mobbed by his teammates and hugged by manager Rick Renteria.

Before anyone could congratulate him in the dugout, though, May let out a cathartic scream into his helmet.

"I was just like oh, man, I let loose a little bit," May said. "This locker room, every'one has kind of helped me out and brought me aside, and told me to just relax. It's a tough situation when you are trying to impress instead of going out there and having fun. Just kind of got to release all that tension built up."

May only had the opportunity to hit because left fielder Melky Cabrera injured his left wrist in the top of the seventh inning (X-Rays came back negative and Cabrera said he should be able to play Sunday). May didn't have much time to think about having to pinch hit for Cabrera, who was due to lead off the bottom of the seventh, which Renteria figured worked in his favor.

"When we hit for Melky, I was talking to (bench coach Joe McEwing), I said, 'He's not going to have anytime to think about it. He's going to get into the box and keep it probably as simple as possible,'" Renteria said. "I don't think he even had enough time to put his guard on his shin. He just got a pitch out over the middle of the plate and stayed within himself and just drove it up the middle, which was nice to see. Obviously very excited for him."

When May reached first base, he received a standing ovation from the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field, too, even with the White Sox well on their way to a 7-0 loss to the Indians. It's a moment May certainly won't forget anytime soon, especially now that he got Harambe off his back.

"I kind of soaked it all in," May said. "It was probably one of the most surreal, best experiences of my life."

White Sox scoreless streak hits 23 innings in loss to Indians

White Sox scoreless streak hits 23 innings in loss to Indians

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 22, 2017 9:19 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

May gets 'Harambe' off his back with first hit

Sox scoreless streak hits 23 innings in loss to Indians

Back on the South Side, Dye always happy to relive memories of 2005

The White Sox haven't scored in their last 23 innings and only have had one runner reach second base in their last 20 frames, a stretch of offensive futility manager Rick Renteria said can be used as a learning experience. 

The White Sox managed just four baserunners and were shut out, 7-0, by a dominant Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians Saturday evening in front of 32,044 at Guaranteed Rate Field. While the White Sox have run into some top pitching over their last three games — Masahiro Tanaka, Corey Kluber and Carrasco, the latter of whom fired eight shutout innings Saturday — Renteria admitted some of his hitters have been pressing lately, too. 

"For me, it’s about our learning curve now and understanding that (those pitchers) are really executing and doing what they want to do," Renteria said. "And we want to make sure that we give ourselves a chance by staying and trusting with the approaches that we take into the at-bats and try not to focus too much on the results and stay focused on the approaches and we know that the results will take care of themselves. But I know the guys are wanting to get the big hit or wanting to drive the ball out of the ballpark as opposed to just staying very simple. I think it’s a great learning lesson for all of us as a club."

The lone offensive bright spot came in the seventh inning, when Jacob May — pinch-hitting for Melky Cabrera, who jammed his wrist chasing a foul ball but had X-Rays come back negative — connected for a leadoff single, the first hit of his career. The 25-year-old began his career hitless in his first 26 at-bats, and upon returning to the dugout let out a cathartic yell into his helmet and was mobbed by his teammates. After the game, he said it felt like he got "Harambe" off his back. 

Mike Pelfrey, replacing the injured James Shields, allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. The White Sox didn’t want to bring up one of their prize pitching prospects in Triple-A for only two or three starts, so it was the 33-year-old Pelfrey who got the start.

Edwin Encarnacion blasted a two-run home run on a two-out, 0-2 pitch in the first inning, and was tagged for two unearned runs in the fifth on a Carlos Santana double and Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly.

Cleveland tacked on more runs on Michael Brantley’s two-run home run in the seventh and Jose Ramirez’s solo home run in the eighth off Michael Ynoa, who replaced Zach Putnam after the right-hander left the game due to tenderness in his right elbow. The White Sox announced Putnam is day-to-day due to the issue, though Renteria said the issue was more with Putnam's tricep, not his elbow. 

Tyler Saladino singled twice and Jose Abreu drew a walk to account for the other baserunners the White Sox managed against Carrasco.

Load more