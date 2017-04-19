Chicago White Sox

Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson show promising signs but White Sox fall to Yankees

By Dan Hayes April 19, 2017 8:42 PM

NEW YORK — The good that emerged from Wednesday night's 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees didn't provide the White Sox with much immediate help.

But the fact that Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu both put together a series of good at-bats, including the latter's most complete offensive game of the season, could be critical for the White Sox in the days ahead. Abreu doubled twice and produced his first three-hit game of the season and Anderson also doubled and lined out to deep center in the losing effort.

Their collective efforts weren't enough, however, to keep up with the Yankees, who blasted three home runs off Rule 5 selection Dylan Covey in the series finale. Covey allowed eight earned runs and 10 hits in five innings.

"(Abreu) had a completely different outlook today for whatever reason and it just happens that way," manager Rick Renteria said. "Some good at-bats. So did Timmy. We had a few good at-bats in there, a couple situations we didn't capitalize on. It was one of those games that got away from us."

The White Sox offense has been very hit and miss early this season. They've provided runs by the barrel full in a few games and minimal production in others.

One reason for those struggles is the early slumps of Anderson and Abreu, two of their more prominent performers. Anderson entered Wednesday's finale with a .389 OPS and Abreu was at just .380. In short, neither has provided much for an offense that entered Wednesday ranked 13th among 15 American League teams with 48 runs scored.

But both looked sharp against Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka.

Abreu — who Tuesday said he was merely looking to make solid contact once again — started early with a double down the left-field line past a diving Chase Headley.

"Right now we're just working on trying to gain that confidence at the plate, because right now I don't feel it," Abreu said through an interpreter on Tuesday. "That's a process you have to pass through to get it again. That's why we're working right now.

"Right now, I'm not making any contact with the ball."

The slugger made plenty on Wednesday night.

Down 4-0 in the fourth, Abreu followed a leadoff double by Anderson with a booming one-out double of his own to produce the only White Sox RBI. The ball exited Abreu's bat at 109.3 mph, according to MLB.com.

"It was a while from the last time I heard that sound when I hit the ball," Abreu said Wednesday. "Besides the loss, I think it was a good game for me. I hit the ball the way I used to do it and that's a step forward."

Abreu also hit an outside pitch in the sixth inning for a hard single into right field. Abreu finished the contest 3-for-4, his fourth multi-hit game of the season but first since Thursday at Cleveland. He also made an outstanding defensive play to end the second inning with a diving grab to start an unassisted double play.

Anderson has shown little signs throughout the Yankees series he's about to break out. His fourth-inning double off Tanaka would have gone for a solo home run in most ballparks. But he settled for a double high off the left-field fence despite a 102.8-mph exit velocity.

Two innings later, Anderson lined another fastball to dead center only to have Jacoby Ellsbury track it down near the fence. The ball exited Anderson's bat at 102.1 mph, an outcome that normally produces a hit 79 percent of the time, according to Baseball Savant. Anderson finished 1-for-4 but still raised his batting average on balls in play to .200, which is well short of the .375 he hit in 2016 and what he routinely produced in the minor leagues. Those factors would suggest Anderson is due for a market correction at the plate, which would be extremely beneficial to the 7-7 White Sox.

But it didn't amount to much on Wednesday.

Covey allowed a double and a two-run Chase Headley homer in the first, and yielded two more runs on two hits in the second inning. Starlin Castro tattooed a 3-0 fastball from Covey for a three-run homer in the fifth inning before Aaron Judge crushed a hanging curve 448 feet for a solo shot and an 8-1 lead.

"Obviously today didn't go the way I wanted it to go," Covey said. "But you kind of have to take it like it is and learn from the mistakes. Come back (Friday) and put work in to get better. Just get better with all my pitches."

By Dan Hayes April 19, 2017 6:24 PM

NEW YORK — He was hard at work again on Wednesday, but Jose Quintana took a quick break to recount his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Quintana spent the afternoon performing his normal pre-start routine with pitching coach Don Cooper in preparation for Friday's outing against the Cleveland Indians. Off to a slower-than-normal start, Quintana heads into Friday 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. But Quintana hasn't appeared flustered by his early troubles, especially when he discussed Tuesday's appearance with Fallon. The All-Star pitcher credits watching Fallon's show for helping him to improve his English speaking skills.

"It was fun," Quintana said. "It was a great time. I was excited. I was a little nervous, but it was really easy. He made it easy for me.

"I was excited and a little surprised when they asked me when we go to New York can you be on that show with him. I said, 'I will, of course, be there.'"

Quintana and Fallon shot the minute-long segment early Tuesday outside at 30 Rock. During the appearance, Fallon asked Quintana about learning English from the show, which the pitcher revealed this spring. A combination of Fallon's accent and the use of subtitles made it easier for Quintana to recognize the English being spoken. Quintana offered Fallon several examples before he taught the host a few phrases in Spanish, including ending the segment with a one-liner.

The left-hander said he watched the segment on his phone after Tuesday's victory over the New York Yankees. He also added he has no plans of pursuing an acting career.

"He was a good guy," Quintana said. "He was a natural guy. It was fun. It was a great experience for me, and he asked me a lot about baseball, and we spent a good time together.

"I'll keep pitching. But it was good, and we had a meeting and spent a really good time there."

Cooper said Wednesday's bullpen session produced the same reliable quality of work Quintana has always provided. Much of the focus surrounded location mistakes that have led to two big innings. Quintana has allowed 10 of 13 earned runs in two innings and three over the other 15 1/3 frames he has pitched.

"The mistakes are when he's going away, it comes back over the middle of the plate," Cooper said. "It's not hitting spots and its missing in poor spots. That was our focus.

"Again, I keep going back to he's had two poor innings that make everything blown out of proportion numbers-wise.

"He's got his work cut out for him. But he has always responded."

Quintana said he spent much of the session working on his curveball, changing speeds and hitting the corners with his fastball. His fastball command was largely absent through Saturday's loss at the Minnesota Twins. But Quintana thinks he's in a good spot to move past those early issues.

"Feel good, feel good," Quintana said. "I keep practicing my command and work on all of my strengths, never change. I'm turning the page on last time and focusing on Friday."

By Dan Hayes April 19, 2017 2:25 PM

NEW YORK — You may have noticed Rick Renteria hasn’t handled pitching changes for the White Sox the past two games.

While the club’s manager may soon return to the mound near you to remove a White Sox hurler, he won’t likely throw batting practice any time soon courtesy of a sore right knee. Renteria had an MRI on Monday and was walking on crutches in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. He said a knee that has long bothered him was sore after recent workouts. Though he had improved and was down to one crutch by Tuesday afternoon, Renteria isn’t sure when he’ll throw his next round of BP.

“It’s just inflammation,” Renteria said on Tuesday. “I have a little arthritis in there. I had the meniscus removed back in 1977. If I try to do too much, sometimes it irritates it.

“They’ll send me up for an MRI when I got pain like I had (Monday). I think I needed to see what was going on.

“I do like to throw batting practice. I probably should stay away from it a little bit and I might once I come back.”

The White Sox haven’t made many pitching changes with Renteria on the mend. Bench coach Joe McEwing handled the two moves made in Monday’s loss. Pitching coach Don Cooper delivered the news Tuesday to Miguel Gonzalez he would be coming out of the game.

