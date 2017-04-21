Chicago White Sox

Jose Quintana struggles early while Corey Kluber shuts out White Sox

By Paul Roumeliotis April 21, 2017 10:00 PM

Jose Quintana was hoping to get back on track.

The White Sox southpaw has struggled with his command through his first three starts of the season. While he felt his command was better, he still issued three walks Friday night in the White Sox 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quintana allowed three runs, including a home run, on five hits with six strikeouts but took the loss as the White Sox couldn’t figure out Corey Kluber.

Quintana's three walks raised his total to 12 on the season, tying his career-high for most walks in a four-game span.

“I think he just hasn't been as sharp,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought today was better. There's some things to still clean up, I think his command is getting better. You could see it with him. He's starting to feel a little better as his outings continue to accumulate.

“For the most part, again, against a pretty good club like that, to limit them to three runs and to give us six innings of work, it's pretty good."

Trying to revert back to anything that resembles the career 3.47 ERA pitcher that he is, Quintana focused on improving his command during his bullpen session on Wednesday. It ended with the 28-year-old feeling good about his next outing against Cleveland, a team he was 7-3 with a 2.53 ERA in his career entering Friday.

In the third inning, a wild pitch by Quintana gave the Indians their first run of the night. An inning later, Quintana issued a two-out walk followed by a two-run homer by Brandon Guyer.

Though Quintana had his own struggles, the White Sox didn't offer their ace any run support against Kluber, who pitched a three-hit shutout.

Despite being off to a 0-4 start, Quintana said he is “absolutely” confident that the wins will eventually start coming.

“I’m not frustrated right now,” Quintana said. “I threw the ball well, I felt good today, and I’ll just keep going.”

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 21, 2017 10:50 PM

The White Sox take on the Cleveland Indians tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

With James Shields out, White Sox turn to Mike Pelfrey and won't disrupt development of pitching prospects

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 21, 2017 7:36 PM

James Shields' strained right lat created the second hole the White Sox have to fill in their rotation this year, with the right-hander being placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday evening. But as was the case with Carlos Rodon's left biceps bursitis, Rick Hahn and the front office won't accelerate or disrupt the development of the organization's trio of highly regarded pitching Triple-A prospects to temporarily take the place of someone at the major league level. 

So instead of seeing Carson Fulmer come up, or Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito make their White Sox debuts, it'll be 33-year-old right-hander Mike Pelfrey filling Shields' spot in the rotation on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians. 

"From the start, we talked about when these guys do get to Chicago for that last stage of development that happens in the big leagues, we want them to feel comfortable they will get the ball every fifth day," Hahn said. "It's not going to be snatched away from them because someone is coming off the DL or their performance isn't up to snuff in any individual start. That's the ideal path. 

"You can't always follow through on those plans in the end, but right now, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure when any of the prospects get promoted, they will be here to stay."

Fulmer (17 IP, 4.24 ERA, 11 K, 3 BB, 3 HR), Lopez (14 1/3 IP, 5.02 ERA, 19 K, 9 BB, 4 HR) and Giolito (14 IP, 6.43 ERA, 16 K, 9 BB, 3 HR) haven't got off to particularly strong starts, though none of them could've pitched their way back into the major leagues after only three starts. The White Sox will be patient with all three right-handers to make sure that, if and when they do earn their way to 35th and Shields, they're here for good and don't have to go back to the minor leagues. 

While the White Sox did consider promoting right-hander Tyler Danish, who has a 2.00 ERA in three Triple-A starts, he threw six innings Thursday and wouldn't have been able to take Shields' spot in the rotation on Saturday. Pelfrey, then, offers the smoothest transition to replacing a guy in Shields who had a 1.62 ERA in his first three starts of 2017. 

To make room for Pelfrey on the 40-man roster, outfielder Charlie Tilson will be moved to the 60-day disabled list, Hahn said. Tilson, who's been sidelined with a stress reaction in his foot since February, will be out of a walking boot on Monday but wouldn't be ready to re-join the White Sox for at least another month. 

The White Sox described Shields' lat strain as "mild" and expect he'll only miss two or three starts due to it. 

"There's no reason for me to believe right now that he won't be able to pick up where he left off once he comes off the DL here in a couple of weeks," Hahn said. 

