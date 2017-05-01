Chicago White Sox

Little adjustments have helped White Sox reliever Tommy Kahnle take off

Little adjustments have helped White Sox reliever Tommy Kahnle take off

By Dan Hayes May 01, 2017 7:43 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s gone from the guy who was sent down this spring “to figure it out” to being able to identify what’s off mechanically in a pitch or two.

Yep, Tommy Kahnle is on a roll.

The White Sox reliever has never been as sharp as he is right now. He’s toting a four-seam fastball that averages 98.6 mph and knows where it’s going. Through nine innings this season, Kahnle has struck out 19 batters and walked one with a 1.00 ERA. He said he owes it all to a few minor mechanical adjustments that were made late in March.

“I didn’t realize that all of spring my leg kick started to get higher and higher as I went along, probably because I was trying to overthrow,” Kahnle said. “But I started to notice it a little bit more toward the end and lowered it a little bit and also I did something to keep my head more in line with home plate instead of falling off.

“Sometimes you just find it and it takes off from there.”

Kahnle originally discovered his newfound command last August. After he walked 14 batters in his first 11 1/3 innings, Kahnle rode the changes to a strong finish, striking out 18 and walking only six in his final 16 innings.

But it wasn’t there for most of the spring and Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 22. Kahnle said he was surprised to get the call when the White Sox placed Jake Petrcika on the disabled list with a lat strain.

“My fastball command wasn’t really there this spring,” Kahnle said last month. “It was hit or miss. I had a couple outings down in the minors that were suspect as well.”

Charlotte 3B Nick Delmonico could provide White Sox an 'interesting' option

Kahnle felt like he put everything together during a simulated game at Charlotte after a few “suspect” outings.

Now he’s found another gear. Kahnle’s four-seam fastball average ranks third in the majors behind only the New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman and St. Louis’s Trevor Rosenthal, according to MLB Statcast. But it’s not just the velocity — Kahnle said he’s been able to make quicker adjustments.

“I feel great each time I go out there,” Kahnle said. “Arm is good. Body feels good. Mechanic-wise, I feel good and if I throw a ball or two, for some reason I get a quicker adjustment now as well. Or if I just throw one ball, I feel like I know what I did wrong and then turn.

“There’s times where I’m not going to be exactly pinpoint command. But a lot of times this year I’ve felt like I’ve had better command than I’ve had in years past, especially throwing to that general area.”

By CSN Staff May 02, 2017 6:20 PM

After leading the American League in hitting during the month of April, we have to ask the question: Is Avisail Garcia for real?

Chuck Garfien, Chris Kamka and Slavko Bekovic break down the numbers and wonder if the new and improved Garcia is here to stay.

Then Ryan McGuffey checks in from Birmingham, Ala., where he's on assignment covering the White Sox minor league system. Guff took a bus ride with the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox Double-A team following their win in Montgomery. He spent time with Michael Kopech and the rest of the Barons team.

Finally, Dan Hayes interviews White Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle about his incredible start to the season and what changes he made that helped make him one of the top relievers in April.

It's all in the latest episode of the White Sox Talk Podcast, which you can listen to below:

White Sox feature an all-Garcia outfield again after Willy Garcia promoted

By Dan Hayes May 02, 2017 3:41 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday’s roster move has resulted in the return of the Tres Garcias lineup.

The White Sox promoted outfielder Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday after they demoted Jacob May late Monday night. One of five finalists for the White Sox minor leaguer of the month, Garcia hit .294/.395/.529 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 81 plate appearances at Charlotte.

Garcia’s strong start also earned him an earlier April promotion to fill in for three days when Melky Cabrera was placed on the paternity list. That presented the White Sox to play an All-Garcia outfield, which Rick Renteria implemented on April 14 with Willy Garcia in left field, Leury Garcia in center and Avisail Garcia in right field. It was the first time in major league history all three starting outfielders shared the same surname and only the fourth time it had ever happened. The Alou brothers, Felipe, Manny and Matty, all played together late in three contests for the San Francisco Giants during the 1963 pennant race.

WHITE SOX TICKETS: Get your seats right here

Willy Garcia went 2-for-7 with a double in two games with the White Sox.

May never found a rhythm in his month as the White Sox starting center fielder. He started his career 0-for-26 before he picked up his first major league hit on April 22. May had an RBI single in his final game on Monday night. Renteria said he hopes May benefits from more playing time at Triple-A Charlotte.

“You have seen his playing time diminish a little bit,” Renteria said. “We’ve been trying to mix him in in and out. The way Leury and everybody else has been doing out in the field and hitting, it’s kind of tough to find that spot. So we were going to be relegated to pinch-running possibly pinch-hitting and some defense.

“It will serve him better to get more at-bats and playing time.”

