Little adjustments have helped White Sox reliever Tommy Kahnle take off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s gone from the guy who was sent down this spring “to figure it out” to being able to identify what’s off mechanically in a pitch or two.

Yep, Tommy Kahnle is on a roll.

The White Sox reliever has never been as sharp as he is right now. He’s toting a four-seam fastball that averages 98.6 mph and knows where it’s going. Through nine innings this season, Kahnle has struck out 19 batters and walked one with a 1.00 ERA. He said he owes it all to a few minor mechanical adjustments that were made late in March.

“I didn’t realize that all of spring my leg kick started to get higher and higher as I went along, probably because I was trying to overthrow,” Kahnle said. “But I started to notice it a little bit more toward the end and lowered it a little bit and also I did something to keep my head more in line with home plate instead of falling off.

“Sometimes you just find it and it takes off from there.”

Kahnle originally discovered his newfound command last August. After he walked 14 batters in his first 11 1/3 innings, Kahnle rode the changes to a strong finish, striking out 18 and walking only six in his final 16 innings.

But it wasn’t there for most of the spring and Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 22. Kahnle said he was surprised to get the call when the White Sox placed Jake Petrcika on the disabled list with a lat strain.

“My fastball command wasn’t really there this spring,” Kahnle said last month. “It was hit or miss. I had a couple outings down in the minors that were suspect as well.”

Kahnle felt like he put everything together during a simulated game at Charlotte after a few “suspect” outings.

Now he’s found another gear. Kahnle’s four-seam fastball average ranks third in the majors behind only the New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman and St. Louis’s Trevor Rosenthal, according to MLB Statcast. But it’s not just the velocity — Kahnle said he’s been able to make quicker adjustments.

“I feel great each time I go out there,” Kahnle said. “Arm is good. Body feels good. Mechanic-wise, I feel good and if I throw a ball or two, for some reason I get a quicker adjustment now as well. Or if I just throw one ball, I feel like I know what I did wrong and then turn.

“There’s times where I’m not going to be exactly pinpoint command. But a lot of times this year I’ve felt like I’ve had better command than I’ve had in years past, especially throwing to that general area.”