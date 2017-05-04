Chicago White Sox

Matt Davidson takes advantage as Todd Frazier sits with back stiffness

Matt Davidson takes advantage as Todd Frazier sits with back stiffness

By Dan Hayes May 04, 2017 6:18 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN

Davidson takes advantage of Frazier sitting

Asche bounces back from benching

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Davidson took advantage of a last-minute start created by Todd Frazier's back spasms on Thursday.

Playing in Frazier's stead, Davidson blasted a 452-foot solo home run and reached base in three of four trips to the plate as the White Sox clobbered the Kansas City Royals 8-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Frazier said he's day-to-day after his back stiffened up on him late in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

"In the sixth inning back tightened up yesterday," Frazier said. "I was hoping it would go away this morning and nothing really got better so we've been doing a lot of stuff with it today. It's day to day and hopefully I'll be back out there tomorrow.

"I think it's one of those things, maybe a slide or something like that. You have to protect your whole body. Some precautions you take, but it comes up once a year it seems like. Then you actually build your cardio up again and you'll be fine."

Davidson said he had plenty of time to respond to the news even though he expected to be out of Thursday's lineup with hard-throwing right-hander Ian Kennedy on the mound. Even when he knows he's not starting, Davidson said he comes to the park prepared for a pinch hit or late-game substitution in case he's needed. If that's the case, Davidson normally warms up around the middle of the contest. Davidson learned about an hour before first pitch Thursday of Frazier's absence and started to prepare.

After taking several close pitches for balls in the second inning, Davidson belted a 2-2 changeup from Kennedy into the waterfall in left-center field. The homer snapped an 0-for-17 spell for Davidson.

Two innings later, Davidson singled to center. He also drew an eighth-inning walk against Travis Wood.

"You've got to come to the park ready to play every day," Davidson said. "I do. But usually if I'm not starting I'll get ready around the fourth or fifth. Just had to move it up, but they gave me enough time to know I was playing. Just got ready and did the same thing."

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN, streaming on CSNChicago.com

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN, streaming on CSNChicago.com

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 04, 2017 7:14 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN

Davidson takes advantage of Frazier sitting

Asche bounces back from benching

The White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with first pitch around 6 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Miguel Gonzalez (3-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (1-1, 2.32 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

Latest on the White Sox: Get all of the most recent news and notes.

Cody Asche bounces back from benching in White Sox victory

Cody Asche bounces back from benching in White Sox victory

By Dan Hayes May 04, 2017 6:00 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox-Orioles Friday on CSN

Davidson takes advantage of Frazier sitting

Asche bounces back from benching

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cody Asche has mostly wanted to contribute in some form to the early winning ways for the White Sox.

It just so happened that Thursday afternoon's big contribution arrived a day after he was benched for not living up to White Sox standards, ie: a lack of hustle. Asche's two-run double in the fourth inning helped the White Sox pull away from the Kansas City Royals as they salvaged a series split with an 8-3 victory in front of 36,525 at Kauffman Stadium.

"It feels good honestly just to add to the team and be a contributing part of the lineup," Asche said. "It hasn't been the best go so far. But in a DH role you have to keep taking your at-bats, try to execute and today got one past (Eric) Hosmer and built us a lead and (Derek Holland) went to work."

The bouncing double off Ian Kennedy was a nice bit of redemption for Asche, who inexplicably exited Wednesday's loss after only one at-bat. Manager Rick Renteria said afterward that Asche hadn't injured himself when he struck out during a third-inning at-bat against Kansas City starting pitcher Nate Karns on Wednesday. Even so, Matt Davidson pinch hit for Asche the next time through the order.

On Thursday, Asche revealed his absence was the result of a failure to live up to the team's standards. The struggling designated hitter swung and missed at a 2-2 pitch from Karns that bounced in the dirt and made no effort to run to first base, almost immediately heading for the dugout. While neither he nor Renteria confirmed the exact reason for his benching, Asche made it clear he knew he was in the wrong.

"There's standards that need to be set if you're going to be a White Sox player," Asche said. "If you don't meet the standards, sometimes the manager has to take action. Last night was the case. I don't foresee it being a problem today or moving forward or ever again."

Following the game, Asche said the incident is "water under the bridge" and he was pleased to find his name penciled into Renteria's starting lineup. Though Asche has struggled -- he's 5-for-49 with 18 strikeouts -- Renteria plans to continue to give him every chance to rebound.

The manager also said he was satisfied with Asche's reaction to Wednesday's decision.

"We just have certain things we want to follow through with and he understood," Renteria said before the game. "And I'll leave it at that.

"Hopefully he'll give us what we need, a little shot in the arm. Again, you've seen, we're trying to give us the best opportunity with all the guys we have. Hopefully he'll give us something as a left-handed bat in that lineup."

Load more