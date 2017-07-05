Matt Davidson tied for second-most White Sox rookie homers before All-Star Game

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Matt Davidson’s home run total continues to pile up as he smacked his 18th round-tripper in Wednesday’s 7-2 White Sox loss to Oakland.

The designated hitter/third baseman is now tied for the second-most home runs by a White Sox rookie before the All-Star break in club history. Davidson is tied with Ron Kittle (1983), Carlos May (1969) and Zeke Bonura (1934). Jose Abreu’s 29 homers in 2014 is the club’s all-time mark for homers before the break.

It’s an encouraging sign for Davidson, who has experienced his share of ups and downs over the course of the season. He has struck out in 41.1 percent of his plate appearances and is on pace to go over the 200 mark. But Davidson’s .519 slugging percentage has him ranked around 50th among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances.

Davidson said he’s satisfied with what he’s accomplished so far.

“Definitely,” Davidson said. “I have plenty of stuff to work on still. I'm happy to be where I'm at so far, but there's still plenty of stuff to work on."