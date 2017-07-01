Chicago White Sox

Melky Cabrera shines again as White Sox show no quit

Melky Cabrera shines again as White Sox show no quit

By Paul Roumeliotis July 01, 2017 1:30 AM

Melky Cabrera didn’t fool anyone on Friday night, unlike his moment Thursday when he robbed Aaron Judge’s homer late in the game and pretended like it went over the wall.

His walk-off double down the right field line was a sure thing, and it gave the White Sox a big 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“We have been playing good baseball,” Cabrera said through a translator. “The things have been going our way. That’s good. We are just trying to win games. That’s all we are trying to do.”

Fresh off a game where he made two outstanding defensive plays, the first by throwing out Ronald Torreyes at second base and the second by robbing Judge of a homer, Cabrera shined again on Friday night.

This time, it was on offense.

Cabrera opened the eighth inning with a single and eventually came around to score to trim the White Sox deficit to 7-5. And in the bottom of the ninth, Cabrera capped off the victory by hitting yet another walk-off.

Since 2009, Cabrera has the most walk-off plate appearances with 14, according to CSN stats guru Chris Kamka. Albert Pujols, Joey Votta and Andre Ethier are tied with 11.

“It doesn’t surprise me based on his at bats,” said manager Rick Renteria. “He gives you great at bats in most situations. We’ve been here firsthand watching a lot of them. He’s a professional hitter who in certain situations just kind of seems to rise to the occasion. That was just another example of it.”

The White Sox have been part of many games this season where their rallies have fallen short, but they found a way to pull it out on Friday and Renteria is encouraged by his team continuing to battle to the very end.

“They don’t quit,” Renteria said. “They’ve never quit all season long regardless of the circumstance or the situation. We’ve probably had a handful of games that I thought were very poorly played or just out of character for them but they don’t quit. They give you a good chance every single time they go out there and play.”

It's said that Ricky's boys don't quit.

The latest example? Melky Cabrera's two-run, walk-off double to complete an exciting comeback and send the White Sox to an 8-7 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

At one point trailing 7-3 and down 7-4 heading to the final two innings, the White Sox scored once in the eighth before crossing home plate three times in the ninth, those final two the game-tying and game-winning runs driven in on Cabrera's smash double down the first-base line.

Take a look at the thrilling conclusion:

A review was needed to confirm that Cabrera's hit wasn't foul, but once confirmed, the hero got the Gatorade showers he deserved.

The White Sox might not be baseball's best team, but they sure show a heck of a lot of fight on a nightly basis. Friday night, it equaled a win.

Derek Holland on facing former teammates: 'It’s going to be hard to keep a straight face'

Derek Holland on facing former teammates: 'It’s going to be hard to keep a straight face'

By Paul Roumeliotis June 30, 2017 9:35 PM

He said it's going to be weird, but Derek Holland is thrilled to face his former team.

After eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, Holland will be going up against them for the first time since signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the White Sox this past offseason.

“It’s been awesome here in Chicago, but getting to match up against your former team is going to be pretty exciting too,” Holland said. “I know there will be some trash talk going back and forth with the guys in a friendly way.”

When he sees his former teammates for the first time at the plate, the 30-year-old said he might have a difficult time balancing his facial expressions.

“Seeing all these guys it’s going to be hard to keep a straight face,” he said.

Holland is scheduled for a southpaw showdown on Saturday against Cole Hamels, who was activated from the disabled list on Monday after being on it for two months with an oblique injury.

Holland said that Hamels, who the Rangers acquired mid-season in 2015 from the Philadelphia Phillies, was a big mentor of his in Texas.

“He’s a guy obviously as lefties we always looked up to,” Holland said of Hamels. “I know he’s not that much older than me but watching him in the postseason and in the big games and how he carried himself is something I wanted to do as well and then having him on my side. I had Cliff Lee and a few other guys to help out. Having him come in was huge.”

During his time with the Rangers, Holland went 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA this season in Chicago.

Though his numbers look fairly similar, Holland believes he’s a different pitcher than he was in the Lone Star State.

“I’m obviously using some more offspeed,” Holland said. “The main thing is I’m still working with my fastball. It’s just not as hard as it was since I was with Texas. That’s part of growing up and getting older and maturing when you’re pitching is finding ways to get people out.”

Despite Holland and the Rangers having an accurate scouting report on each other, Holland doesn't think anyone has the upper hand. He's just going to go out there and compete.

“It goes both ways,” Holland said. “There’s no higher hand. There’s just a lot of those guys and just one of me. I got to do my job, that’s the main thing. Just make my pitches and let the defense work.

“Like I said, it’s just going to be fun to go against these guys.”

