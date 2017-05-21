Michael Ynoa impressed with latest White Sox acquisition Luis Robert

SEATTLE — Michael Ynoa met Luis Robert earlier this year and he’s definitely impressed with the latest White Sox acquisition.

The reliever met the 19-year-old Cuban outfielder, who on Saturday reportedly signed a lucrative deal to join the White Sox, a few weeks before spring training when Robert arrived in the Dominican Republic. Robert — who will likely be the third-rated prospect in the White Sox farm system after he officially is announced — and Ynoa both share the same buscon, Edgar Mercedes. The two worked out together several times on the field and Ynoa said Robert looks the part.

“He’s strong and he hits the ball really, really hard,” Ynoa said. “He’s good, athletic. I think he’s going to be good in the future.

“I practiced with him three or four times. When he got to the Dominican I got to know him, he’s a pretty good guy.”

Ynoa was also a highly-touted international prospect, signing for a franchise-record $4.25 million with the Oakland A’s in 2008. But whereas Robert has experience (he played four seasons in the Cuban National Series), Ynoa was 16 when he signed. Ynoa thinks those extra three years of age and playing will be a big benefit for Robert.

“Oof, you learn a lot,” Ynoa said about the age difference. “He’s Cuban and he’s got experience because he played in Cuba. He’s a good ballplayer.

“We always watched each other at the field. He’s a cool guy. I think he’s going to be good here.”