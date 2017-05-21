Michael Ynoa impressed with latest White Sox acquisition Luis Robert

SEATTLE — Michael Ynoa met Luis Robert earlier this year and he’s definitely impressed with the latest White Sox acquisition.
The reliever met the 19-year-old Cuban outfielder, who on Saturday reportedly signed a lucrative deal to join the White Sox, a few weeks before spring training when Robert arrived in the Dominican Republic. Robert — who will likely be the third-rated prospect in the White Sox farm system after he officially is announced — and Ynoa both share the same buscon, Edgar Mercedes. The two worked out together several times on the field and Ynoa said Robert looks the part.
“He’s strong and he hits the ball really, really hard,” Ynoa said. “He’s good, athletic. I think he’s going to be good in the future.
“I practiced with him three or four times. When he got to the Dominican I got to know him, he’s a pretty good guy.”
Ynoa was also a highly-touted international prospect, signing for a franchise-record $4.25 million with the Oakland A’s in 2008. But whereas Robert has experience (he played four seasons in the Cuban National Series), Ynoa was 16 when he signed. Ynoa thinks those extra three years of age and playing will be a big benefit for Robert.
“Oof, you learn a lot,” Ynoa said about the age difference. “He’s Cuban and he’s got experience because he played in Cuba. He’s a good ballplayer.
“We always watched each other at the field. He’s a cool guy. I think he’s going to be good here.”
The White Sox tout one of baseball's best farm systems, and CSN is taking you behind the scenes of those teams and top prospects with our latest Original Production.
White Sox Cornerstones: Charlotte and White Sox Cornerstones: Birmingham & Winston-Salem, presented by Ozinga, will air back-to-back tonight at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on CSN. You can also catch a live stream of both airings right here via the NBC Sports app.
White Sox Cornerstones: Charlotte will provide viewers a look at some of the brightest young stars in the game, including baseball's top prospect Yoan Moncada. The 21-year-old Moncada is batting .333 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 33 games and was recently named the International League Player of the Week. We sit down with Moncada to discuss his development as a player, as well as his relationship with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.
The Knights also tout top pitching prospect Lucas Giolito, as well as pitchers Carson Fulmer, Zack Burdi and Reynaldo Lopez. Burdi and Fulmer will "walk to work" with CSN and discuss their mentality leading up to a game, what it means to be part of a rebuild and how their Charlotte teammates remain competitive even off the field.
You'll also hear from White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek and Knights pitching coach Steve McCatty.
Then stay tuned in for White Sox Cornerstones: Birmingham & Winston-Salem as we ride the bus with the Birmingham Barons following their road win over the Montgomery Biscuits. The 90-minute bus ride includes interviews with No. 3 prospect Michael Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 2017. The 21-year-old who came over with Moncada in the Chris Sale deal this past winter has struck out 51 batters in 35.1 innings. Kopech discusses his obsession with being the best and his thoughts on being a part of the White Sox rebuild.
We'll also travel to Salem, Virginia as the White Sox square off against the Salem Red Sox. CSN will sit down with No. 6 prospect Zack Collins and pitcher Tanner Banks. Collins discusses his thoughts on becoming the catcher of the future on Chicago's South Side.
You'll also hear from propsects Luis Alexander Basabe, Dane Dunning, Spencer Adams and manager Willie Harris, among others.
