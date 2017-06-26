MLB Power Rankings: White Sox continue to fade
MLB Power Rankings - Week 12
The White Sox endured another tough week and continue to slip down the latest MLB Power Rankings while the red-hot Dodgers soared near the top.
30. Philadelphia Phillies
At this rate, it's almost guaranteed they're gonna hit 100 losses.
Last week: 30
29. San Francisco Giants
Five-game losing streak and suddenly they're closing in on the worst record in baseball.
Last week: 29
28. San Diego Padres
A 3-3 week equals status quo for the Friars.
Last week: 28
27. Cincinnati Reds
Billy Hamilton has a career .296 OBP in 466 career games.
Last week: 27
26. Oakland A's
Sonny Gray righted the ship and just like that, shoots to the top of the available SP market.
Last week: 26
25. Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson has drawn 22 walks in 165 career games with a .700 OPS. He's only 24, sure, but are we so positive he was worth locking up to a long-term deal so early in his career?
Last week: 21
24. New York Mets
We're gonna see Tim Tebow in New York in September, aren't we?
Last week: 22
23. Detroit Tigers
They need to sell and they should sell now.
Last week: 18
22. Miami Marlins
Everybody can drool over Stanton, Yelich, Ozuna, Gordon and Bour, but J.T. Realmuto is the real hero of the Marlins with a .288/.346/.458 slash line from the catcher's spot.
Last week: 25
21. St. Louis Cardinals
Randal Grichuk is back. Let's see how long he sticks this time around.
Last week: 20
20. Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen in June: .380/.462/.671 with 6 HR, 20 RBI, 20 R.
Last week: 24
19. Toronto Blue Jays
Justin Smoak is on pace for a .304 AVG, .955 OPS, 43 HR, 104 RBI, and 93 R.
Last week: 14
18. Atlanta Braves
Can't belive they've climbed nearly all the way back to .500 (36-39) entering the week. It's a rebuilding year and they're without Freddie Freeman, yet they're only two games behind the defending world champs.
Last week: 23
17. Baltimore Orioles
Their pitching staff gave up 59 runs over the last week.
Last week: 15
16. Kansas City Royals
Back at .500; watch them go on a run and decide to keep pieces instead of sell now.
Last week: 19
15. Seattle Mariners
King Felix is back and turned in a quality start (just barely) in his first outing in two months.
Last week: 17
14. Los Angeles Angels
They lose Mike Trout and suddenly they become contenders?
Last week: 16
13. Minnesota Twins
How are they even five games over .500 with a -38 run differential? Especially after outscoring the Indians 13-2 over the weekend.
Last week: 13
12. Chicago Cubs
This has the potential to be an absolutely disastrous week in Washington, but it probably won't be because baseball is nothing if not unpredictable.
Last week: 12
11. Texas Rangers
Crossing their fingers Yu Darvish's triceps injury truly is minor. If they lose him, their hopes are dashed.
Last week: 11
10. Tampa Bay Rays
Why do they even want Adeiny Hechavarria?
Last week: 10
9. Milwaukee Brewers
Another week in the books and the Brewers still haven't faded yet. So why is it they still don't feel like a true contender?
Last: 9
8. Boston Red Sox
Why is Mookie Betts not higher on All-Star voting?
Last week: 9
7. Cleveland Indians
They scored two runs against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. That looks nothing like a World Series contender.
Last week: 7
6. New York Yankees
It's almost July and Aaron Judge still has a .426 BABIP (batting average on balls in play). Regression is coming.
Last week: 6
5. Colorado Rockies
Everything blew up for Adam Ottavino Sunday: 6 ER allowed on 4 (!!!) wild pitches.
Last week: 2
4. Washington Nationals
A year ago, they couldn't find anybody to protect Bryce Harper in the lineup. Now, they can choose from Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon or even Trea Turner.
Last week: 5
3. Arizona Diamondbacks
Don't sleep on David Peralta (.328 AVG, .869 OPS), the most underrated hitter in an extremely underrated lineup.
Last week: 3
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
Hottest team in baseball, currently riding a 10-game winning streak.
Last week: 4
1. Houston Astros
Kind of amazing they're still rolling with Dallas Keuchel unable to avoid the DL and Alex Bregman (.737 OPS), Carlos Beltran (.721) and Evan Gattis (.750) having mediocre offensive seasons.
Last week: 1