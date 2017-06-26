MLB Power Rankings: White Sox continue to fade

/
MLB Power Rankings - Week 12

MLB Power Rankings - Week 12

The White Sox endured another tough week and continue to slip down the latest MLB Power Rankings while the red-hot Dodgers soared near the top.

Read More
30. Philadelphia Phillies

30. Philadelphia Phillies

At this rate, it's almost guaranteed they're gonna hit 100 losses.

Last week: 30

Read More
29. San Francisco Giants

29. San Francisco Giants

Five-game losing streak and suddenly they're closing in on the worst record in baseball.

Last week: 29

Read More
28. San Diego Padres

28. San Diego Padres

A 3-3 week equals status quo for the Friars.

Last week: 28

Read More
27. Cincinnati Reds

27. Cincinnati Reds

Billy Hamilton has a career .296 OBP in 466 career games. 

Last week: 27

Read More
26. Oakland A's

26. Oakland A's

Sonny Gray righted the ship and just like that, shoots to the top of the available SP market.

Last week: 26

Read More
25. Chicago White Sox

25. Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson has drawn 22 walks in 165 career games with a .700 OPS. He's only 24, sure, but are we so positive he was worth locking up to a long-term deal so early in his career?

Last week: 21

Read More
24. New York Mets

24. New York Mets

We're gonna see Tim Tebow in New York in September, aren't we?

Last week: 22

Read More
23. Detroit Tigers

23. Detroit Tigers

They need to sell and they should sell now.

Last week: 18

Read More
22. Miami Marlins

22. Miami Marlins

Everybody can drool over Stanton, Yelich, Ozuna, Gordon and Bour, but J.T. Realmuto is the real hero of the Marlins with a .288/.346/.458 slash line from the catcher's spot.

Last week: 25

Read More
21. St. Louis Cardinals

21. St. Louis Cardinals

Randal Grichuk is back. Let's see how long he sticks this time around.

Last week: 20

Read More
20. Pittsburgh Pirates

20. Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen in June: .380/.462/.671 with 6 HR, 20 RBI, 20 R.

Last week: 24

Read More
19. Toronto Blue Jays

19. Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Smoak is on pace for a .304 AVG, .955 OPS, 43 HR, 104 RBI, and 93 R.

Last week: 14

Read More
18. Atlanta Braves

18. Atlanta Braves

Can't belive they've climbed nearly all the way back to .500 (36-39) entering the week. It's a rebuilding year and they're without Freddie Freeman, yet they're only two games behind the defending world champs.

Last week: 23

Read More
17. Baltimore Orioles

17. Baltimore Orioles

Their pitching staff gave up 59 runs over the last week.

Last week: 15

Read More
16. Kansas City Royals

16. Kansas City Royals

Back at .500; watch them go on a run and decide to keep pieces instead of sell now.

Last week: 19

Read More
15. Seattle Mariners

15. Seattle Mariners

King Felix is back and turned in a quality start (just barely) in his first outing in two months.

Last week: 17

Read More
14. Los Angeles Angels

14. Los Angeles Angels

They lose Mike Trout and suddenly they become contenders?

Last week: 16

Read More
13. Minnesota Twins

13. Minnesota Twins

How are they even five games over .500 with a -38 run differential? Especially after outscoring the Indians 13-2 over the weekend.

Last week: 13

Read More
12. Chicago Cubs

12. Chicago Cubs

This has the potential to be an absolutely disastrous week in Washington, but it probably won't be because baseball is nothing if not unpredictable.

Last week: 12

Read More
11. Texas Rangers

11. Texas Rangers

Crossing their fingers Yu Darvish's triceps injury truly is minor. If they lose him, their hopes are dashed.

Last week: 11

Read More
10. Tampa Bay Rays

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Why do they even want Adeiny Hechavarria?

Last week: 10

Read More
9. Milwaukee Brewers

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Another week in the books and the Brewers still haven't faded yet. So why is it they still don't feel like a true contender?

Last: 9

Read More
8. Boston Red Sox

8. Boston Red Sox

Why is Mookie Betts not higher on All-Star voting?

Last week: 9

Read More
7. Cleveland Indians

7. Cleveland Indians

They scored two runs against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. That looks nothing like a World Series contender.

Last week: 7

Read More
6. New York Yankees

6. New York Yankees

It's almost July and Aaron Judge still has a .426 BABIP (batting average on balls in play). Regression is coming.

Last week: 6

Read More
5. Colorado Rockies

5. Colorado Rockies

Everything blew up for Adam Ottavino Sunday: 6 ER allowed on 4 (!!!) wild pitches.

Last week: 2

Read More
4. Washington Nationals

4. Washington Nationals

A year ago, they couldn't find anybody to protect Bryce Harper in the lineup. Now, they can choose from Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon or even Trea Turner.

Last week: 5

Read More
3. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Don't sleep on David Peralta (.328 AVG, .869 OPS), the most underrated hitter in an extremely underrated lineup.

Last week: 3

Read More
2. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Hottest team in baseball, currently riding a 10-game winning streak.

Last week: 4

Read More
1. Houston Astros

1. Houston Astros

Kind of amazing they're still rolling with Dallas Keuchel unable to avoid the DL and Alex Bregman (.737 OPS), Carlos Beltran (.721) and Evan Gattis (.750) having mediocre offensive seasons.

Last week: 1

Read More

More Slideshows

sample MLB Power Rankings: Crazy week leads to shake-up
sample MLB Power Rankings: Cubs coaster rolls on
sample MLB Power Rankings - The Cubs are back...again
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
sample Joe Maddon agrees to exclusive multi-year deal with Winnebago
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
sample 2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 3