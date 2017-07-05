Netflix and grill: White Sox ready to relax after laborious stretch

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The White Sox will sleep in on Thursday. They will relax. They might even enjoy an adult beverage or two.
Thursday marks the first time since June 19 that the White Sox don’t have a game. The team opens a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Friday night before heading into the All-Star break.
The timing is impeccable.
The average length of the team’s last 16 games starting on June 20 is 3 hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds. During that period, the White Sox endured 465 minutes of rain delays.
If that weren’t enough, the White Sox ended their 6-10 stretch with an ugly 7-2 loss to the Oakland A’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Among the lowlights were:
-- six steals by the opposition, including four by Rajai Davis
-- 99 pitches from starter Mike Pelfrey in only 3 1/3 innings
-- only five hits with 12 strikeouts against Oakland starting pitcher Sonny Gray and Co.
-- a wild pitch to allow a run to score
“It’s a great time for a day off tomorrow,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I’m going to tell these guys to put this series behind them. Catch their breath. Get on the flight. Have a soda pop. Enjoy tomorrow’s day off. Sleep in a little bit if they can. Get a good dinner tomorrow night. Get some breakfast tomorrow at some point and get ready for the Rockies. They’re a pretty tough club also.”
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Matt Davidson’s home run total continues to pile up as he smacked his 18th round-tripper in Wednesday’s 7-2 White Sox loss to Oakland.
The designated hitter/third baseman is now tied for the second-most home runs by a White Sox rookie before the All-Star break in club history. Davidson is tied with Ron Kittle (1983), Carlos May (1969) and Zeke Bonura (1934). Jose Abreu’s 29 homers in 2014 is the club’s all-time mark for homers before the break.
It’s an encouraging sign for Davidson, who has experienced his share of ups and downs over the course of the season. He has struck out in 41.1 percent of his plate appearances and is on pace to go over the 200 mark. But Davidson’s .519 slugging percentage has him ranked around 50th among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances.
Davidson said he’s satisfied with what he’s accomplished so far.
“Definitely,” Davidson said. “I have plenty of stuff to work on still. I'm happy to be where I'm at so far, but there's still plenty of stuff to work on."
Jake Burger's professional career is only a few games old, but he is already showcasing the power that led the White Sox to draft him in the first round of the draft in June.
Burger debuted for the Arizona League affiliate of the White Sox on July 2 and hit his first home run on the Fourth of July. Burger has played three games and is 2-for-9 with that home run, a double and a walk.
Burger has played third base twice and was designated hitter when he homered.
The Missouri State product is joined by second-round pick Gavin Sheets in Arizona. Sheets, a first baseman from Wake Forest, debuted in the same game as Burger and is 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles and three walks so far.