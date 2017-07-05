Netflix and grill: White Sox ready to relax after laborious stretch

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The White Sox will sleep in on Thursday. They will relax. They might even enjoy an adult beverage or two.

Thursday marks the first time since June 19 that the White Sox don’t have a game. The team opens a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Friday night before heading into the All-Star break.

The timing is impeccable.

The average length of the team’s last 16 games starting on June 20 is 3 hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds. During that period, the White Sox endured 465 minutes of rain delays.

If that weren’t enough, the White Sox ended their 6-10 stretch with an ugly 7-2 loss to the Oakland A’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the lowlights were:

-- six steals by the opposition, including four by Rajai Davis

-- 99 pitches from starter Mike Pelfrey in only 3 1/3 innings

-- only five hits with 12 strikeouts against Oakland starting pitcher Sonny Gray and Co.

-- a wild pitch to allow a run to score

“It’s a great time for a day off tomorrow,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I’m going to tell these guys to put this series behind them. Catch their breath. Get on the flight. Have a soda pop. Enjoy tomorrow’s day off. Sleep in a little bit if they can. Get a good dinner tomorrow night. Get some breakfast tomorrow at some point and get ready for the Rockies. They’re a pretty tough club also.”