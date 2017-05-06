Chicago White Sox

Preview: Charlotte Knights battle Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN

Preview: Charlotte Knights battle Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 06, 2017 11:41 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5

Moncada named International League Batter of the Week

Watch the Charlotte Knights battle the Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

It's the third of eight games that CSN will televise over the next two months to give fans an opportunity to watch the future of the White Sox, such as top prospects Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada.

Check out the rest of the television schedule here.

Swung on, then belted: White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

Swung on, then belted: White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

By Dan Hayes May 08, 2017 5:56 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5

Moncada named International League Batter of the Week

The wrestling belt never escaped Derek Holland’s locker while the club was in Charm City.

Melky Cabrera was prevented from another opportunity to host the team’s version of The Gong Show. The Orioles denied the White Sox their right to party.

But the next time the White Sox emerge victorious, you can rest assured knowing a chaotic celebration will take place in the clubhouse.

Everyone gathers together. Cabrera assumes the role of emcee. Shortly thereafter, the player of the day is selected and receives a replica WWE championship belt for his efforts. It’s a ritual White Sox players take part in after each victory that has helped further build team chemistry. And even though it was originally Holland’s idea, the celebration has become Cabrera’s vehicle.

“Melky? He’s the man,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s the Chuck Barris. He’s the guy.

“It’s a validation, of something positive.

“They’re paying attention to the contributions everybody is making, and they want to make sure they highlight at the end of the day the guys they feel merit almost like in football the game ball. It’s pretty neat. They have a lot of fun with it.

“It’s something to watch.”

Holland also had a belt with him when he played for the Texas Rangers. He liked how players appreciated the everyday bonding experience there and thought the White Sox clubhouse could use it as well. Holland purchased the replica belt for several hundred dollars and it’s handed out to the player of the game after each win. Though players consider a victory the ultimate reward, being individually recognized for a key effort brings an extra little something, Holland said.

“Even though we’re playing for something every day it just makes it that much more exciting inside the clubhouse,” said Holland, who last won it on Thursday in Kansas City. “Everybody has been picking it up on it. It’s been fun. It’s been unique and it brings the guys together.”

Holland’s award on Thursday was his first of a season in which he’s been deserving several times. He said there’s a natural battle between hitters and pitchers for the title, with each side not thinking the other has won it enough.

Avisail Garcia has won the belt more often than anyone this season. But overall pitchers have more victories. Because players want more recognition, Holland and Cabrera decided to add a second miniature belt to the contest.

[MORE WHITE SOX: Yoan Moncada named International League Batter of the Week]

While players get together to determine who should win the belt, ultimately the selection comes down to Cabrera — not because of any other reason than he’s put himself in charge of the process.

“I’m the host,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I’m the one who selects the winner and who announces the winner and does the celebration with him.”

Cabrera said veteran pitcher James Shields and batting practice instructor Luis Sierra are also involved. But mostly it falls on Cabrera and he not only revels in the role, but also the announcement.

“I’m like the clown of the team and I’m good with it,” Cabrera said.

Todd Frazier has a different way of describing Cabrera’s part in the scene.

“It’s like a dictatorship,” Frazier said.

Off to a slow start, Frazier said he hasn’t seen or “sniffed” the belt so far. The third baseman thinks pitchers have won more often because of their dominant performances. All in all, Frazier appreciates how the wild ceremony has brought the team together.

“It makes for a fun little ritual we’ve got after the game,” Frazier said. “It’s fun to do and you get a few laughs in there. If it’s a guy who hasn’t been here, kind of warms him up a little bit.”

As for the process, Frazier laughs.

He sees Cabrera as a bridge between the English- and Spanish-speaking players in the clubhouse. Even though the original plan called for the previous day’s winner to play a large role in picking his successor, Cabrera has mostly wiped that out. And it has made the ritual that much better.

“It’s thought out and then Melky decides,” Frazier said. “Everybody gets a choice and then it becomes a dictatorship because Melky decides at the end. It’s supposed to be the guy who won yesterday and then Melky takes over.

“He pretty much figures it out.”

Yoan Moncada named International League Batter of the Week

Yoan Moncada named International League Batter of the Week

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 08, 2017 11:49 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5

Moncada named International League Batter of the Week

Yoan Moncada keeps racking up accolades. 

The 21-year-old, who is rated as the No. 1 prospect by MLB.com, has been named International League Batter of the Week for his stellar outings from May 1-7. 

Moncada hit .500 with two dingers and four RBI for Triple-A Charlotte last week, raising his season totals to a .352 batting average with six homers and 11 RBI. 

[RELATED: Swept in Baltimore, White Sox keep an eye on Moncada

The second baseman was acquired in a blockbuster deal last winter that sent ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox. 

Ever since changing Sox, Moncada has been raking. He won White Sox Minor League Player of the month in April after batting .314 over 21 games. 

On Sunday, Moncada reached base four times and was just a triple shy of the cycle. 

There's no set timeframe for when Moncada will join the big-league club, but fans on the south side are eagerly waiting. 

Load more