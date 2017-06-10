Preview: White Sox battle Indians in rubber match

Chicago White Sox

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 10, 2017 7:10 PM

The White Sox finish off their series with the Indians today, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get reaction and analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today's starting pitching matchup: Jose Quintana (2-7, 5.30 ERA) vs. Carlos Carrasco (5-3, 3.36 ERA)

By Dan Hayes June 10, 2017 9:09 PM

CLEVELAND -- The unit as a whole hasn’t been as sharp of late, but the back of the White Sox bullpen continues to get it done.

David Robertson’s two scoreless innings highlighted four strong frames from the bullpen as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in front of 31,753 at Progressive Field on Saturday night. Starter David Holmberg earned his first ever win for the White Sox and Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu each had three hits for the team, which improved to 2-7 on the road trip. It was Robertson's first two-inning save with the White Sox and the second of his MLB career. 

“They came to me before the game and said be ready for (multiple innings),” said Robertson, who struck out four batters. “I said, ‘Ok, perfect.’ I came in after the first inning and they were like can you go again and I was like ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ I went out there and finished the job.”

With the top of Cleveland’s lineup due in the eighth, manager Rick Renteria turned to Robertson. Renteria had wiggle room in that Tommy Kahnle could pitch if things took a turn for the worse. But Renteria wanted the White Sox to hold their two-run advantage and thought Robertson was the answer with four straight batters who would hit left-handed due up.

The right-hander took over and worked around a one-walk with strikeouts of Jason Kipnis, Michael Brantley and Carlos Santana. Robertson also returned with a 1-2-3 ninth to convert his 10th save in 11 tries.

The closer’s two-inning effort followed a combined two innings of one-run ball from Anthony Swarzak, Dan Jennings and Chris Beck. Jennings yielded a sixth-inning solo shot to Santana that allowed the Indians to get within 4-3 but the White Sox held firm from there.

The bullpen, which has a combined 3.43 ERA, improved to 20-0 when leading after six innings.

“They were excellent,” Renteria said. “We wanted to put our best guy there to kind of see if we could truly stop it. He was good to go the second inning and did a nice job.

“They’re unique situations. They’re still high leverage for me. But you have to be careful. You can’t do it too often.

“You just put a lot of stress on those guys when you do it.”

The White Sox aggressive play on the bases added a little unnecessary stress. Despite finishing with 14 hits, the White Sox hurt several potential rallies as they ran into five aggressive outs.

Todd Frazier was easily thrown out stealing third base in the first inning. Cabrera, who also was forced out at home in the first, was thrown out after an aggressive send by third-base coach Nick Capra on Abreu’s double in the second. Avisail Garcia was throw out going from first to third in the third inning on Frazier’s single to deep shortstop. Abreu was cut down stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning. And Yolmer Sanchez was doubled off third base to end the eighth inning when Leury Garcia popped up a bunt attempt. Renteria was OK with some of those plays but not all.

“It was super aggressive, but not necessarily good,” Renteria said. “Maybe a little reckless.”

Even so, the White Sox did some damage against Josh Tomlin and a cadre of Cleveland relief pitchers.

Abreu had the third of three straight first-inning singles off Tomlin to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Matt Davidson added a two-out, two-run single in the first to put the White Sox up by three runs.

Alen Hanson hopes comfort with White Sox translates to big league success

They made it a 4-0 game in the second inning when Melky Cabrera, who had three hits, singled in a run. And the White Sox tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on Kevan Smith’s sacrifice fly.

The early offense gave Holmberg plenty of breathing room and he took advantage. The lefty didn’t allow a hit until the third inning and used his offspeed pitch to keep Cleveland off-balance. He surrendered a two-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the fourth inning but didn’t yield any more. Drafted in the second round of the White Sox on June 9, 2009, Holmberg allowed two earned runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out four.

“It is kind of cool,” Holmberg said. “Just thinking about that, it’s been a long time since I got drafted by this organization. I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to win the ballgame.”

By Dan Hayes June 10, 2017 7:39 PM

CLEVELAND -- Alen Hanson surveyed the White Sox clubhouse on Saturday and realized he knew more players than he didn’t.

The newest member of the White Sox already has found some comfort after several days in which his career was in limbo. Claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Hanson said Saturday that he thinks he’s found a good opportunity after joining his new club.  

“The last few days were kind of tough for me because I didn’t know what to expect,” Hanson said through an interpreter. “I didn’t know the whole process of what’s going on. At the end I just was praying to God whatever he wants me to be, it will be good for me. And at the end was this team who picked me and I’m just glad to be here.

“This is a new place, but I know a few of the guys and that makes me feel more comfortable. That’s all that you want, especially when you are here for the first time.”

All the White Sox want is an extended look at the tools -- great speed and gap power -- that made Hanson rated as high as the No. 54-overall prospect in baseball back in 2013. The White Sox aren’t yet sure what they have in Hanson, who has played all over the infield and also saw some time in the outfield. Hanson has struggled to hit in the majors, producing a .205/.239/.261 slash line with three extra-base hits in 92 plate appearances.  

“Hopefully this move will make him, a change of scenery will help and he’ll be able to provide some different assets,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He can run well, he’s got a good arm, and there are some things we’re going to have to work on. But as we get to know him we move forward and see what happens.”

Soreness not enough to keep Jose Abreu out of White Sox lineup

Renteria spoke with Hanson early Saturday and the 24-year-old made a good first impression. Hanson then went into the clubhouse and found former teammate Willy Garcia, who previously had been released by Pittsburgh. Hanson also said he knows Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez well, among others.

“I felt from the first moment that I walked in, I went to the manager’s office and he welcomed me and I started to talk to some of the guys here I know,” Hanson said. “I feel like this is my team. There are a few guys I don’t know yet, but most of them I’ve had contact with them.”

