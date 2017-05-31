Preview: White Sox battle Red Sox in rubber match tonight on CSN

The White Sox knew they assumed a big risk when they didn’t trade Jose Quintana before the start of the season.

They hoped by holding on to the All-Star starting pitcher they’d receive offers more in line with his value ahead of the trade deadline or perhaps again in the offseason.

But so far that risk hasn’t worked out as they hoped.

While there’s two months left until the trade deadline and optimism within the franchise that Quintana can turn it around, the left-hander continues to struggle as much as he has in his career. Two starts removed from a one-hitter, Quintana was knocked out in the third inning on Tuesday and the White Sox couldn’t keep up despite an impressive showing against Chris Sale. The Boston Red Sox hit three home runs off Quintana and sent the White Sox to a 13-7 loss in front of 21,852 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Over his last two starts, Quintana has yielded 15 earned runs and seen his earned-run average climb from 3.92 to 5.60.

“I need to check a couple things,” Quintana said. “I’ve never stayed in (the past) before in my career. But this happened. It’s part of the game. Tonight for me was a little embarrassing with my teammates. They made a lot of effort to win this game and I (couldn’t do anything).”

Paid handsomely for Sale and Adam Eaton, the rebuilding White Sox wanted to receive a similar package to part with Quintana, who has an extremely affordable contract and has been as dependable as they come. The White Sox received four top-100 prospects in the deals for Sale and Eaton and a total of seven players they believe can play a role in their rebuild.

The White Sox trust their training staff to keep Quintana, with his easily repeatable delivery, healthy. The White Sox have had the fewest disabled list days in the majors by far for the better part of the 21st century.

They also figured that even if Quintana underperformed some, it wouldn’t hurt his value too much. After all, despite pitching in a hitter-friendly venue, Quintana had a 3.35 ERA in 129 starts from 2013-16 and has crested 200 innings in each. He also has weathered his share of run support issues over the years and never wavered.

But they couldn’t have expected this.

Quintana has struggled with the big inning most of the season. It arrived in the second on Tuesday when the Red Sox scored four runs on five extra-base hits, including homers by Deven Marrero and Mookie Betts. Marrero’s two-run shot came on a 1-1 belt-high curveball.

An inning later, Quintana nearly escaped another jam but left a 3-2 curve up and Marrero blasted it for a three-run homer.

“Everybody’s still working on finding out what it is that’s leading him to leave pitches out over the plate a little bit more than anybody’s accustomed to,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It's not the stuff. The stuff's the same. It's the command and the execution. If we can get that back on track I think Q's going to be who he is, which is a very effective major-league pitcher.”

It’s the second time this season Quintana has allowed three homers in a game and it’s the sixth in his career. While the trade deadline is still at least 10 starts away, Quintana’s value has undoubtedly taken a hit.

His confidence may have, too.

Catcher Kevan Smith caught Quintana’s one-hitter over eight innings in Seattle on May 19. He also has caught the last two and sees a difference.

“When he's successful he lives in that zone, knee-to-shins,” Smith said. “We're just a foot or two, or six inches above that. And then you saw when he really starts thinking about it, then we start losing control and missing almost too far down. It's just one of those things where we got to get the confidence back. It's just like hitting. He has the stuff obviously, we've all seen it. He's going to go out each day, work hard and get back to the Q we all know.”

Fortunately, the White Sox have built-in options in Quintana’s deal. It’s part of the flexibility that potentially having control of the 28-year-old through 2020 brings. They don’t have to trade him by the Aug. 1 nonwaiver trade deadline unless they feel they’re getting adequate value. The White Sox did the same with Sale — who won despite allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in five innings — last July and were rewarded for their patience as they received a package loaded with potential from Boston in December.

The team could easily help Quintana rediscover the consistency that has made him one of the upper-echelon pitchers in the majors the previous four seasons and try again this winter. Even if that’s the case, Quintana is still a bargain with potentially three years left at $29.85 million in a world where Rich Hill — with only two seasons of 100 or more innings — received $48 million over three years last December.

There’s even the option that the White Sox ultimately hang on to Quintana and try to extend him beyond 2020 to help anchor their future rotation.

But all of that could be moot if Quintana finds his footing. He just has to do it soon. Quintana’s teammates think that’s right around the corner.

“We know he’s passing through a tough moment on the mound,” outfielder Melky Cabrera said through an interpreter. “But he’s one of the best pitchers in the league, too. He’s one of the best lefties. We have plenty of confidence in him.”