Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays Saturday on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 16, 2017 9:35 PM

The White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 11:30 a.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.09 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

White Sox shower Jose Quintana with run support in rout of Blue Jays

By Dan Hayes June 16, 2017 9:20 PM

TORONTO — Jose Quintana took another big step forward on Friday night and the White Sox rewarded him handsomely.

And then some. And then some more.

The White Sox provided Quintana with half as many runs as they have all season on Friday night in an 11-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Quintana responded with seven sharp innings to earn his first victory since May 2. Melky Cabrera homered, drove in five runs and had an outfield assist for the White Sox, who finished with 14 hits as they won for the fourth time in five games.

“Wow it was a lot of runs,” Quintana said. “It was really good, (gives me) confidence and (I tried) to get my outs every inning. I wanted to throw the ball really well tonight. Needed that outing to get my confidence high again.”

Quintana has never been justly supported by his teammates. He’s the king of no decisions.

This season has seen the worst of it as Quintana entered the game with a 2.65-run support average, the worst in the majors. The White Sox had scored 22 runs this season with Quintana on the mound. They’d produced two or fewer runs for him in 10 of 13 previous starts.

But for one night at least the White Sox tried to make up for their inadequacies.

Alen Hanson, who reached base four times in five trips, singled and Cabrera walked ahead of a two-run triple by Jose Abreu in the first inning off Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini. Todd Frazier’s sac fly made it 3-0 and Biagini’s error on Tim Anderson’s infield single allowed Matt Davidson, who doubled, to score the fourth run.

The support continued in the second when Cabrera doubled in two runs and Abreu doubled him in to make it a 7-0 contest. Hanson added an RBI single in the third and Cabrera blasted a three-run shot in the fifth as well. It’s only the fourth time in Quintana’s career he has received double-digit run support.

Quintana then did what he’s supposed to with the enormous lead.

He pitched to contact. He got his team back into the dugout quickly. And he only issued two walks. The result was Quintana’s sixth quality start of the season and his best effort since throwing a one-hitter over eight innings at Seattle on May 19.

“He just kept pitching,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought his changeup was working really well. Pumped the strikes. Worked ahead. He did a nice job. That’s one of the better outings we’ve had in a while. And, that’s the first time we’ve given him that type of support to start the game.”

[MORE WHITE SOX: What parts of Aaron Judge's game Matt Davidson has tried to incorporate into his own]

Quintana surrendered leadoff homers in the second (Kendrys Morales) and third innings (Steve Pearce) but nothing more. He limited the Blue Jays to two runs and five hits while striking out five. The left-hander threw strikes on 61 of 99 pitches and benefitted from three double plays. Cabrera also erased Todd Frazier’s two-base error when he threw Pearce out at home on Darwin Barney’s two-out single in the fifth.

After surrendering 15 earned runs over consecutive starts, Quintana has begun to rediscover the formula that made him great the past four seasons. By hitting the corners and not leaving mistakes over the middle, Quintana has a 3.12 ERA in his past three starts. It’s what everyone has always expected from Quintana, the team’s most dependable starter since 2013.

It’s also the kind of rebound the White Sox — teammates, coaches and front office personnel — all believe Quintana is capable of making.

And on Friday they showered him with their support.

“We felt good, but we kept going to score as many runs as we can, especially for Jose,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “We were happy about it.”

What parts of Aaron Judge's game Matt Davidson has tried to incorporate into his own

By Dan Hayes June 16, 2017 8:20 PM

TORONTO -- Matt Davidson looks at how fellow rookie Aaron Judge has performed this season and marvels at the New York Yankees slugger’s consistency.

Second among American League rookies to Judge in home runs, Davidson is in awe of how his counterpart has managed to replicate both swing and approach on a daily basis while he endures the daily rigors of life in the majors.

Davidson, who continued a tear of his own on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with a first-inning double, hopes to take one aspect of Judge’s approach and apply it to his own. He thinks staying relaxed at the plate has played a huge role in a current run that has resulted in home runs in four straight games.

“That he’s kept very consistent like this is very impressive because that’s the hardest thing in baseball is you play every day and want to replicate the same thing, but you don’t feel the same way,” Davidson said. “I know when I struggle I’m too tense and you can tell he’s very relaxed up there.

“My biggest thing I’ve done lately is I’ve completely relaxed and took the tension out and not panicked up there.”

It wasn’t long ago Davidson was in the exact opposite place he is now. After he blasted his 10th homer on May 28, Davidson went into an extended funk, going 4-for-30 with no homers, 19 strikeouts and one walk between May 29-June 9.

On June 10, Davidson followed Todd Frazier down to the bullpen to stand in against one of the team’s starting pitcher and track pitches. Frazier, who has had a hot June of his own because of improved pitch selection, predicted Davidson would catch fire. Later that night, Davidson’s two-run single in the first inning helped the White Sox take a lead against the Cleveland Indians they wouldn’t relinquish.

Davidson hasn’t slowed down much since.

“I’m really not trying to swing hard at all and I’ve been able have a better and put the barrel on the ball better,” Davidson said.

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets here]

Davidson said he’s simply trying to not overanalyze what he’s doing right or wrong so he can get prepared for the next night’s game. He likes how Judge always looks calm. Manager Rick Renteria said he’s seen a more relaxed approach from Davidson recently, too.

“If you try to think about a lot of things, your mind starts racing,” Renteria said. “He’s absolutely right. He’s staying much more relaxed and focused on just a simple approach. He looks very relaxed, and when he gets pitches he can handle, he puts a pretty good charge into them. Hopefully that will continue.”

That Davidson’s demeanor stayed the same despite his struggles isn’t a surprise to Jim Thome, the team’s special assistant to the general manager. Thome has spent a lot of time working with Davidson the past few seasons while he struggled in the minors. Despite his issues, Thome always found that Davidson was the same.

“When I look back to three years ago, he’s never changed,” Thome said. “The best part about him is his makeup.”

The big power bat isn’t bad, either, especially when Davidson is locked in as he is now. Davidson entered Friday with homers in four straight games, one shy of the team record.

Though he’s 26 and debuted back in 2013, Davidson still qualifies as a rookie. He’s been around, but he’s inexperienced, which means Davidson is still learning to manage life in the majors. That means finding a way to put his best game forward every day no matter how he feels.

Earlier this season, Renteria could hide Davidson more often when he had Cody Asche to face the tougher right-handed pitchers. Renteria doesn’t have that luxury now and Davidson is playing much more consistently, which has led to some struggles.

But Davidson sees it all as critical experience and he’s learning how to manage. If he can learn a little something from Judge, he won’t complain about it, either.

“It has to be one of the most mentally challenging tasks in the world,” Davidson said. “There’s no days off. You’ve got prepare every day and you have to compete. You basically see what you’re worth that day. It’s every day. You don’t get a couple days off, or three days to get it right, it’s every single day with travel. We all know that and that’s why you know all it takes is one game, one at-bat to get back. That’s where you can’t get too high or too low, you can’t look into things on either side.”

“It looks like (Judge is) not trying to do too much at all right now, which is very impressive for his size and strength.”

