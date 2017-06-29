Chicago White Sox

Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers tonight on CSN

Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 30, 2017 12:45 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox think All-Star slight of Garcia would be 'travesty'

Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers on CSN

Planes, trains and early alarm clocks: Minaya's crazy week

The White Sox take on the Texas Rangers tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (3-6, 3.73 ERA) vs. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-0, 3.68 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

Melky Cabrera's defense boosts White Sox in win over Yankees

Melky Cabrera's defense boosts White Sox in win over Yankees

By Dan Hayes June 30, 2017 1:06 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox think All-Star slight of Garcia would be 'travesty'

Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers on CSN

Planes, trains and early alarm clocks: Minaya's crazy week

James Shields experienced the gamut of emotions when Aaron Judge’s fifth-inning fly ball to deep left field temporarily disappeared on Thursday night.

The veteran pitcher went from pop out to close call to no way to sweet relief before he even had time to take a breath. Shields owes it all to the latest round of theatrics on the diamond by White Sox teammate Melky Cabrera. The catch was one of several banner plays turned in by the White Sox defense in a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night, including two by Cabrera, who also threw out a runner to end the fourth inning.

“When I threw it Judge kind of slammed his bat a little bit so I figured it was a pop fly,” Shields said. “And I looked back and (Cabrera) caught it and I actually thought it was a home run because he didn’t show the ball quite right away.”

“It was a great catch.”

It also was a great gag.

Shields initially saw the reaction of America’s hottest slugger and was ready to move on to the next batter. Based upon the reaction, Shields believed Judge didn’t get enough of the ball for his 28th home run. Then Shields realized that Judge’s fly ball wasn’t as much of a pop up as he first thought. To top it off, Cabrera leapt near the left-field fence and then landed as if he hadn’t caught the ball. Cabrera’s theatric turn took it a step further as he turned to look at the fence and fans in the bleachers as if he didn’t have a clue where the ball was.

But much to the delight of White Sox relievers in the bullpen below and Shields on the mound, Cabrera suddenly revealed he had the ball.

“I know he held onto it a little bit and kind of played it for a little while until he showed it,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Cabrera’s theatrics have become par for the course in the White Sox clubhouse. The veteran is one of the team’s most popular players because of the entertainment value he provides on the field and off it. Whether routine or spectacular, you never know what you’ll get when Cabrera catches a fly ball. But his comic timing proved even more astute on Thursday night given it was Judge at the plate in a tight ballgame.

“That was just the way that it goes,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I wasn’t planning to do it. It was just the reaction in that moment.”

Cabrera also had another spectacular moment to end the fourth inning. He quickly retrieved Ronald Torreyes’ drive to deep left field with two aboard and two outs and fired a perfect strike to second base in time to throw out Torreyes. While the tying run scored on Torreyes’ hit, Shields escaped a potentially damaging rally.

Shields, who earned the win and allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits with three walks, credited his defense for playing a big part as he pitched a season-best 6 1/3 innings.

So even though Cabrera temporarily messed with his emotions in the fifth, Shields chuckled about it afterward.

“That’s Melky, man,” Shields said. “He likes to have fun in this game, but he plays the game hard. It was a great catch.”

White Sox think All-Star slight of slowed Avisail Garcia would be 'travesty'

White Sox think All-Star slight of slowed Avisail Garcia would be 'travesty'

By Dan Hayes June 30, 2017 1:05 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox think All-Star slight of Garcia would be 'travesty'

Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers on CSN

Planes, trains and early alarm clocks: Minaya's crazy week

Over the next few days the White Sox will get a taste of what their lineup would look like without Avisail Garcia.

Strangely enough, it’s a position they’d prefer to not find themselves in again any time soon.

After several years of mediocre performances, Garcia, who is out for a few days with a sore left knee, has produced an All-Star caliber season. The White Sox right fielder has been so good that teammates believe if he isn’t named an All-Star it would be a major oversight.

Prior to Thursday night’s 4-3 White Sox victory over the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Garcia said an MRI taken earlier revealed only a “little inflammation” and soreness. He expects to return to action soon and thinks he’d definitely be ready in time for the July 11 All-Star Game if he’s selected.

“He’s making it,” teammate Todd Frazier said. “It would be a travesty if he doesn’t. It’s just one of those things, who’s managing, (Terry) Francona? He understands. That can only help playing against him in the division. Avi is deserving of that, maybe even a starter. It would be a travesty if he didn’t make the All-Star team with the numbers he’s putting up and the year he is having.”

Nobody saw this coming. Chances are Garcia wouldn’t even be here had the White Sox elected to make another run at it this season.

His career f-Wins Above Replacement heading into this season was minus-1.4. He’d had multiple chances and hadn’t yet developed into the hitter the White Sox hoped he’d be when they acquired him in July 2013. His right field defense had been even worse.

But now he’s showing signs he’s capable of what many scouts saw back when they nicknamed Garcia “Mini Miggy.” He’s become an offensive force and his confidence is only growing.

Though he’s in a 1-for-23 slump the past six games, Garcia’s overall production has been tremendous. He’s hitting .318/.362/.512 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 309 plate appearances. His performance has helped Garcia move up in the order from the team’s No. 6 hitter to the cleanup spot.

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets here]

Garcia entered this week No. 5 in the American League All-Star vote among outfielders.

“I hope he’s a part of it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “All of us here believe he’s an All-Star. I know that it takes more than one man’s belief or a teammate’s belief. But he’s had a wonderful first half and we hope he’s a part of that.”

Garcia can’t lie -- he wants to be an All-Star, too.

The 27-year-old has mostly remained tight-lipped on the subject whenever it comes up because he prefers to stay focused on that day’s game. But the injury suffered Wednesday night -- when Garcia hurt himself sliding feet first back into the bag after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez tried to pick him off first base -- gave him some free time to think Thursday. And Garcia couldn’t help but think about the possibility of a trip to Miami next month to compete with the sport’s top stars.

He wants it in the worst way.

“I would be lying to you if I said no,” Garcia said. “Everybody thinks about the All-Star Game. But you’re focused on game. I’m not playing today, but if I were playing today I’d be focused on the game and doing my best to try and help the team win.

“You know how hard everybody works during the season, during the offseason. We never stop. I never stop. I work here for six months. Take a couple weeks off and then work hard again. It’s a big accomplishment and I (would) feel proud. We’ll see what happens.”

No matter how the All-Star vote and reserve roster turns out, Garcia has already accomplished much this season. He has put the White Sox in a position where they must figure out what to do with him. He’s become an offensive force. And teammates and coaches believe he’s the worthiest All-Star candidate among them.

“When you have that kind of support it’s always great,” Garcia said. “Let’s see what happens. I don’t know when they’re going to announce it. It’s coming soon, but I don’t know.”

Load more