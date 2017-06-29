Preview: White Sox open series with Rangers tonight on CSN

Over the next few days the White Sox will get a taste of what their lineup would look like without Avisail Garcia.

Strangely enough, it’s a position they’d prefer to not find themselves in again any time soon.

After several years of mediocre performances, Garcia, who is out for a few days with a sore left knee, has produced an All-Star caliber season. The White Sox right fielder has been so good that teammates believe if he isn’t named an All-Star it would be a major oversight.

Prior to Thursday night’s 4-3 White Sox victory over the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Garcia said an MRI taken earlier revealed only a “little inflammation” and soreness. He expects to return to action soon and thinks he’d definitely be ready in time for the July 11 All-Star Game if he’s selected.

“He’s making it,” teammate Todd Frazier said. “It would be a travesty if he doesn’t. It’s just one of those things, who’s managing, (Terry) Francona? He understands. That can only help playing against him in the division. Avi is deserving of that, maybe even a starter. It would be a travesty if he didn’t make the All-Star team with the numbers he’s putting up and the year he is having.”

Nobody saw this coming. Chances are Garcia wouldn’t even be here had the White Sox elected to make another run at it this season.

His career f-Wins Above Replacement heading into this season was minus-1.4. He’d had multiple chances and hadn’t yet developed into the hitter the White Sox hoped he’d be when they acquired him in July 2013. His right field defense had been even worse.

But now he’s showing signs he’s capable of what many scouts saw back when they nicknamed Garcia “Mini Miggy.” He’s become an offensive force and his confidence is only growing.

Though he’s in a 1-for-23 slump the past six games, Garcia’s overall production has been tremendous. He’s hitting .318/.362/.512 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 309 plate appearances. His performance has helped Garcia move up in the order from the team’s No. 6 hitter to the cleanup spot.

Garcia entered this week No. 5 in the American League All-Star vote among outfielders.

“I hope he’s a part of it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “All of us here believe he’s an All-Star. I know that it takes more than one man’s belief or a teammate’s belief. But he’s had a wonderful first half and we hope he’s a part of that.”

Garcia can’t lie -- he wants to be an All-Star, too.

The 27-year-old has mostly remained tight-lipped on the subject whenever it comes up because he prefers to stay focused on that day’s game. But the injury suffered Wednesday night -- when Garcia hurt himself sliding feet first back into the bag after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez tried to pick him off first base -- gave him some free time to think Thursday. And Garcia couldn’t help but think about the possibility of a trip to Miami next month to compete with the sport’s top stars.

He wants it in the worst way.

“I would be lying to you if I said no,” Garcia said. “Everybody thinks about the All-Star Game. But you’re focused on game. I’m not playing today, but if I were playing today I’d be focused on the game and doing my best to try and help the team win.

“You know how hard everybody works during the season, during the offseason. We never stop. I never stop. I work here for six months. Take a couple weeks off and then work hard again. It’s a big accomplishment and I (would) feel proud. We’ll see what happens.”

No matter how the All-Star vote and reserve roster turns out, Garcia has already accomplished much this season. He has put the White Sox in a position where they must figure out what to do with him. He’s become an offensive force. And teammates and coaches believe he’s the worthiest All-Star candidate among them.

“When you have that kind of support it’s always great,” Garcia said. “Let’s see what happens. I don’t know when they’re going to announce it. It’s coming soon, but I don’t know.”