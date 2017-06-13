Preview: White Sox-Orioles Wednesday on CSN+

Mentor, Ohio, is a Cleveland suburb that Chicago sports fans might hear about more in the coming years.

Two Mentor natives have been drafted by Chicago sports teams this year. First, it was Mitch Trubisky, the quarterback the Bears took with the No. 2 overall pick in the April NFL Draft. On Tuesday, it was Kade McClure being drafted by the White Sox in the sixth round.

According to a story from MLB.com's Scott Merkin, the two have more in common than just being from the same town.

"We grew up playing youth football together," McClure said of Trubisky. "He's one of my best friends. We were FaceTiming last night talking about the Draft and what was going to happen.

"He said it would be cool if I was drafted by the Cubs or Sox and I said, 'Yeah that would be awesome.' It panned out that way today."

McClure was one of two Louisville players drafted by the White Sox on Day 2 of the draft. The Sox took Lincoln Henzman in the fourth round. Henzman is the Cardinals' closer, taking that spot over from current White Sox prospect and last year's 26th overall pick Zack Burdi.

Henzman is one of two college closers the White Sox drafted in the first five rounds that they plan on converting into starting pitchers.

Louisville is still playing after advancing to the College World Series.