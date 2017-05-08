Chicago White Sox

Preview: White Sox-Twins tonight on CSN

Preview: White Sox-Twins tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 08, 2017 11:11 PM

The White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with at 7 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tuesday’s starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. Hector Santiago (3-1, 2.78 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 08, 2017 10:30 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Giolito trusts that the work he’s putting in will eventually lead to something clicking here at the Triple-A level, and ultimately in the major leagues. 

But that hasn’t happened yet, as evidenced by another day where the 22-year-old right-hander didn’t consistently command his fastball. The result was Giolito allowing five runs (four earned) with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate) on Monday night.

“I definitely am not pitching the way I know I can,” Giolito said. “The ball is not coming out the way I know it can. The process, working hard on it every single day — that's what I'm doing. Hopefully the results will start to show that.”

Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty has been working with Giolito on not only repeating his mechanics so he can command his fastball, but also on having a more positive, big-picture view of his development. 

While Giolito can focus on his fastball getting him into trouble — as it did in Indianapolis’ four-run fifth inning — McCatty wants him to look at some of the things he’s done well this year, too.

“You're always trying to improve on your weakness and make your strengths better but you just can't go out and say, 'Man I sucked because I didn't get through five innings,’” McCatty said. “He's made progress in a lot of areas. It's a growing thing. And he's got to know what he is first, he's not even close to being a finished product that he's going to be.” 

Giolito reached the major leagues last year with the Washington Nationals, starting four games and appearing in two others as both a mid-season and September call-up. But he’s still green — he’s about five years younger than the average Triple-A player — and only has three full years of starting experience in the minor leagues following Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted by the Nationals out of high school in 2012. 

“For him, if it took the rest of this year and next year, so what’s he going to be, 24 years old?” McCatty said. “If he goes up to the big leagues and he's throwing pretty good, what's everyone going to say? ‘Well, Lucas is doing what we think he should.’”

That hypothetical situation McCatty presented isn’t a fast track to the White Sox rotation, but more of a slow build to getting Giolito ready to be a mainstay on 35th and Shields. Even if things were to click for Giolito soon, a handful of strong outings may not be enough to prove that he’s ready to stick in the major leagues. 

Another thing Giolito mentioned he wants to get better at is in-game adjustments, which could’ve prevented that rough fifth inning on Monday. Being able to identify and correct what’s going wrong after one pitch instead of after the game is something that could help prevent things from spiraling out of control.

The White Sox, though, have long preached patience in developing the hoard of prospects they acquired in December’s Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades. Even if Giolito had a 1.37 ERA instead of his current 7.31 mark, he might not be in line for a call-up to the major leagues for a little while. 

So he has time to work in Charlotte and hope that eventually things will click, and stay that way once he gets back to the major leagues. 

“I wasn’t expecting to start the year like this,” Giolito said. “I mean, the numbers are atrocious. It frustrated me, definitely, a lot earlier in the year, like, why aren’t I figuring it out? Now, it’s just, all I can do is trust the work I’m putting in and hopefully put it together soon.” 

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 08, 2017 9:30 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps lost a bit in the No. 1 prospect hype surrounding Yoan Moncada is that the 21-year-old is playing in Triple-A for the first time and hasn’t even played 30 games at this level yet.

While Moncada has been unquestionably impressive with the Charlotte Knights — he entered Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Indians with a .992 OPS and was named the International League’s player of the week for the first week of May — he still has plenty of room for growth. Part of it is refining his game, but another part is experiencing things for the first time that’ll pay off when he does get the call to 35th and Shields.

“You could throw him up there right now and he'd be fine, there's no question about it,” Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek said. “It's a work in progress. They'll be some things (that lead to the question) 'How come he didn't know that or this?' Well, he's 21 years old, how many minor league games has he played in?”

The answer to Grudzielanek’s slightly rhetorical question is 215, and he’ll likely see his 1,000th professional plate appearance sometime later this week. The White Sox expect Moncada to stick in the major leagues when they do call him up, so the plan has always been to be patient with his development.

But while Moncada is here in the minors, he’s made an impression on his teammates as a “special talent” who’s quiet and doesn’t act like a guy who could be the next big thing in the majors.

“You get to see something you don’t really see a lot every night power-wise, speed-wise, glove-wise,” right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish said. “He’s got some balls this year from me that are just like, you ask yourself, how did he do it. And he’s a great teammate too. Lot of publicity around being a No. 1 guy, but he doesn’t show it or act like it at all. He’s just a normal guy like everyone else. I think that speaks highly of him as a person off the field as well.”

Right-hander Carson Fulmer echoed that sentiment.

“His abilities on the field are one thing, but the kind of person he is is another,” the White Sox 2015 first-round pick said. “We get that inside kind of scoop a little bit about being around teammates. He’s one guy that I definitely love having around.”

Moncada repeatedly emphasized how hard he feels he has to work and said through an interpreter he learned a lot about the process it takes to succeed in the majors during his eight games with the Boston Red Sox last September. That September call-up didn’t go well — Moncada struck out 12 times in 20 plate appearances — but it’s served as a learning experience as he navigates how to face Triple-A opposition.

Moncada said it’s an “honor” to be MLB.com’s No. 1 prospect, too, but he isn’t concerned about anything but being completely ready for baseball’s highest level when the White Sox make that call.

“I don’t pay too much attention to that (No. 1 ranking),” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I don’t try to put that on my mind. I still have a job to do and it’s a long process for me to get to where I have to be.”

