Preview: White Sox wrap up road trip vs. Orioles today on CSN

The White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles today, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.
Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 12 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.
Today’s starting pitching matchup: Jose Quintana (2-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. Chris Tillman (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Yoan Moncada keeps racking up accolades.
The 21-year-old, who is rated as the No. 1 prospect by MLB.com, has been named International League Batter of the Week for his stellar outings from May 1-7.
Moncada hit .500 with two dingers and four RBI for Triple-A Charlotte last week, raising his season totals to a .352 batting average with six homers and 11 RBI.
The second baseman was acquired in a blockbuster deal last winter that sent ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox.
Ever since changing Sox, Moncada has been raking. He won White Sox Minor League Player of the month in April after batting .314 over 21 games.
On Sunday, Moncada reached base four times and was just a triple shy of the cycle.
There's no set timeframe for when Moncada will join the big-league club, but fans on the south side are eagerly waiting.
So when will he be called up to the majors?
Chuck Garfien and Bill Melton discuss that, and more, in the latest Honda Road Ahead.