Chicago White Sox

'Really no update right now' for injured James Shields, but he'll throw Monday in Anaheim

By Vinnie Duber May 14, 2017 12:15 PM

James Shields hasn't pitched for the White Sox since April 18.

The veteran starting pitcher has been on the shelf a good deal longer than the 10 days specified in the disabled list's title. His recovery has been slowed by soreness stemming from the strained right lat that sidelined him in the first place, and though Shields will throw for the first time in a long time when the team travels to Southern California on Monday, he said there's really no update to be had when it comes to his health status.

"There's really no update right now," Shields said ahead of the White Sox game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. "They wanted to give me 12 to 15 days of no throw and kind of just let this thing heal on its own. There's nothing you can really do about it but wait.

"It's kind of frustrating, you want to do some treatments and that stuff, but I understand the process and we're just going to keep going. I'm going to throw tomorrow for the first time out in Anaheim, and we'll see how it goes."

According to Shields, the problem arises only when he throws, which is troubling for a pitcher. Though he's encouraged by how he's feeling otherwise.

"I feel great. The only time I've felt it, it's kind of weird, when I'm throwing, when I'm kind of getting after it a bit," Shields said. "But right now, I've done everything I possibly can, doing really good workouts, getting this thing as strong as I possible can get it. Body feels great right now, so we'll see how it goes tomorrow."

Shields' lengthy stay on the disabled list coupled with Carlos Rodon not pitching at all so far this season for the White Sox — Rodon was transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this month — means the White Sox have been without 40 percent of the starting rotation they projected they'd have before spring training for much of the early portion of this season. The starting rotation's 4.25 ERA heading into Sunday's game ranked 12th out of 15 American League teams.

Shields, meanwhile, had been extremely durable throughout his career prior to this season, making 33 or 34 starts in each of the prior nine seasons. He made 31 the year before that stretch started.

So what's a rarely injured man to do while sidelined?

"I'm the No. 1 cheerleader in the clubhouse, I'll tell you that right now. I've got the pom-poms out right now," Shields said. "It's my job to help these guys out. I'm just another set of eyes for some of the pitching staff, helping them in between games as much as I possibly can and just giving them some advice and just cheering these guys on.

"We just came off a six-game losing streak last night, and the crazy thing is these guys are grinding, one through nine. When you're not pitching, you realize some things that you don't look at while you're pitching. These guys are doing a phenomenal job of working hard in between games, and hopefully we keep going."

With fewest walks in baseball, are more bases on balls to come for White Sox?

By Vinnie Duber May 14, 2017 1:30 PM

A lack of hitting in April and May doesn't often generate the same kind of fret among players and managers as it does in a fan base.

The White Sox haven't been hitting the cover off the ball this season, but Rick Renteria & Co. are confident the hits and the runs will come.

But what about walks?

The White Sox entered play Sunday dead last in baseball with just 88 walks in their 34 games. That's nearly half as many as the majors-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who have walked 153 times so far this season.

While hitting the ball hasn't gone much better for the South Siders — they're third-to-last in baseball with 271 hits and tied for 25th out of 30 big league teams with 137 runs scored — could a lack of getting on base in any fashion be a bad sign of things to come?

The ball starts jumping off bats when the weather warms up, meaning those hit and run totals could soon jump up, too. But will the White Sox not-so-great .299 on-base percentage (fourth from the bottom in baseball and second worst in the American League) get a boost, too?

"It's a good question," Todd Frazier, the team's walks leader, said ahead of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. "If you're not getting walks, how are you getting on base? Are you getting hits? How else you get on base? Errors and all that kind of stuff? I think you need walks. You need guys to take some pitches and battle some counts, foul some pitches off, get an eight-, nine-pitch at-bat and end up getting walked.

"I think walks are big. It goes to show you've got plate discipline, goes to show you're not swinging out of the strike zone. I think walks are big, but at the end of the day, if you're getting your hits and getting on base, everything will even out."

Common thinking is that things even out, as Frazier said. It's a 162-game season, after all, and the White Sox are just past the 20-percent mark.

And the White Sox low walk total could just be one of those baseball things.

Manager Rick Renteria and infielder Tyler Saladino both said that walks are the result of individual at-bats, not necessarily a indicator of a trend outside of one game.

"Walks are a consequence of the at-bat," Renteria said. "They'll come when you're recognizing pitches as well as you want to. So it's a byproduct of a good at-bat.

"You don't work a walk. Hitters go up there to hit. I think the game dictates how aggressive or how passive you might want to be. Obviously you're thinking about getting on base. Whether it's through a hit or a walk, however you do it, I think it's mostly based on you focusing on the strike zone and what you're able to handle.

"I think that there are situations that maybe ask for you to get up there and take a pitch because you want to see what that guy's doing or maybe he's getting in a little trouble. Think about it now, he's not anywhere near the plate, let him get himself out, let him get himself in trouble. And then sometimes when that guy's just missing — I've talked to guys about this. When a guy's missing around the plate, just missing by just a hair, it's like, 'He's around there, be ready.' So it just depends on your feel of what's going on in the game and the batter and the trust that they have and the confidence they have to do what they need to do."

But like the approach can change from at-bat to at-bat within a game, it can also change within the scope of a season.

Frazier has had a tough time at the plate this year, coming into Sunday's game with a .189/.292/.344 slash line. So he's changed things up a bit, trying to find another way to get on base while he waits for the hits to start falling.

Frazier has 13 walks so far this season. He's on pace to fly by the 53 walks a season he's averaged in his career.

"I've got more walks over this first month and a half than I've had in my career," Frazier said. "Trying to change my approach a bit and understand my strike zone. But I'm still not going up there looking for a walk, I'm looking to drive the ball."

So while there isn't much clarity to be had on whether more walks are coming for the White Sox, or whether they care if they do, the numbers show that this team is having trouble reaching base. And the more you get on base, the more opportunities to score. If the offensive totals stay low, maybe the rest of the team takes an approach more like Frazier's.

"Say you're down every time, sometimes you've got to take that first pitch or that first strike and try and focus from there," Frazier said. "Everybody can hit with one strike, not many can hit with two strikes.

"It's a tough balance, but at the same time you're looking for that one pitch in that one area. And if you go away from that — which I've done numerous times. Sometimes your mind gets in the way of things. You're like, 'Oh man, I'm ready to launch here.' You never know.

"But if you can stay disciplined in your mind going up there looking for one spot and one pitch only — it could be a curveball that hit the spot, but that's not the pitch you were looking for. Basically less is more in those situations. Keep one thought in your mind and go from there."

'Tired of getting beat with my mediocre stuff,' Dylan Covey turns in one of his best outings of the season

By Vinnie Duber May 13, 2017 11:00 PM

The first five starts of Dylan Covey’s big league career weren’t exactly a dream come true.

In three of those starts, the 25-year-old righty gave up at least six runs and at least nine hits.

Covey was tired of that.

Saturday night wasn’t a perfect outing, either. He lasted just 4.1 innings. But he was very pleased with his stuff, which resulted in a career-high nine strikeouts against the visiting San Diego Padres, just two off the total number of strikeouts he racked up in his first five starts.

“I was getting tired of getting beat with my mediocre stuff,” Covey said after Saturday’s 5-4 White Sox win. “So I went out there and gave it all I had with every pitch. I would have liked to go deeper, but the pitch count was climbing a little bit.”

Covey gave up a home run on the very first pitch he threw Saturday night, Manuel Margot taking it out for a solo shot, the second time a Padres hitter did that to a White Sox starter in as many nights.

But Covey struck out the next three hitters and six of the next seven he faced.

“Going into that game, I was thinking I’m just going to leave it all out there,” he said. “That first pitch kind of lit a fire underneath me, and I kind of started attacking guys right after that.”

Covey yielded another solo home run in the third, but he added three more strikeouts before things started getting dicey in the fifth.

“I feel confident with my stuff anyways. But you know, that’s always nice to get strikeouts and get swing and misses and stuff,” Covey said. “Definitely builds the confidence a little bit.”

Covey ran into trouble in that fifth inning, issuing a leadoff walk, then giving up a one-out single and walking the bases loaded. He departed and was relieved by Anthony Swarzak, who got two outs with fly balls, a run credited to Covey scoring on the first of those.

It probably wasn’t anything that will go down in White Sox history, but that four-inning flash of stuff from Covey on Saturday night is exactly what the team wanted to see when it handed Covey a spot in the rotation earlier this season.

“I would venture to say the way he performed today was probably one of the reasons that everybody thought he had the capability of doing what he’s doing in terms of how he worked the last four-plus innings,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “We hope it’s something that he can build on. But we’ll see. It’s one of those things where, again, it’s a work in progress and hopefully it’s something good and positive.”

Longevity has been rare for Covey so far this season. Just thrice has he gone more than five innings. Just once has he gone more than six innings. Saturday’s effort won’t change that.

But if Saturday night was anything, it was a sign that Covey has what it takes to be successful at this level. Striking out nine of the 25 major league hitters you face will do that.

“I think that my stuff plays, especially with how it was tonight,” Covey said. “Everything was a little bit sharper and crisper. Just need to learn from this and carry this over into my next outing and try to go a little bit deeper next time.”

