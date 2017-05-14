'Really no update right now' for injured James Shields, but he'll throw Monday in Anaheim

James Shields hasn't pitched for the White Sox since April 18.
The veteran starting pitcher has been on the shelf a good deal longer than the 10 days specified in the disabled list's title. His recovery has been slowed by soreness stemming from the strained right lat that sidelined him in the first place, and though Shields will throw for the first time in a long time when the team travels to Southern California on Monday, he said there's really no update to be had when it comes to his health status.
"There's really no update right now," Shields said ahead of the White Sox game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. "They wanted to give me 12 to 15 days of no throw and kind of just let this thing heal on its own. There's nothing you can really do about it but wait.
"It's kind of frustrating, you want to do some treatments and that stuff, but I understand the process and we're just going to keep going. I'm going to throw tomorrow for the first time out in Anaheim, and we'll see how it goes."
According to Shields, the problem arises only when he throws, which is troubling for a pitcher. Though he's encouraged by how he's feeling otherwise.
"I feel great. The only time I've felt it, it's kind of weird, when I'm throwing, when I'm kind of getting after it a bit," Shields said. "But right now, I've done everything I possibly can, doing really good workouts, getting this thing as strong as I possible can get it. Body feels great right now, so we'll see how it goes tomorrow."
Shields' lengthy stay on the disabled list coupled with Carlos Rodon not pitching at all so far this season for the White Sox — Rodon was transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this month — means the White Sox have been without 40 percent of the starting rotation they projected they'd have before spring training for much of the early portion of this season. The starting rotation's 4.25 ERA heading into Sunday's game ranked 12th out of 15 American League teams.
Shields, meanwhile, had been extremely durable throughout his career prior to this season, making 33 or 34 starts in each of the prior nine seasons. He made 31 the year before that stretch started.
So what's a rarely injured man to do while sidelined?
"I'm the No. 1 cheerleader in the clubhouse, I'll tell you that right now. I've got the pom-poms out right now," Shields said. "It's my job to help these guys out. I'm just another set of eyes for some of the pitching staff, helping them in between games as much as I possibly can and just giving them some advice and just cheering these guys on.
"We just came off a six-game losing streak last night, and the crazy thing is these guys are grinding, one through nine. When you're not pitching, you realize some things that you don't look at while you're pitching. These guys are doing a phenomenal job of working hard in between games, and hopefully we keep going."