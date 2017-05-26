Red Sox ace Chris Sale doesn't have time to get emotional in return to Chicago

Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox are about to roll through Chicago's South Side.
At the tail end of the holiday weekend, Sale and Co. will return to the place he called home for seven years.
Sale was initially scheduled to start in the series opener Monday against longtime teammate Jose Quintana, but the Red Sox will now throw out David Price in his 2017 debut.
The 28-year-old Sale is slotted in for Tuesday night's outing.
Asked how emotional he'll be returning to Chicago, Sale brushed it off:
"I don't have time to think about that right now," he said. "Get ready for it like any other start. I've pitched there a lot so I should be alright."
Sale last pitched Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, picking up his fifth win of the season with 7.1 strong innings. It was also the first time Sale didn't strike out at least 10 batters in a start since his 2017 debut on April 5, going eight straight starts with double digit whiffs.
On the season, Sale is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 0.81 WHIP averaging a ridiculous 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Sale leads the league in games started, innings, strikeouts, WHIP and FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching).
The big southpaw appeared in 228 games for the White Sox — including 148 starts — posting a 74-50 record with a 3.00 ERA, 1.065 WHIP and 1,244 strikeouts in 1,110 innings.
Lucas Giolito threw a seven-inning no-hitter in Game 1 of Thursday's Charlotte Knights doubleheader.
The White Sox top pitching prospect recorded three strikeouts and issued three walks in a 4-0 win.
The Knights' Twitter account posted a video of the final out:
Perhaps the best part? It was against the Syracuse Chiefs, the Washington Nationals' minor league team.
The Nationals selected Giolito with the 16th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. Last offseason, the 22-year-old was traded to the White Sox — along with Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning — as a key component in exchange for Adam Eaton.
The last Knights pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Andre Rienzo on July 25, 2013 against the Indianapolis Indians, which also came in the first game of a doubleheader.