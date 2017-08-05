Rick Hahn's not-so-subtle hint that a Reynaldo Lopez call-up is coming

BOSTON -- Rick Hahn didn’t confirm that Reynaldo Lopez would start for the White Sox on Friday night, but he pretty much said as much.
Hours after he suggested at the Saber Seminar that the White Sox prospect would be promoted after one more start at Triple-A Charlotte, Hahn all but confirmed that the team’s plan calls for Lopez to arrive in the majors late next week.
The organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for July, Lopez is scheduled to start Sunday after which the White Sox will determine his options. At the charity event, Hahn told a fan who asked when the team’s pitching prospects might arrive that he should look into buying tickets for Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals.
“Reynaldo is going to start (Sunday) for Charlotte and after that start we’ll make an evaluation about what’s best in terms of his next steps,” Hahn said. “He is certainly forcing the issue and seems to be ready for that next step. Right now, our plan is for him to start for Charlotte tomorrow and then you can ask me on Tuesday.”
Ranked the No. 59 prospect in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Lopez is 6-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 21 starts at Charlotte. He has 122 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched. Lopez went 0-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 innings in July, which earned him the award.
Lopez has already pitched in the majors, twirling 44 innings for the Washington Nationals last season. The right-hander said on Friday that he thinks he’s ready for his second chance and has had a little difficulty waiting, though he’s trying to show the club he can be patient.
When Lopez would be promoted has been a hot topic with fans recently, many not understanding why the White Sox haven’t already made the move. Hahn suggested at the Boston University event that many factors come into play, including the schedule. The White Sox are in the middle of a four-game series at the Boston Red Sox and then face the Houston Astros at home next.
“It’s part of the equation,” Hahn said. “The conversation at this charity event was about some of the decision-making, some of the factors that go into a promotion of a young player. We talked about them answering all of the questions we have for them at the minor league level from a mechanical standpoint, a mental preparation standpoint, a performance standpoint and then finding them the opportunity to contribute at the big league level and ideally the best matchups going forward to give them an opportunity for success.”
Hahn also suggested once again that Lucas Giolito could soon arrive in the majors. Giolito is 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts at Charlotte.
“He’s had a nice run of success of down there and think he would benefit from having the opportunity to pitch in Chicago at some point here in the future,” Hahn said.