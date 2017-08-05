Chicago White Sox

Rick Hahn's not-so-subtle hint that a Reynaldo Lopez call-up is coming

Rick Hahn's not-so-subtle hint that a Reynaldo Lopez call-up is coming

By Dan Hayes August 05, 2017 5:26 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Hahn's not-so-subtle hint

Chris Sale sees major ceiling for former teammate

Eloy Jimenez is calling his home runs

BOSTON -- Rick Hahn didn’t confirm that Reynaldo Lopez would start for the White Sox on Friday night, but he pretty much said as much.

Hours after he suggested at the Saber Seminar that the White Sox prospect would be promoted after one more start at Triple-A Charlotte, Hahn all but confirmed that the team’s plan calls for Lopez to arrive in the majors late next week.

The organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for July, Lopez is scheduled to start Sunday after which the White Sox will determine his options. At the charity event, Hahn told a fan who asked when the team’s pitching prospects might arrive that he should look into buying tickets for Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals.

“Reynaldo is going to start (Sunday) for Charlotte and after that start we’ll make an evaluation about what’s best in terms of his next steps,” Hahn said. “He is certainly forcing the issue and seems to be ready for that next step. Right now, our plan is for him to start for Charlotte tomorrow and then you can ask me on Tuesday.”

Ranked the No. 59 prospect in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Lopez is 6-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 21 starts at Charlotte. He has 122 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched. Lopez went 0-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 innings in July, which earned him the award.

Lopez has already pitched in the majors, twirling 44 innings for the Washington Nationals last season. The right-hander said on Friday that he thinks he’s ready for his second chance and has had a little difficulty waiting, though he’s trying to show the club he can be patient.

When Lopez would be promoted has been a hot topic with fans recently, many not understanding why the White Sox haven’t already made the move. Hahn suggested at the Boston University event that many factors come into play, including the schedule. The White Sox are in the middle of a four-game series at the Boston Red Sox and then face the Houston Astros at home next.

“It’s part of the equation,” Hahn said. “The conversation at this charity event was about some of the decision-making, some of the factors that go into a promotion of a young player. We talked about them answering all of the questions we have for them at the minor league level from a mechanical standpoint, a mental preparation standpoint, a performance standpoint and then finding them the opportunity to contribute at the big league level and ideally the best matchups going forward to give them an opportunity for success.”

Hahn also suggested once again that Lucas Giolito could soon arrive in the majors. Giolito is 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts at Charlotte.

“He’s had a nice run of success of down there and think he would benefit from having the opportunity to pitch in Chicago at some point here in the future,” Hahn said.

Carlos Rodon shows the Red Sox why Chris Sale thinks 'he could be as good as anybody'

Carlos Rodon shows the Red Sox why Chris Sale thinks 'he could be as good as anybody'

By Dan Hayes August 04, 2017 10:59 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Hahn's not-so-subtle hint

Chris Sale sees major ceiling for former teammate

Eloy Jimenez is calling his home runs

BOSTON — This is the exactly the type of Carlos Rodon outing Chris Sale had in mind when he heaped heavy praise on his fellow southpaw a day ago.

The Boston Red Sox ace said his former White Sox teammate has unlimited potential if he can figure out how to tap into it. Rodon did just that when he pitched at Fenway Park for the first time on Friday night and produced one of the best starts of his young career. Rodon matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts and walked nobody as the White Sox lost 3-2 in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox.

“He could be as good as anybody,” Sale said. “He’s got a sturdy frame. For longevity, that’s really good. I’ve seen him throw 100 mph. I’ve seen him throw sliders at 90 or 91 with really good depth. It’s just about finding it yourself, too.”

Rodon has definitely found something the past two outings as he’s racked up 20 strikeouts and walked only two batters in 14 1/3 innings. With the exception of red hot Eduardo Nunez, Rodon excelled on Friday and kept a talented Red Sox offense under wraps. He allowed two earned runs and six hits and completed 7 2/3 innings — the longest outing of his career in which he didn’t issue a walk.

Prior to that, Rodon struck out 11 against the Cubs on July 25, but lasted only four innings because command issues ran his pitch count up quickly.

Following that start, Rodon and pitching coach Don Cooper reviewed a bunch of the youngster’s best moments and tried to define the common denominators in each of those instances. Cooper then asked Rodon to focus on those specific items rather than think about everything else. The idea is to simplify things for Rodon.

“He was thinking about 100 different things and he’s just jamming himself up mentally,” Cooper said.

Rodon said the new approach has been to focus on key phrases that he and Cooper and bullpen coach Curt Hasler have talked about 1,000 different times.

“It really is focus,” Rodon said. “He says the same things a lot, but he’s trying to get it into my head. He’s said that for almost three years now.”

[MORE: Why Chris Sale thinks White Sox are in good shape with Rick Renteria]

Rodon said he continued to repeat those “key words” often on Friday and they helped him dominate. The left-hander retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. He ran into trouble in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Chris Young each singled to cut the White Sox lead to 2-1. But Rodon bounced back to escape with the lead intact, striking out Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benitendi. He also got Mookie Betts to ground into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice in between.

“There’s a key there, key words that are in my head that they repeat often and the catchers repeat to me that I think when I’m out there,” Rodon said. “It helps me stay in the zone and stay consistent.

“Just like I said the key word is clicking in my head, just clicking when I step on the rubber and to the plate it’s happening. You keep it going.”

Manager Rick Renteria said he’s impressed with how Rodon has adjusted. The White Sox continually have pointed to the fact that Rodon has only made seven starts this season after he missed the first three months with bursitis in his left shoulder. They know what he’s capable of after a dominant stretch to finish the 2016 season. Now they’re hoping he can find that consistency once again.

“I think he has really taken a hold of it,” Renteria said. “It’s simplified, actually. He has been able to repeat and do things he needs to do in order to get through it. Hopefully it continues. Every outing is different, but spectacular outing today against a very good ballclub.”

Rodon threw strikes on 73 of 113 pitches and constantly got ahead of hitters and put them away when he did. He loved the electric atmosphere at Fenway Park and wanted to be on the mound for ‘Sweet Caroline’ before the bottom of the eighth inning. He also wanted one more crack at Nunez, who hit a game-tying solo homer off him in the sixth.  

This is the kind of outing the White Sox had in mind when they used the third pick of the 2014 draft to select Rodon. It’s the kind of one Sale was talking about on Thursday when he said the sky is the limit for Rodon.

“Once it all clicks for him, it’s going to be really fun to watch,” Sale said.

White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is so hot right now that he's calling his home runs

eloy-804.jpg

White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is so hot right now that he's calling his home runs

By CSN Staff August 04, 2017 10:29 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Hahn's not-so-subtle hint

Chris Sale sees major ceiling for former teammate

Eloy Jimenez is calling his home runs

Eloy Jimenez was the main piece heading back to the White Sox in the Jose Quintana trade with the Cubs.

The 20-year-old outfielder is mashing the ball since the trade. He stayed in the Carolina League, but moved from Myrtle Beach to Winston-Salem. In 20 games with the Dash he's hitting .352/.418/.690 with five home runs and 13 extra base hits.

On Friday, he had some fun with pitcher Ian Clarkin, who was one of the prospects who went from the Yankees to the White Sox in the Todd Frazier trade. Before the game Clarkin took a video of Jimenez calling a home run.

"This is Eloy Jimenez," he said in the video. "I'm going to hit a home run because I'm the best."

So, of course, he hit a three-run home run. Clarkin had some fun posting the pregame video and video of the home run a few minutes apart on twitter.

The Athletic's James Fegan was there in person to tell the story. He had an anecdote that makes it even better.

Dash play-by-play broadcaster Joe Weil had a comment sure to excite White Sox fans even more.

Add this story to the legend of Eloy Jimenez.

Load more