Rick Hahn's not-so-subtle hint that a Reynaldo Lopez call-up is coming

BOSTON — This is the exactly the type of Carlos Rodon outing Chris Sale had in mind when he heaped heavy praise on his fellow southpaw a day ago.

The Boston Red Sox ace said his former White Sox teammate has unlimited potential if he can figure out how to tap into it. Rodon did just that when he pitched at Fenway Park for the first time on Friday night and produced one of the best starts of his young career. Rodon matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts and walked nobody as the White Sox lost 3-2 in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox.

“He could be as good as anybody,” Sale said. “He’s got a sturdy frame. For longevity, that’s really good. I’ve seen him throw 100 mph. I’ve seen him throw sliders at 90 or 91 with really good depth. It’s just about finding it yourself, too.”

Rodon has definitely found something the past two outings as he’s racked up 20 strikeouts and walked only two batters in 14 1/3 innings. With the exception of red hot Eduardo Nunez, Rodon excelled on Friday and kept a talented Red Sox offense under wraps. He allowed two earned runs and six hits and completed 7 2/3 innings — the longest outing of his career in which he didn’t issue a walk.

Prior to that, Rodon struck out 11 against the Cubs on July 25, but lasted only four innings because command issues ran his pitch count up quickly.

Following that start, Rodon and pitching coach Don Cooper reviewed a bunch of the youngster’s best moments and tried to define the common denominators in each of those instances. Cooper then asked Rodon to focus on those specific items rather than think about everything else. The idea is to simplify things for Rodon.

“He was thinking about 100 different things and he’s just jamming himself up mentally,” Cooper said.

Rodon said the new approach has been to focus on key phrases that he and Cooper and bullpen coach Curt Hasler have talked about 1,000 different times.

“It really is focus,” Rodon said. “He says the same things a lot, but he’s trying to get it into my head. He’s said that for almost three years now.”

Rodon said he continued to repeat those “key words” often on Friday and they helped him dominate. The left-hander retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. He ran into trouble in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Chris Young each singled to cut the White Sox lead to 2-1. But Rodon bounced back to escape with the lead intact, striking out Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benitendi. He also got Mookie Betts to ground into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice in between.

“There’s a key there, key words that are in my head that they repeat often and the catchers repeat to me that I think when I’m out there,” Rodon said. “It helps me stay in the zone and stay consistent.

“Just like I said the key word is clicking in my head, just clicking when I step on the rubber and to the plate it’s happening. You keep it going.”

Manager Rick Renteria said he’s impressed with how Rodon has adjusted. The White Sox continually have pointed to the fact that Rodon has only made seven starts this season after he missed the first three months with bursitis in his left shoulder. They know what he’s capable of after a dominant stretch to finish the 2016 season. Now they’re hoping he can find that consistency once again.

“I think he has really taken a hold of it,” Renteria said. “It’s simplified, actually. He has been able to repeat and do things he needs to do in order to get through it. Hopefully it continues. Every outing is different, but spectacular outing today against a very good ballclub.”

Rodon threw strikes on 73 of 113 pitches and constantly got ahead of hitters and put them away when he did. He loved the electric atmosphere at Fenway Park and wanted to be on the mound for ‘Sweet Caroline’ before the bottom of the eighth inning. He also wanted one more crack at Nunez, who hit a game-tying solo homer off him in the sixth.

This is the kind of outing the White Sox had in mind when they used the third pick of the 2014 draft to select Rodon. It’s the kind of one Sale was talking about on Thursday when he said the sky is the limit for Rodon.

“Once it all clicks for him, it’s going to be really fun to watch,” Sale said.