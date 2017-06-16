Chicago White Sox

SportsTalk Live Podcast: With MLB Draft over, when will the trades begin?

rick_hahn.jpg
USA TODAY

SportsTalk Live Podcast: With MLB Draft over, when will the trades begin?

By CSN Staff June 16, 2017 6:29 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays on CSN

White Sox shower Quintana with run support

Davidson taking notes from Yankees phenom Aaron Judge

Laurence Holmes (670 The Score), Seth Gruen (Bleacher Report) and Jordan Bernfield join Kap on the panel. The 76ers and Celtics are reportedly talking about swapping Boston’s first round pick. So would that help facilitate a trade for Jimmy Butler?

Plus the guys discuss what Ben Zobrist’s D.L. stint means for the Cubs and Dan Hayes joins the guys from Toronto to talk about potential future deals for the White Sox.

Listen to the SportsTalk Live Podcast here:

Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays Saturday on CSN

Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays Saturday on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 16, 2017 9:35 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays on CSN

White Sox shower Quintana with run support

Davidson taking notes from Yankees phenom Aaron Judge

The White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 11:30 a.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.09 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

White Sox shower Jose Quintana with run support in rout of Blue Jays

White Sox shower Jose Quintana with run support in rout of Blue Jays

By Dan Hayes June 16, 2017 9:20 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox look to stay hot vs. Blue Jays on CSN

White Sox shower Quintana with run support

Davidson taking notes from Yankees phenom Aaron Judge

TORONTO — Jose Quintana took another big step forward on Friday night and the White Sox rewarded him handsomely.

And then some. And then some more.

The White Sox provided Quintana with half as many runs as they have all season on Friday night in an 11-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Quintana responded with seven sharp innings to earn his first victory since May 2. Melky Cabrera homered, drove in five runs and had an outfield assist for the White Sox, who finished with 14 hits as they won for the fourth time in five games.

Quintana has never been justly supported by his teammates. He’s the king of no decisions.

This season has seen the worst of it as Quintana entered the game with a 2.65-run support average, the worst in the majors. The White Sox had scored 22 runs this season with Quintana on the mound. They’d produced two or fewer runs for him in 10 of 13 previous starts.

But for one night at least the White Sox tried to make up for their inadequacies.

Alen Hanson, who reached base four times in five trips, singled and Cabrera walked ahead of a two-run triple by Jose Abreu in the first inning off Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini. Todd Frazier’s sac fly made it 3-0 and Biagini’s error on Tim Anderson’s infield single allowed Matt Davidson, who doubled, to score the fourth run.

The support continued in the second when Cabrera doubled in two runs and Abreu doubled him in to make it a 7-0 contest. Hanson added an RBI single in the third and Cabrera blasted a three-run shot in the fifth as well. It’s only the fourth time in Quintana’s career he has received double-digit run support.

Quintana then did what he’s supposed to with the enormous lead.

He pitched to contact. He got his team back into the dugout quickly. And he only issued two walks.

The result was Quintana’s sixth quality start of the season and his best effort since throwing a one-hitter over eight innings at Seattle on May 19. Quintana surrendered leadoff homers in the second (Kendrys Morales) and third innings (Steve Pearce) but nothing more. He limited the Blue Jays to two runs and five hits while striking out five. The left-hander threw strikes on 61 of 99 pitches and benefitted from three double plays. Cabrera also erased Todd Frazier’s two-base error when he threw Pearce out at home on Darwin Barney’s two-out single in the fifth.

After surrendering 15 earned runs over consecutive starts, Quintana has begun to rediscover the formula that made him great the past four seasons. By hitting the corners and not leaving mistakes over the middle, Quintana has a 3.12 ERA in his past three starts. It’s what everyone has always expected from Quintana, the team’s most dependable starter since 2013.

It’s also the kind of rebound the White Sox — teammates, coaches and front office personnel — all believe Quintana is capable of making.

And on Friday they showered him with their support.

Load more