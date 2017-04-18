Todd Frazier progresses but misses third straight game with flu-like symptoms

NEW YORK -- Perhaps the biggest sign Todd Frazier has begun to feel better after a week with the stomach flu is the return of his trash-talking ways.

The White Sox third baseman didn’t start a third straight game on Tuesday night and has missed four of the team’s previous six contests. Frazier also has lost enough weight after not eating that the White Sox want him to regain strength before he returns to the field on a full-time basis. But Frazier had a smile on his face and enjoyed friendly banter with teammates in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s contest. Frazier said he’s available to pinch hit, but it could be a few more days before he starts once again.

“Pretty intense, one of those, a bad stomach virus and then it came back again,” Frazier said. “I feel a lot better now.

“I've been eating a lot better, drinking a lot better. But it's taken a toll a little bit. Right now, I'm taking it day by day. Right now I'm feeling better, but I want to be a 100 percent so nothing really comes back and bite me.”

Frazier has played at least 150 games in each season since he became an everyday player. He wants to be on the field and tried to return to action on Friday only to have his flu kick in again on Saturday. The veteran collected six at-bats over 1 1/ 2 games before he left Saturday’s contest early. Frazier, who produced career highs with 40 home runs and 98 RBIs last season, said he’s never experienced the flu like this round.

“Not this intense,” Frazier said. “It’s been crazy. I’ve lost some weight. You guys see a difference. I’ll get it back. It’s just a matter of time. It’s a pain in the butt.”

Manager Rick Renteria noted Frazier’s weight loss. He said the club intends to be patient to ensure Frazier is healthy before he returns to action.

“But he looks good,” Renteria said. “He’s smiling. Just trying to get him to eat a little more right now.”