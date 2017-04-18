Chicago White Sox

Todd Frazier progresses but misses third straight game with flu-like symptoms

By Dan Hayes April 18, 2017 5:47 PM

NEW YORK -- Perhaps the biggest sign Todd Frazier has begun to feel better after a week with the stomach flu is the return of his trash-talking ways.

The White Sox third baseman didn’t start a third straight game on Tuesday night and has missed four of the team’s previous six contests. Frazier also has lost enough weight after not eating that the White Sox want him to regain strength before he returns to the field on a full-time basis. But Frazier had a smile on his face and enjoyed friendly banter with teammates in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s contest. Frazier said he’s available to pinch hit, but it could be a few more days before he starts once again.

“Pretty intense, one of those, a bad stomach virus and then it came back again,” Frazier said. “I feel a lot better now.

“I've been eating a lot better, drinking a lot better. But it's taken a toll a little bit. Right now, I'm taking it day by day. Right now I'm feeling better, but I want to be a 100 percent so nothing really comes back and bite me.”

Frazier has played at least 150 games in each season since he became an everyday player. He wants to be on the field and tried to return to action on Friday only to have his flu kick in again on Saturday. The veteran collected six at-bats over 1 1/ 2 games before he left Saturday’s contest early. Frazier, who produced career highs with 40 home runs and 98 RBIs last season, said he’s never experienced the flu like this round.

“Not this intense,” Frazier said. “It’s been crazy. I’ve lost some weight. You guys see a difference. I’ll get it back. It’s just a matter of time. It’s a pain in the butt.”

Manager Rick Renteria noted Frazier’s weight loss. He said the club intends to be patient to ensure Frazier is healthy before he returns to action.

“But he looks good,” Renteria said. “He’s smiling. Just trying to get him to eat a little more right now.”

Preview: White Sox close out series with Yankees on CSN and CSNChicago.com

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 18, 2017 11:15 PM

The White Sox close out their series with the New York Yankees tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out for analysis and reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Wednesday's starting pitching matchup: Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 8.36 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch

Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes

Watch: White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana teaches Jimmy Fallon some Spanish on 'The Tonight Show'

By CSN Staff April 18, 2017 10:55 PM

White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana was already an All Star. Now he's a late-night celeb.

Quintana appeared on Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," joining host Jimmy Fallon for a short segment.

Fallon mentioned Quintana's spring revelation that the Colombian hurler learned English in part by watching Fallon on TV.

After a humorous impression of the always-complimentary Fallon, Quintana returned the favor by teaching Fallon some Spanish.

Take a look below:

