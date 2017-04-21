Todd Frazier returns to White Sox lineup after dealing with stomach bug

After missing eight of the last 10 games with flu-like symptoms, Todd Frazier is back in the White Sox starting lineup.

Frazier will bat fourth and play third base against the Cleveland Indians in Friday's series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I’m back to normal now,” he said. “Hopefully it doesn’t come back. But I’m feeling pretty good.”

The White Sox slugger said he lost about 10 pounds while battling his illness. To get back to his regular weight, Frazier is on a healthier diet, which consists of a lot of chicken.

Frazier admitted that he rushed his return last week against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field – where he went 0-for-6 with a strikeout in two games. Frazier missed the next four games, including this week’s entire series against the New York Yankees.

After his first workout since getting over the flu, he felt “absolutely terrible.”

“I couldn’t feel my feet underneath me,” Frazier said. “I was just weak.”

But on Wednesday, the White Sox final day at Yankee Stadium, Frazier got in a solid workout in the field and at the plate.

“It was the first time I felt great afterwards, and the day off yesterday helped out a lot,” he said. “No ill effects right now so we’re doing pretty good.”

Frazier jokingly blamed his children for getting him sick, and he has been taking extra precautions to making sure he remains healthy.

“Yeah man they're my excuse right now,” Frazier said. “You just never know you never know. You just gotta stay clean. Wash your hands every time you get a chance. I had to learn that the hard way. My hands are dry as can be right now. I feel like I’m over washing them. I feel like that guy on one of those shows – Howie Mandel – like he’s gotta stay clean. I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’m starting to get like that.’

“I feel pretty good, and I’m excited to get back in the lineup.”