Chicago White Sox

Todd Frazier returns to White Sox lineup after dealing with stomach bug

Todd Frazier returns to White Sox lineup after dealing with stomach bug

By Paul Roumeliotis April 21, 2017 6:50 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

Quintana struggles early while Kluber shuts out White Sox

With James Shields out, White Sox turn to Mike Pelfrey and won't disrupt de...

After missing eight of the last 10 games with flu-like symptoms, Todd Frazier is back in the White Sox starting lineup.

Frazier will bat fourth and play third base against the Cleveland Indians in Friday's series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I’m back to normal now,” he said. “Hopefully it doesn’t come back. But I’m feeling pretty good.”

The White Sox slugger said he lost about 10 pounds while battling his illness. To get back to his regular weight, Frazier is on a healthier diet, which consists of a lot of chicken.

Frazier admitted that he rushed his return last week against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field – where he went 0-for-6 with a strikeout in two games. Frazier missed the next four games, including this week’s entire series against the New York Yankees.

After his first workout since getting over the flu, he felt “absolutely terrible.”

“I couldn’t feel my feet underneath me,” Frazier said. “I was just weak.”

But on Wednesday, the White Sox final day at Yankee Stadium, Frazier got in a solid workout in the field and at the plate.

“It was the first time I felt great afterwards, and the day off yesterday helped out a lot,” he said. “No ill effects right now so we’re doing pretty good.”

Frazier jokingly blamed his children for getting him sick, and he has been taking extra precautions to making sure he remains healthy.

“Yeah man they're my excuse right now,” Frazier said. “You just never know you never know. You just gotta stay clean. Wash your hands every time you get a chance. I had to learn that the hard way. My hands are dry as can be right now. I feel like I’m over washing them. I feel like that guy on one of those shows – Howie Mandel – like he’s gotta stay clean. I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’m starting to get like that.’

“I feel pretty good, and I’m excited to get back in the lineup.”

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 21, 2017 10:50 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

Quintana struggles early while Kluber shuts out White Sox

With James Shields out, White Sox turn to Mike Pelfrey and won't disrupt de...

 

The White Sox take on the Cleveland Indians tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.  

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

Jose Quintana struggles early while Corey Kluber shuts out White Sox

Jose Quintana struggles early while Corey Kluber shuts out White Sox

By Paul Roumeliotis April 21, 2017 10:00 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Preview: White Sox collide with Indians tonight on CSN

Quintana struggles early while Kluber shuts out White Sox

With James Shields out, White Sox turn to Mike Pelfrey and won't disrupt de...

Jose Quintana was hoping to get back on track.

The White Sox southpaw has struggled with his command through his first three starts of the season. While he felt his command was better, he still issued three walks Friday night in the White Sox 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quintana allowed three runs, including a home run, on five hits with six strikeouts but took the loss as the White Sox couldn’t figure out Corey Kluber.

Quintana's three walks raised his total to 12 on the season, tying his career-high for most walks in a four-game span.

“I think he just hasn't been as sharp,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought today was better. There's some things to still clean up, I think his command is getting better. You could see it with him. He's starting to feel a little better as his outings continue to accumulate.

“For the most part, again, against a pretty good club like that, to limit them to three runs and to give us six innings of work, it's pretty good."

Trying to revert back to anything that resembles the career 3.47 ERA pitcher that he is, Quintana focused on improving his command during his bullpen session on Wednesday. It ended with the 28-year-old feeling good about his next outing against Cleveland, a team he was 7-3 with a 2.53 ERA in his career entering Friday.

In the third inning, a wild pitch by Quintana gave the Indians their first run of the night. An inning later, Quintana issued a two-out walk followed by a two-run homer by Brandon Guyer.

Though Quintana had his own struggles, the White Sox didn't offer their ace any run support against Kluber, who pitched a three-hit shutout.

Despite being off to a 0-4 start, Quintana said he is “absolutely” confident that the wins will eventually start coming.

“I’m not frustrated right now,” Quintana said. “I threw the ball well, I felt good today, and I’ll just keep going.”

Load more