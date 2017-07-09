Wake-up Call: Brutal day for Chicago's baseball teams; Sox prospects battle in Futures Game

MIAMI — They only faced each other once on Sunday afternoon, but somehow Michael Kopech struck out Yoan Moncada twice.

Hours after Kopech said he wanted to face Moncada and strike him out in the All-Star Futures Game, the top two White Sox prospects got a chance to square off against one another. Kopech pitched for Team USA in the third inning of the contest and delivered a quick, scoreless inning. If plate ump Nate Tomlinson had his way it would have been even faster.

Kopech earned a called strike on a 1-1 pitch to Moncada after which Tomlinson signaled strike three, confusing everyone in attendance at Marlins Park aside from the batter and hitter. Moncada and Kopech stayed locked in for one more pitch until the right-hander blew a fastball by the second baseman for a strikeout.

“I think I punched him out twice according to the umpire,” Kopech said. “I think me and him both knew it was only strike two. It kind of lightened the mood for us out there.”

“I never thought I’d be able to get a fastball by him.”

The main pieces in the Chris Sale trade, Moncada and Kopech played together in 2015 at Single-A Greenville. Moncada is the No. 1 prospect in baseball while Kopech is ranked 11th, according to MLBPipeline.com. Kopech said was amped up a little more than normal coming out of the bullpen and later facing Moncada, who was the MVP of the 2016 Futures Game in San Diego. But Kopech was able to on the 1-2 offering.

“It was more fun than anything,” Kopech said. “He actually looked up and smiled and I gave him a little wink afterward. Having a little friendly competition, it was a lot of fun.”

Moncada didn’t mind the opportunity, either. The second baseman is in the midst of an All-Star campaign at Triple-A Charlotte. He also looks forward to when the two can play together for the White Sox.

“You have to enjoy this moment when you’re able to face a teammate,” Moncada said. “We haven’t played together yet, but this was fun.”