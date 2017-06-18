What Carlos Rodon still needs to accomplish before he returns to White Sox

TORONTO -- Carlos Rodon is almost back with the White Sox save for a few items that still remain on his checklist.
The White Sox received another good round of reports about Rodon after he made his third rehab start on Saturday night. Rodon pitched for Triple-A Charlotte and allowed three earned runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one batter and struck out one.
Rodon is likely to make one more rehab start before the White Sox determine the next step, which would appear to be pitching in the majors barring a setback. After clearing a number of physical hurdles along the way, Rodon appears to have reached the fine-tuning point of his rehab assignment.
“The biggest thing for all of us right now that we’re really happy with is he’s healthy,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We want him to use his breaking ball a little more down there, mix in all of his pitches, so he when he does join us he’s fully capable of doing what he did in the past.”
The White Sox hoped Rodon could provide them with 32 starts and 200 innings this season until he was slowed down late in spring training. He started the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left shoulder and was transferred to the 60-day DL in early May around the same time that he finally moved back onto the mound. Rodon has since made steady progress, including throwing a simulated game in front of Renteria, Rick Hahn and Don Cooper when the club was in Arizona last month. He made his first rehab start on June 11.
Rodon’s return would be significant for a White Sox rotation that has seen four injuries this season. The group entered Sunday with quality starts in only five of its last 25 games.
“He felt good,” Renteria said. “He physically felt good. He’s still a little elevated, threw more strikes. He is really close. Hopefully he continues to work on attacking the zone, getting his pitch count up and his innings up, and we’ll see him here I’m sure down the road after everybody is comfortable with where he’s at.”