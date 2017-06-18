Chicago White Sox

What Carlos Rodon still needs to accomplish before he returns to White Sox

By Dan Hayes June 18, 2017 2:45 PM

TORONTO -- Carlos Rodon is almost back with the White Sox save for a few items that still remain on his checklist.

The White Sox received another good round of reports about Rodon after he made his third rehab start on Saturday night. Rodon pitched for Triple-A Charlotte and allowed three earned runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one batter and struck out one.

Rodon is likely to make one more rehab start before the White Sox determine the next step, which would appear to be pitching in the majors barring a setback. After clearing a number of physical hurdles along the way, Rodon appears to have reached the fine-tuning point of his rehab assignment.

“The biggest thing for all of us right now that we’re really happy with is he’s healthy,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We want him to use his breaking ball a little more down there, mix in all of his pitches, so he when he does join us he’s fully capable of doing what he did in the past.”

The White Sox hoped Rodon could provide them with 32 starts and 200 innings this season until he was slowed down late in spring training. He started the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left shoulder and was transferred to the 60-day DL in early May around the same time that he finally moved back onto the mound. Rodon has since made steady progress, including throwing a simulated game in front of Renteria, Rick Hahn and Don Cooper when the club was in Arizona last month. He made his first rehab start on June 11.

Rodon’s return would be significant for a White Sox rotation that has seen four injuries this season. The group entered Sunday with quality starts in only five of its last 25 games.  

“He felt good,” Renteria said. “He physically felt good. He’s still a little elevated, threw more strikes. He is really close. Hopefully he continues to work on attacking the zone, getting his pitch count up and his innings up, and we’ll see him here I’m sure down the road after everybody is comfortable with where he’s at.”

Blue Jays spoil James Shields' return in White Sox loss

By Dan Hayes June 18, 2017 3:15 PM

TORONTO — James Shields and the White Sox appeared to have everything under control on Sunday afternoon.

Then Toronto Blue Jays finally arrived.

Shields pitched well into the sixth inning in his first start in two months, but an offensive explosion helped the Blue Jays avoid a series sweep. Russell Martin and Kendrys Morales both homered late as Toronto sent the White Sox to a 7-3 loss in front of 46,599 at the Rogers Centre.

“One through nine you can’t take anything off,” Shields said. “They’ve got a good lineup over there. Just trying to mix up my pitches, my location, trying to get first-pitch outs. For the most part I was doing that. The last inning I needed to bear down right there but pretty good overall.”

Ironic that after he allowed a fair amount of loud outs in the previous two innings that it was a dinker that sent Shields to a no decision. Shields was efficient and stayed out of trouble for much of his first start since April 16. He worked off the outside edge to many of Toronto’s right-handed hitters, which allowed him to avoid trouble much of the way. Shields stranded a pair in the first inning and two more in the fourth after he allowed a pair of deep fly balls outs to Jose Bautista and Morales.

Toronto nearly broke through in the fifth with a bunch of hard contact, including an RBI single by Kevin Pillar to cut the White Sox lead to 3-1. But Yolmer Sanchez made a nice stop up the middle to take a hit away from Bautista and end the inning.

Shields then quickly retired the first two men in the sixth inning before Troy Tulowitzki reached base with a dribbler up the third-base line that somehow stayed fair long enough to hit the base. Shields worked away to Martin but he got enough of a 1-1 cut-fastball to sneak it over the center-field fence for a game-tying, two-run homer.

“I didn’t think it was going to get out,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought Willy (Garcia) had a nice read on it. It looked like it hit the top of the wall. (Shields) gave us a nice outing. …

“He did a very, very good job of keeping us there.”

Shields had hoped to go deeper into the game for a starting staff that is starved for length. White Sox pitchers have produced only five quality starts in the team’s last 26 games. But aside from that, Shields said he felt good in taking the mound after the first disabled list-stint of his career.

“In between innings I was telling the umpire at second base I need to slow myself down a little bit,” Shields said. “Being in the league as long as I have, I still got excited out there. So I was trying to be real methodical with my rhythm. It felt good to be out there.

“I wanted to go deeper in the game. Obviously, 3-1 ballgame, you’ve got to get that out. I got two outs quick in the sixth right there. I’ve got to bear down and get the out.”

The White Sox bullpen struggled to record outs.

Ryan Goins’ two-out RBI triple off Anthony Swarzak put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 in the sixth. They tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning, including a massive, 460-foot, two-run homer by Morales off Dan Jennings.

The White Sox finally broke through against J.A. Happ in the fifth inning. Sanchez had the third of three consecutive singles to make it 1-0. Jose Abreu’s two-out, two-run single past Tulowitzki gave them a three-run lead. But Happ avoided further damage with a strikeout of Avisail Garcia, one of nine K’s on the day for the veteran left-hander.

“We kept trying to grind. Shieldsy was containing them good up to the homer,” Renteria said. “We were battling when Swarzy came in and we didn't get the result we wanted. I don't think you can put your head down, we won a series.”

Bad luck keeps plaguing the White Sox starting rotation as Miguel Gonzalez hits disabled list

By Dan Hayes June 18, 2017 12:20 PM

TORONTO — Maybe someday soon the White Sox will have their entire original starting rotation at their disposal but today is not that day.

The White Sox activated James Shields off the 10-day disabled list before Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. But to make room for Shields, the White Sox placed starter Miguel Gonzalez on the DL with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder. Gonzalez — who is 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 starts in 2017 — is the fourth White Sox starting pitcher to be placed on the DL this season. Gonzalez said Sunday he played catch from 60 feet and has begun to feel better after he received a cortisone shot.

“It’s been bothering me for a while,” Gonzalez said. “Thought it was going to get better with the time, but it just didn’t. We decided to give it some rest and had a cortisone shot. Hopefully that helps. Feels better today. Went out and played some catch. No pain. Pain free so that’s a plus.”

Gonzalez said he has felt the pain in the joint, which is on the top of the right shoulder, for “at least a month.” The right-hander pitched very well through his first six starts but has struggled since. Over his last seven turns, Gonzalez has a 7.85 ERA with 51 hits allowed and 16 walks in 39 innings. The same injury previously sidelined Gonzalez for several starts in September 2015 with the Baltimore Orioles.

“When you’re not right, the ball doesn’t do what you want it to do,” Gonzalez said. “It’s always good to ... get it together and strong. I’ll do it day by day and see what happens. It feels good already.”

The White Sox have been on the run from injuries since the season began. Carlos Rodon, who made his third rehab start on Saturday at Triple-A, was the first to fall. He started the season with bursitis in his left shoulder and is only now close to returning. Shields went on the DL after three April starts, which prompted Mike Pelfrey’s addition to the rotation. Rule 5 draft pick Dylan Covey replaced Rodon and made eight starts before he suffered an oblique injury. Covey’s injury resulted in David Holmberg moving into the rotation from the bullpen. Holmberg and Pelfrey, who delivered six sharp innings on Saturday, will stay in the rotation for now, though Rodon could return after one more rehab start.

Coupled with underperformance by Jose Quintana, the White Sox rotation has struggled. The rotation has only five quality starts in the last 25 games. Overall, White Sox starters are 18-31 with a 4.71 ERA.

“Every club goes through it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We just happen to be dealing with it right now. If we continue to get outings like we just did from Pelfrey and Q and if Shieldsy jumps back in there to give us a nice outing, that helps us lessen the usage of our bullpen in certain situations, and that’s very helpful.  Everybody goes through it. You just deal with it.”

