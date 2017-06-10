Chicago White Sox

By Scott Krinch June 10, 2017 10:57 AM

White Sox add Alen Hanson to 25-man roster

White Sox option Adam Engel to Triple-A Charlotte

Abreu injured as White Sox fall to Indians

Alen Hanson didn't have to wait long to join the White Sox.

A day after the organization claimed the former Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect, Hanson was officially added to the White Sox 25-man roster on Saturday.

Hanson, 24, takes the roster spot of outfielder Adam Engel, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night.

In his time with the Pirates this season, Hanson slashed just .193/.220/.263 with two triples, eight runs and one RBI in 37 games. Hanson played all over the diamond with the Pirates in 2017, appearing in nine games at second base, two at shortstop, two in right field and one at third base.

Hanson has a career minor-league slash line of .281/.340/.435 with 53 home runs, 316 RBI, 442 runs and 205 stolen bases.

Engel, 25, had a .300/.364/.300 slash line with four stolen bases in eight games with the White Sox this season.

USA TODAY

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 09, 2017 10:16 PM

Following Friday's loss to the Indians, the White Sox optioned outfielder Adam Engel to Triple-A Charlotte. 

Engel played in eight games for the South Siders, hitting .300 with three runs scored. The 25-year-old also proved to be valuable on the bases, swiping four bags. Only Leury Garcia (6) and Tim Anderson (5) have more steals this season. 

The Sox will make a corresponding roster move before tomorrow's game in Cleveland, which could turn out to be newly acquired infielder Alen Hanson. 

Hanson, 24, is a former MLB Top 100 prospect. A native of the Dominican Republic, Hanson has struggled with the Pirates, hitting under .200 in 37 games this season. In his minor-league career, he's produced a slash line of .281/.340/.435. 

 

 

Jose Abreu injured as White Sox fall to Indians

By Dan Hayes June 09, 2017 9:26 PM

CLEVELAND -- The White Sox may have suffered a bigger loss than just the ballgame on Friday night.

José Abreu exited Friday's contest at Progressive Field in the seventh inning with a bruised left leg after he was struck by a pitch near his knee. The first baseman is listed as day-to-day but wasn’t around to see the White Sox fall for the sixth time in seven games on their current road trip. They dropped a 7-3 decision to the Cleveland Indians 7-3 in front of 30,043. Miguel Gonzalez allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings for the White Sox, who are a season-worst nine games below .500. 

“(Abreu) got hit pretty good but he’s going to be OK,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We’ll know how he is in the morning, but he’s fairly confident he’ll be OK. It got mostly muscle, just below the left knee. He’s got pretty big legs. The swelling is almost non-existent. This will truthfully be a day-to-day type.

“He’s pretty pain tolerant. That was pretty impactful. I think it just caught him, he couldn’t get away from it.”

Abreu received treatment after he left the game but didn’t require an X-ray, Renteria said.

The team announced the 2014 All-Star would be re-evaluated on Saturday. But Abreu looked to be in a lot of pain after Indians reliever Andrew Miller plunked him. Abreu fell to her ground for at least a minute and then hobbled to his feet. He appeared not to be able to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the field by trainer Herm Schneider and Renteria.

Abreu had been involved in a pair of earlier White Sox rallies that allowed them to take the lead twice. Melky Cabrera tied the score at 1 in the third inning with an RBI single and Abreu walked and scored on Todd Frazier's two-out single.

Abreu also had a sac fly in the fifth inning to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead. 

Gonzalez couldn't hold either lead. He walked in a run in the fourth to force in a run before stranding the bases loaded. Gonzalez's next walk set up a two-out rally in the fifth inning that allowed the Indians to pull ahead for good. Carlos Santana walked with two outs before Edwin Encarnacion ripped a two-run shot to put the Indians ahead 4-3. Gonzalez yielded six hits and walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings.

“Just need to stay focused, keep working, and minimize those walks,” Gonzalez said. “There was what? Four two-out walks? That can't happen. That's not me. I got to change that. That's about it.”

Cleveland rallied for three eighth-inning runs on four hits against reliever Jake Petricka.

